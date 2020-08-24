Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Aug. 24, 2020

Alright, streamers, this week is admittedly slow for Netflix, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing for you to watch. The last week of the month is usually slow, given the mountain of new content that will drop the first week of September.
If you’re looking for new things to add to your queue, here’s what you’ve got to choose from:
- Aug. 25
- Trinkets Season 2: Continue following the adventures of this group of teens who originally connected through Shoplifters Anonymous.
- Emily’s Wonder Lab: Host Emily Calandrelli performs science experiments and demonstrations for kids in this family series.
- Aug. 26
- Do Do Sol Sol La La So: A pianist is guided by mysterious lights to a small town, where she finds love.
- La venganza de Analía: A woman becomes a political advisor as she attempts to avenge her mother’s death.
- Million Dollar Beach House: Think of this series as the East Coast’s answer to Selling Sunset.
- Rising Phoenix: The para Olympic games and their meaning are explored in this documentary.
- Aug. 27
- The Bridge Curse: College students investigate whether the ghost of a student is real in this film.
- The Frozen Ground: Nicholas Cage plays a detective tracking a serial killer.
- Aggretsuko: Season 3: The third season of the Sanrio character Yeti’s series.
- Aug 28
- Unknown Origins: A serial killer re-creates comic book origin stories with murder in this quirky thriller.
- All Together Now: A talented, homeless teenager lives on a bus.
- I AM A KILLER: Released: The spinoff of the popular I Am a Killer docuseries debuts this week.
- Aug. 30
- Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2: The rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues in this acclaimed sequel series to The Karate Kid.