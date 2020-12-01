Holiday 2020: 8 Thoughtful Gifts for Skiing and Snowboarding Enthusiasts

Shopping for somebody who lives for winter sports? Here are some gifts that will make their time on the slopes more pleasant.

Lightweight Thermal Gloves

Heavy ski gloves are great when you’re on the slopes proper, but what about the rest of the time when you’re not actively whizzing around? A pair of in-between gloves that will keep your hands warm but won’t make you feel like you’re wearing boxing gloves are very handy to have around. These high-quality Unisex Merino Quantum gloves from Icebreaker feature a silicone pattern on the palm for improved grip and a touchscreen technology on the fingertips so that you can easily use your phone without having to take them off.

Toasty Thermal Socks

Another great gift for those hitting the slopes later this year, thermal socks will keep your feet warm and dry throughout all the skiing and snowboarding adventures. These high-performance ski socks from Pure Athlete are made of merino wool, with advanced knitting techniques for ultimate comfort.

They also feature elastic arch support as well as cushioning in the shin, ankle, and foot areas, making them a perfect fit for any type of ski boot or winter shoes.

A Good SPF and Lip Balm

Skiing and snowboarding may be winter activities, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need sunscreen. Not only does the cold weather make you less likely to notice the heat of a sunburn, but the snow also reflects UV up toward your face.

Dry and cold weather can damage the skin and lips, causing them to lose moisture, while the sun’s UV rays can just add more fuel to the flame, penetrating skin cells and causing redness, chafing, and burns.

Skincare gifts are always appreciated and gifting something natural and organic will definitely be your best bet, which is where Coola’s Classic Face Sunscreen comes in as the perfect choice. Sun protection and moisturizer all in one, this face cream is lightweight and non-greasy, so it can even be worn under makeup.

The same brand also has a really great lip-protection balm with SPF 30 that’s vitamin-enriched and filled with antioxidants that nurture, heal, and protect, all at the same time.

Wrap-Around Earmuffs

Earmuffs are a great way to keep your eyes warm without the bulk of a hat. Even better, this around-the-head design pairs perfectly with a helmet—keeping your ears warm without a hat bunching up under the helmet or making things uncomfortably tight.

And, helmet or not, they’re a great option for anyone who wants toasty ears without the pressure or hair-smooshing effects of a traditional winter hat.

A Sturdy Water Bottle

Hydration is important no matter the season, and especially so when any type of vigorous activity is involved. This cool, vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel Hydroflask water bottle keeps the liquids hot or cold for long periods of time so that you always have your favorite drink ready to quench your thirst.

The caps are completely leak-free, and being as sturdy as they are, you can rest assured that the bottles will survive falling out of the backpack during a rundown.

A Thermal Phone Pouch

While most people have a smartphone case and even a screen protector, this novel thermal phone case offers something extra geared toward the extremes of winter and summer temperatures. The Phoozy Apollo Series thermal phone pouch is an insulated pouch that both keeps heat in (so your phone battery isn’t affected by cold temperatures) and reflects heat away from the pouch (so it doesn’t bake your phone if left out in the sun).

It’s a super cool design that’s perfect for defending your phone against the ravages of cold weather.

Portable Boot Dryers

Something no ski fanatic wants to wake up to each morning is soggy boots, so give the gift of dryness with these amazing boot dryers from Drysure. They’re portable, reusable, and user-friendly, and they don’t require electricity—they use the same desiccant technology as those little packs included with electronics and other products, just on a much bigger scale. When they start to lose their effectiveness, you just pop them in the oven or let them “bake” in the sun to dry out.

Their patented technology improves the airflow, and therefore makes the drying process much quicker and more efficient. You can choose from a variety of cool colors and styles.

Stylish Goggle Protectors

Good ski goggles are expensive, but they’re definitely something a skier or snowboarder can’t go without. A good goggle protector will ensure that they’re protected from slippery hands while they’re on the slopes as well as from packed lifts or buses.

Check out these cool designs from Gogglesoc so that your buddy can rock protection for their goggles that will be just as stylish as the googles themselves.

These are just some of our favorite skiing and snowboarding accessories that you can get for your favorite winter sports fanatics, so it’s time to start adding items to your cart; after all, winter is just around the corner.