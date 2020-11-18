5 Pieces of Home Fitness Equipment Worth Buying

The home workout market is booming, but that doesn’t mean you need all the gear you see advertised everywhere. Here are five items that offer a lot of value and will help you achieve your fitness goals.

Spinner or Cycling Bike

While the Peloton might have swept the world off its feet, no one can deny how incredibly expensive it is, making it a tough sell if you’re on a budget.

Sure, taking live cycling classes and competing with your friends might boost your motivation, but when it comes to the actual workout, a regular spinner bike is just as good.

With so many free online cycling classes available on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo, paying a monthly subscription isn’t really necessary, especially if it’s not included in the price of the bike.

Cycling is an amazing workout for your legs, back, and core. It also tones your muscles and improves your coordination and balance. The unique angles it provides also differentiates it from a regular, stationary bike, and gives you multiple riding options.

From sitting or climbing to standing, and many resistance levels, you can choose which type of workout you want to do each day and track your progress.

So, to avoid shelling out for the Peloton premium, check out our top picks of more affordable options.

Set of Dumbbells or Kettlebells

A set of dumbbells or kettlebells of different weights add a challenge to your at-home workouts and offers a variety of exercises that work your entire body. They’re also great for tracking progress, isolating specific muscles and muscle groups, and don’t take up a lot of space.

If you go on the hunt for some, make sure you get a range of weights. It’s hard to challenge your back flys and lunges using the same weight—one of them is bound to feel way too light or heavy.

Good-Grip Mat

Whether you’re doing yoga, Pilates, barre, or just mountain climbers, it’s important to invest in a good-quality mat with a strong grip. This prevents you from slipping all over the place and potentially injuring yourself.

Thankfully, there are some very budget-friendly options from well-established companies, like this basic but dependable mat from Gaiam.

Resistance Bands

Another must-have, resistance bands are absolutely worth buying if you’re looking to elevate your at-home workouts. Not only will they make them more challenging, but also more creative, and frankly, less boring.

Depending on their size and thickness, they can also mimic different sets of weights, which can transform your exercises and tone your entire physique. From Amazon to online fitness stores, you can find resistance bands almost anywhere, and bring more excitement to your regular workout routine.

Also, consider what you want to work on—you might need to get a few sets so you can mix and match. Once you start using them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Foam Roller

An equally important part of your at-home workouts is recovery. Foam rolling is one of the best ways to get deep into those sore muscles and alleviate tension and stress. It also improves overall blood flow and nutrient absorption.

There are many different versions on the market nowadays, depending on your level of expertise and desired effect. From regular or textured to vibrating, you can tackle every part of your body and get the best out of your workouts. Foam rolling will help you achieve the right amount of recovery, so you’re ready to step on your mat every single day.

The gyms might be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in a good workout, right in the comfort of your own home. Elevate your entire experience with any of these pieces of fitness equipment and get excited about sweating it out in your living room.