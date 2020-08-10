It’s a good week for Netflix lovers. This week, the streaming service sees a plethora of new options in a multitude of genres hit the platform. From The Legend of Korra, the follow-up to the iconic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, to the film version of Broadway’s famous Les Miserables, there’s more than enough to watch.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

Aug. 10 Nightcrawler: A petty thief becomes a freelance photojournalist with questionable ethics. The Lost Husband: The adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel hits Netflix.

Aug. 11 Mr. Peabody & Sherman: A dog and his human time travel in this animated film. Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids: Comedian Rob Schneider hits Netflix with a comedy special.



Aug. 12 Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: This documentary tells the story of India’s first female combat pilot. Scary Movie 5: The fifth installment of the parody horror comedy hits streaming. (Un)Well: This Netflix documentary explores the billion-dollar wellness industry.

Aug. 13 Safety Not Guaranteed: In this rom com, a magazine intern takes on a story about a man who thinks he can travel through time.



Aug. 14 3%: The next season of this dystopian original series returns. Project Power: A former soldier, cop, and teenager team up to stop the source behind a pill that grants superpowers. Teenage Bounty Hunters: Two teenage girls become bounty hunters in this dark comedy. The Great Heist: Thieves plan to steal from Columbia’s Bank of the Republic. The Legend of Korra: The follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the new Avatar Korra.

