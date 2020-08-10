It’s a good week for Netflix lovers. This week, the streaming service sees a plethora of new options in a multitude of genres hit the platform. From The Legend of Korra, the follow-up to the iconic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, to the film version of Broadway’s famous Les Miserables, there’s more than enough to watch.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.
- Aug. 10
- Nightcrawler: A petty thief becomes a freelance photojournalist with questionable ethics.
- The Lost Husband: The adaptation of Katherine Center’s novel hits Netflix.
- Aug. 11
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman: A dog and his human time travel in this animated film.
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids: Comedian Rob Schneider hits Netflix with a comedy special.
- Aug. 12
- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: This documentary tells the story of India’s first female combat pilot.
- Scary Movie 5: The fifth installment of the parody horror comedy hits streaming.
- (Un)Well: This Netflix documentary explores the billion-dollar wellness industry.
- Aug. 13
- Safety Not Guaranteed: In this rom com, a magazine intern takes on a story about a man who thinks he can travel through time.
- Aug. 14
- 3%: The next season of this dystopian original series returns.
- Project Power: A former soldier, cop, and teenager team up to stop the source behind a pill that grants superpowers.
- Teenage Bounty Hunters: Two teenage girls become bounty hunters in this dark comedy.
- The Great Heist: Thieves plan to steal from Columbia’s Bank of the Republic.
- The Legend of Korra: The follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the new Avatar Korra.
- Aug. 15
- Ojo’s in d’ House: The Nigerian series about a wealthy family hits Netflix.
- Takki: This Saudi film follows a filmmaker and his friends as they navigate the trials of life.
- The Game: A game night turns series in this film.
- Aug. 16
- Johnny English: A lackluster spy must stop the theft of the crown jewels.
- Les Misérables: Hugh Jackman stars in this film adaptation of the musical.
- Seventh Son: A boy must learn how to defeat an evil witch in this fantasy film.