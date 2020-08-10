X
Shea Simmons

It’s a good week for Netflix lovers. This week, the streaming service sees a plethora of new options in a multitude of genres hit the platform. From The Legend of Korra, the follow-up to the iconic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, to the film version of Broadway’s famous Les Miserables, there’s more than enough to watch.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

  • Aug. 10
    • Nightcrawler: A petty thief becomes a freelance photojournalist with questionable ethics.
    • The Lost Husband: The adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel hits Netflix.
  • Aug. 11
    • Mr. Peabody & Sherman: A dog and his human time travel in this animated film.
    • Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids: Comedian Rob Schneider hits Netflix with a comedy special.

  • Aug. 12
    • Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: This documentary tells the story of India’s first female combat pilot.
    • Scary Movie 5: The fifth installment of the parody horror comedy hits streaming.
    • (Un)Well: This Netflix documentary explores the billion-dollar wellness industry.
  • Aug. 13
    • Safety Not Guaranteed: In this rom com, a magazine intern takes on a story about a man who thinks he can travel through time.

  • Aug. 14
    • 3%: The next season of this dystopian original series returns.
    • Project Power: A former soldier, cop, and teenager team up to stop the source behind a pill that grants superpowers.
    • Teenage Bounty Hunters: Two teenage girls become bounty hunters in this dark comedy.
    • The Great Heist: Thieves plan to steal from Columbia’s Bank of the Republic.
    • The Legend of Korra: The follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the new Avatar Korra.

  • Aug. 15
    • Ojo’s in d’ House: The Nigerian series about a wealthy family hits Netflix.
    • Takki: This Saudi film follows a filmmaker and his friends as they navigate the trials of life.
    • The Game: A game night turns series in this film.
  • Aug. 16
    • Johnny English: A lackluster spy must stop the theft of the crown jewels.
    • Les Misérables: Hugh Jackman stars in this film adaptation of the musical.
    • Seventh Son: A boy must learn how to defeat an evil witch in this fantasy film.
