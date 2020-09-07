X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Sep. 7, 2020

Shea Simmons

Netflix’s first of the month drop may have already happened, but this week is nothing to balk at. From an entire series dedicated to organization to a film about a virus that makes people into killers, the variety this week is on point. Get your account pulled up and your queue ready because here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

  • Sep. 7
    • Midnight Special: The government and religious extremists pursue a man and his son with special powers.
    • My Octopus Teacher: A man forms an unlikely friendship with an octopus who changes his life in this documentary.
    • Record of Youth: This film follows three models as they try to make it in the industry.
    • Waiting for ‘Superman’: This documentary follow students in the public education system.

  • Sep. 8
    • Alive: A virus causes people to become murderous and one man tries to survive.
    • StarBeam: Season 2: The follow-up season about a 2nd grade superhero hits Netflix.
  • Sep. 9
    • Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give: A man tries to balance two different families in this Netflix comedy.
    • Get Organized with The Home Edit: Organization experts help people get their homes organized.
    • La Línea: Shadow of Narco: This docuseries explores the town of La Línea and how it became a drug smuggling hotspot.
    • Mignonnes/Cuties: An 11-year-old girl joins a dance team and begins to come of age in this film.
    • The Social Dilemma: This documentary explores the way social media may be harmful.

  • Sep. 10
    • The Babysitter: Killer Queen: A boy has to defeat his satanic cult-leading babysitter for a second time.
    • The Gift: Season 2: The second season follows the story of an artist who uncovers she has links to an archeological site.
    • Greenleaf: Season 5: The series following a family who runs a megachurch continues.
    • The Idhun Chronicles: Teenagers fight a necromancer in this Netflix original anime.
    • Julie and the Phantoms: A young girl helps a band of ghosts find success.

  • Sep. 11
    • The Duchess: A single mom tries to balance her life in this Netflix original.
    • Family Business: Season 2: The follow-up to the series about a family who starts a weed business continues.
    • Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8: The hit series starring Tracee Ellis Ross hits Netflix.
    • How to Train Your Dragon 2: The second installment of the Dreamworks films about dragon riders.
    • Pets United: A cat and dog team up to fight evil in their city in this family film.
    • Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2: Return to the world of Pokemon with this series. 
    • Se busca papá/Dad Wanted: A girl hires an actor to be her father so she can participate in a BMX race.
