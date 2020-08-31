Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of August 31

Netflix users, it’s time to rejoice! This week marks the start of a new month, and the streaming service’s beginning of the month drop is as full and as good as ever.

So, let’s get right to the goods. Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

Aug. 31 Casino Royale : Daniel Craig’s first film as Bond is headed to streaming. Quantom of Solace: Follow Craig’s Bond for his second film.

Sep. 1 Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices: Black celebrities and artists read children’s books by Black authors in this kids’ show. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!: The saga of the baby who’s actually a boss continues in this original. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones: This comedy special is more than just stand-up. It’s also the first time a comedian has film a special in two different languages. La Partita/The Match: A soccer match has deeper meaning for those both on and off the field. True: Friendship Day: A little girl is turned into a mermaid in the quest to get her friendship bracelet back. Adrift: Shailene Woodley starts in this biopic about a woman trying to help she and her partner survive at sea after sailing into a hurricane.



Sep. 1 Anaconda: Those afraid of snakes may want to avoid this horror film about a giant one. Back to the Future I-III: All three of Marty McFly’s adventures will be watchable. Barbershop: This classic comedy follows the story of a barbershop owner deciding whether or not to close his shop. Barbie Princess Adventure: Barbie must save a princess in this animated film. Borgen: Season 1-3: A Danish Prime Minister wins a surprising election triggering political trouble. Children of the Sea: This adaptation of a manga follows a girl who believes she sees a ghost in the waters of the aquarium where her father works. Coneheads: The absurd ’80s comedy hits streaming. Glory: This film fictionalizes the story of the first Black regiment in the Civil War. Grease: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this famous musical.



Sep 1 Magic Mike: Channing Tatum stars in this film about the life of a male stripper. The Muppets: Jim Henson’s classic set of characters star in this comedy. Muppets Most Wanted: Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Fozzy return in this follow-up film. Not Another Teen Movie: This satirical comedy takes on some of the biggest teen movies of the ’90s and early ’00s. Pineapple Express: Seth Rogan and James Franco play stoners who witness a murder. Possession: This film starring Gwyneth Paltrow is an adaptation of the A.S. Byatt novel of the same name. The Producers: The broadway musical’s film adaptation stars Matthew Broderick, Uma Thurman, and Nathan Lane.



Sept. 1 The Promised Neverland: Season 1: Orphans raised by a caretaker realize his sinister plans and attempt to escape in this anime. Puss in Boots: Antonio Banderas voices the famous cat in this Shrek spinoff. Red Dragon: Detective Will Graham must reconnect with killer Hannibal Lector in this thriller. Residue: A detective acquires a book of supernatural origins in this horror film. Sex Drive: A teenager goes on a road trip to lose his virginity in this comedy. Sister, Sister: The Mowry sisters’ classic sitcom hits streaming. The Smurfs: The adorable blue creatures are up for an adventure in this feature-length film. Wildlife: This film starring Carey Mulligan tells the story of a strained marriage and its effects on a child. Zathura: Two boys begin playing a space-themed board game only to be thrust into actual space.



Sep. 2 Bad Boy Billionaires: India: This docuseries profiles some of India’s wealthiest men. Chef’s Table: BBQ: Acclaimed chefs speak on the world of bbq in the return of this Netflix original. Freaks: You’re One of Us: A cook accidentally discovers she has magic powers.

Sep. 3 Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre: The comedian’s comedy special hits streaming. Love, Guaranteed: This Netflix original rom-com stars Damon Wayans Jr and Rachel Lee Cook. Young Wallander: A young police graduate becomes a detective in this series.

