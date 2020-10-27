Holiday 2020: 7 Great Gifts for Your Favorite Yoga Lover

The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you’re struggling to think of a good gift for the yoga lover in your life, we’re here to help.

A Quality Mat

This is definitely one of the priciest items on our list. However, a quality mat is a gift your fave yoga lover will use for many years to come. The main characteristics you want to look for in a good yoga mat are good gripping material and sweat-wicking technology. These will prevent them from slipping all over the place mid-practice.

Nowadays, many of the following brands have upped their game when it comes to design and fabric. Below are some of our faves:

Lululemon: The gold standard for years, its mats are still considered the best on the market.

Alo: This company started on Instagram, and its beautiful, durable mats quickly became some of the most sought-after among yogis the world over. The company started out selling clothes, but as its popularity grew, it expanded into accessories, including bags, towels, and mats.

Liforme: This was one of the first brands to put lines on their mats to help with alignment during poses. They also have extra grip to prevent slipping, even when your friend is at her sweatiest.

B Yoga : These mats are designed for everyday practice. They're lightweight, but still have a super-grip. They're also incredibly smooth, so your friend will be comfortable, even on the hardest of floors.

Gaiam: Known for quality mats at an affordable price, this company stands out in the world of yoga products.

A Yoga Towel

A great invention for anyone who sweats a lot, a yoga towel is also a genuine lifesaver during hot yoga! An ideal gift for anyone who loves getting their Vinyasa on, here are some of our favorites:

Manduka Yogitoes: The most likely to be seen in any yoga class! Its patented Skidless Technology uses silicone nubs that grip the towel, keeping even the sweatiest practitioner in place.

Gaiam Microfiber: This more affordable option features extra-soft fabric and comes in a variety of colors.

Shandali Stickyfiber: Known for their extra grip, these towels will keep your favorite yogi safe even during the hottest of yoga classes.

A Yoga Block

Whether your giftee is a beginner or an advanced yogi, a good yoga block is always a good idea. They come in handy for a variety of modifications and to improve balance. But they’re also used to deepen poses and when working on more advanced transitions.

Below are a few of our top picks:

Gaiam : Again, good quality and affordable! Its blocks also come in a variety of beautiful colors.

Manduka Cork Block: This premium bare option offers that bit of extra grip everyone needs when their hands are sweaty.

A Yoga Strap

Another accessory that’s just as helpful for beginners as it is for advanced yogis is a strap. They’re versatile and can be used for a variety of non-yoga exercises, as well.

We like the following straps:

Gaiam’s 6 Ft. Strap : This affordable, trusty strap is suitable for any body type.

Yoga Design Lab: If you're looking for a cool, unique design, check out these amazing options.

An App Subscription

When unable to attend in-person classes and sweat it out in their favorite studio, a yoga app is the next-best thing! Now is an ideal time to gift your favorite yogi a year-round subscription. It might even end up being their favorite gift this year!

Luckily, there are dozens of options out there offering incredible yoga classes with top-notch teachers. They also update their databases regularly, so your friend will never have to take the same class twice (unless he or she just wants to!).

Below are some of our favorites:

Alo Moves : A popular choice among yoga lovers worldwide! The majority of the classes are taught by Alo Yoga ambassadors and Instagram superstars, who’s practices are followed by millions.

Glo: In addition to yoga, this app also offers a variety of meditation and Pilates classes.

Gaia: This company prides itself on having the largest resource of consciousness-expanding videos.

Core Power Yoga: Perfect for those Core Power fanatics.

ASICS Studio: Offers many different at-home classes for aspiring runners and other fitness lovers.

Comfortable Athletic Wear

Rather than suggesting particular items, we’ll point you to some companies that make excellent workout clothing. Then, you can choose specific items that match your giftee’s style and taste.

When it comes to yoga clothes, there are some brands that will always be a good choice. The following companies have been making yoga and athletic gear for years, and it shows in their choice of high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship:

In addition to the more established companies above, there are also some smaller start-up brands that are really mixing things up with innovative, fun designs. Some are even using new, sustainable materials that are not only good for those who wear them, but also for the environment.

A few such companies are:

Now, just find a style and design you think your loved one will like, and the quality of these brands will speak for themselves.

A Handy Water Bottle

Making sure your yoga aficionado stays hydrated before, during, and after class is a wonderful gift to give this holiday season. Plus, with so many beautiful shapes and designs to choose from, this is a gift that can follow them from their gym bag to back to the office.

You can’t go wrong with any of the following bottles:

Hydro Flask: One of the most adored brands out there, this amazing design is BPA- and leak-free. It’s also dishwasher safe and features a wide straw to make sipping during class that much easier, especially when out of breath.

LifeStraw Go: These have integrated water filters, so your loved one will be drinking quality water at all times.

Corkcicle Sport Canteen: Known for superb durability and standout, colorful designs.

BKR bottles: These successfully marry fashion and style with recyclable materials. They're not only sustainable and good for the planet, but also extra chic.

When you know someone’s interests, it helps you choose a gift they’ll truly appreciate. If you choose something from this list for your favorite yoga lover, they’ll be grinning from ear to ear!