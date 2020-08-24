Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Aug. 24, 2020

Alright, streamers, this week is admittedly slow for Netflix, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing for you to watch. The last week of the month is usually slow, given the mountain of new content that will drop the first week of September.

If you’re looking for new things to add to your queue, here’s what you’ve got to choose from:

Aug. 25 Trinkets Season 2: Continue following the adventures of this group of teens who originally connected through Shoplifters Anonymous. Emily’s Wonder Lab : Host Emily Calandrelli performs science experiments and demonstrations for kids in this family series.



Aug. 26 Do Do Sol Sol La La So: A pianist is guided by mysterious lights to a small town, where she finds love. La venganza de Analía: A woman becomes a political advisor as she attempts to avenge her mother’s death. Million Dollar Beach House: Think of this series as the East Coast’s answer to Selling Sunset. Rising Phoenix: The para Olympic games and their meaning are explored in this documentary.

