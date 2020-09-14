From the highly-anticipated Sarah Paulson-fronted original Ratched to the second season of Taco Chronicles—a docuseries all about, well, tacos—Netflix has a lot happening in the next few days. If you want to make your to-watch list, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 14, 2020.
- Sept. 15
- America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2: The second season of the show that explores America’s monuments and secret societies returns.
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3: The series that explores aliens’ supposed presence on Earth for millions of years returns.
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1: The A&E series exploring cold cases hits Netflix.
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4: Treasure hunters return in their hunt for goods on Oak Island.
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice: The documentary tells the story of a scientist and his family wishing to freeze their dying toddler.
- Izzy’s Koala World: A girl and her family rescue koalas in this sweet series.
- Michael McIntyre: Showman: The comedian’s Netflix comedy special debuts.
- Pawn Stars: Season 2: Watch people haggle over goods in the second season of this show about a Las Vegas pawn shop.
- The Rap Game: Season 2: Young rappers compete for a recording contract
- The Smurfs: Season 2: Those adorable blue creatures are returning if you’re looking for a family-friendly show.
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2: Learn more about the world of tacos in this follow-up season.
- The Universe: Season 2: Animation meets science in this look at space, black holes, and more.
- Sept. 16
- Baby: Season 3: Those who love kids will want to continue to see the babies featured in this series grow during season three.
- Challenger: The Final Flight: This Netflix documentary looks at the tragic Challenger space shuttle disaster.
- The Devil All the Time: This midwestern gothic thriller has an all-star cast including Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson.
- MeatEater: Season 9: Steven Rinella returns for another season of hunting and meal preparation.
- The Paramedic: A recently paralyzed man develops an obsession with the woman who left him.
- Signs: Season 2: The second season of this murder mystery hits Netflix.
- Sing On!: Singers compete for cash on this Netflix game show.
- Sept. 17
- Dragon’s Dogma: An anime adaptation of the video game of the same name.
- The Last Word: A recently widowed woman becomes a eulogist.
- Sept. 18
- American Barbecue Showdown: Cooks vie for the title of the best barbecue in this competition show.
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: The animated family film takes you back into the famous dinosaur park.
- Ratched: A mental institution nurse turns monstrous toward her patients.