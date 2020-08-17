X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Aug. 17, 2020

Shea Simmons
Just because it’s the middle of the month doesn’t mean Netflix has abdicated its responsibility to fuel your binge-watching. The streaming service might not be dropping quite as many shows this week, but there’s still a wide array of genres to choose from.

Whether you want a family-friendly action film, or you’re looking to finish your marathon watch of Lucifer, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:

  • Aug. 17
    • Drunk Parents: A married couple attempts to hide their financial woes in this comedy.
  • Aug. 19
    • The Crimes That Bind: This Argentinian film follows a mother attempting to clear her son of a crime.

  • Aug. 21
    • Hoops: This adult animated series follows a high school basketball coach looking to make it to the big leagues.
    • Lucifer (Season 5): The fifth and final season of the popular series comes to Netflix.
    • The Sleepover: Some kids discover their mom is actually a super-spy in this family-friendly action-comedy.

  • Aug. 23
    • 1BRA woman moves into a perfect apartment only to discover it’s not as ideal as she originally thought.
    • Septembers of Shiraz: An Iranian-Jewish family might have to flee the country to escape a revolution in this drama.
