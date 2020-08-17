Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Aug. 17, 2020

Just because it’s the middle of the month doesn’t mean Netflix has abdicated its responsibility to fuel your binge-watching. The streaming service might not be dropping quite as many shows this week, but there’s still a wide array of genres to choose from.
Whether you want a family-friendly action film, or you’re looking to finish your marathon watch of Lucifer, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:
- Aug. 17
- Drunk Parents: A married couple attempts to hide their financial woes in this comedy.
- Aug. 19
- The Crimes That Bind: This Argentinian film follows a mother attempting to clear her son of a crime.
- Aug. 21
- Hoops: This adult animated series follows a high school basketball coach looking to make it to the big leagues.
- Lucifer (Season 5): The fifth and final season of the popular series comes to Netflix.
- The Sleepover: Some kids discover their mom is actually a super-spy in this family-friendly action-comedy.
- Aug. 23
- 1BR: A woman moves into a perfect apartment only to discover it’s not as ideal as she originally thought.
- Septembers of Shiraz: An Iranian-Jewish family might have to flee the country to escape a revolution in this drama.