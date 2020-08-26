11 Genius Camping Accessories You Can Order on Amazon

Sure, you can camp in a sleeping bag and tent (or heck, even a tarp), with a little food and some water, but these awesome accessories will make you a lot more comfortable!

With air travel on the decline due to COVID-19, it’s not surprising families are turning to the great outdoors to get their vacation fix while they can. Camping is becoming more popular by the day, and it’s not difficult to see why.

For one thing, it’s easier to isolate yourself from others, which makes it a potentially safe and fun way to get away for a few days.

As fun as camping can be, though, it doesn’t exactly offer the same creature comforts as a hotel or decked out Airbnb. Making your tent, car, or campground comfortable and well-stocked will likely require a few purchases.

While none of the camping accessories on our list are things you absolutely need, they’ll certainly make your experience a bit more luxurious.

Coghlan’s Pop-Up Trash Can

Even if your campsite has trash cans available, you’re still in charge of getting rid of your own garbage. Of course, you can easily toss stuff in a plastic or paper bag you bring with you, but something like Coghlan’s Pop-Up Trash Can is more convenient. It’s far sturdier and more durable than a bag.

Also, because it’s a pop-up can, it’s lightweight, easy to pack, and portable. It can also hold a lot more than a bag, which means fewer trips to the campsite trash cans. The top also zips closed to keep animals and bugs out when, and the clear lid pouch is the perfect spot to store extra garbage bags.

Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan

A reliable lantern is a must-have when camping, and this one by Odoland is an excellent option. It features 18 individual, low-powered LEDs that, together, are ultrabright. It will also last for 37 hours of regular, continuous use.

The fan is a great addition, and it’ll cool your tent or car at night. You can even leave it on while you’re hanging out during the day. It has a High and Low setting, and a super-quiet motor, so it won’t annoy you while you’re sleeping.

You can position the lantern several different ways, or even hang it from your tent.

Coleman Gas Camping Stove

An official campground area will likely have a grill you can use, but some do not. If you’re venturing out into the wilderness, you’ll definitely need to bring your own. That’s why this Coleman Gas Camping Stove is a handy purchase.

It’s portable, but gets the job done. The two adjustable burners and pressure regulator means it will heat and cook consistently, no matter what the conditions are.

You can run it for up to one hour on high (although, you’ll also have to purchase a propane cylinder separately). It’s easy to take with you, so you can enjoy delicious meals outdoors.

4Monster Camping Towels

Since you’re not going to a hotel room stocked with basics, you’ll need to bring your own. These 4Monster Camping Towels are convenient and make showering or drying off after a swim simple.

Each one comes in its own portable box to keep it clean and stowed away from other items. It also saves space in your suitcase or bag for other items. Made of microfibers, these are lightweight and absorb water quickly.

They also include antigerm technology, so they won’t produce an odor, and they air-dry quickly so you won’t have to wait hours to use them again.

Bbqstyle Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Sure, you could just hunt for sticks to roast your marshmallows on, but let’s get real: these nontoxic stainless steel sticks by Bbqstyle are way better. They’re strong and durable, and will last for years.

The rubber handles are heat-insulated and anti-skid, so you won’t have to worry about anyone getting singed. They also extend out to 45 inches to keep you a safe distance from the fire.

Unextended they’re incredibly portable and come in a cute bag making them easy to take with you. You get eight sticks, which should be enough for your entire crew.

Sammart Collapsible Tub

If you’ll be camping for a few days, you have two options when it comes to utensils and dinnerware: paper and plastic, or reusable. If you opt for reusable plates and utensils, you’ll have to wash them a few times a day, and that’s where the Sammart Collapsible Tub comes in.

It collapses flat for storage, but then easily pops open when needed. It’s the perfect size for washing dishes, and the no-slip design on the bottom also prevents it from moving around. You can even hang it up to dry.

GRDE Solar Charger

Charging your phone or any other tech accessory while camping isn’t exactly easy—even portable chargers die after a while. The GRDE Solar Charger, though, offers a safe, convenient option that prevents your phone from dying in case you really need it.

You can easily place this on your car’s dashboard or anywhere in sunlight, and then it can charge up to four devices at once. It automatically adjusts its output to the most appropriate current, so you don’t have to worry about it overcharging your devices. It also acts as a bright LED light and flashlight, if needed.

Yeti Fire Starters Natural Tumbleweeds

A fire is one of the best things about camping. It’s also one of the best ways to get some light and keep bugs off you. Starting a fire in the middle of the woods, though, is sometimes easier said than done. That’s why it’s a good idea to bring along some help, like these Yeti Fire Starters.

Made from wooly wood and natural acids, they’re 100 percent natural and nontoxic. They’re also odorless, so they’re great for making a cooking fire. You can light them with a match, even if they’re wet. They’ll easily start anything from a bonfire or wood stove, to a charcoal grill.

Heeta Waterproof Dry Bag

It’s easy to forget to pack a dry bag, but having one can be a big help. They’re especially helpful if you’re hiking. They’re also a good place to store any valuables or items you want to protect from the elements.

This large Heeta Waterproof Dry Bag can hold a lot. You can wear it multiple ways with the adjustable strap. The large clear windows on both sides also allow you to easily spot whatever you need. It also includes a small dry bag for your phone.

Kipida Solar Shower Bag

Heading to a spot where showers are unavailable? Feel uncomfortable using public shower facilities right now? Then the Kipida Solar Shower Bag is for you! It allows you to create your own private shower space wherever you are.

You just fill the black PVC bag with water, and then allow it to sit in the sun. It absorbs solar energy and will heat up the water after it’s been in direct sunlight for 3-4 hours. It’s strong, durable, and environmentally friendly. It can hold up to five gallons of water and comes with a hose, shower head, and water tap.

Teal Plum Waterproof LED Cooler Light

A cooler light is something you don’t think of until it’s pitch black outside, and you’re searching for something very specific. This Teal Plum Waterproof LED Cooler Light is small, but it delivers a lot of lumens. It also doesn’t require any mounting—just stick it in the ice, along with everything else.

It’s also rechargeable, so it doesn’t require batteries. It will stay on for up to 30 hours on white or the green energy-saving modes (the other light options are fun, but won’t last as long). The green light is also difficult for animals to see. This makes it great for fishing, as bait fish are attracted to green light. Bugs also aren’t as attracted to green as they are to white.

You can use it outside the cooler as a portable light, as well.