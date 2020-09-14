From the highly-anticipated Sarah Paulson-fronted original Ratched to the second season of Taco Chronicles—a docuseries all about, well, tacos—Netflix has a lot happening in the next few days. If you want to make your to-watch list, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Sept. 14, 2020.

Sept. 15 America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2: The second season of the show that explores America’s monuments and secret societies returns. Ancient Aliens: Season 3: The series that explores aliens’ supposed presence on Earth for millions of years returns. Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1: The A&E series exploring cold cases hits Netflix. The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4: Treasure hunters return in their hunt for goods on Oak Island. Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice: The documentary tells the story of a scientist and his family wishing to freeze their dying toddler. Izzy’s Koala World: A girl and her family rescue koalas in this sweet series. Michael McIntyre: Showman: The comedian’s Netflix comedy special debuts. Pawn Stars: Season 2: Watch people haggle over goods in the second season of this show about a Las Vegas pawn shop. The Rap Game: Season 2: Young rappers compete for a recording contract The Smurfs: Season 2: Those adorable blue creatures are returning if you’re looking for a family-friendly show. Taco Chronicles: Volume 2: Learn more about the world of tacos in this follow-up season. The Universe: Season 2: Animation meets science in this look at space, black holes, and more.



Sept. 16 Baby: Season 3: Those who love kids will want to continue to see the babies featured in this series grow during season three. Challenger: The Final Flight: This Netflix documentary looks at the tragic Challenger space shuttle disaster. The Devil All the Time: This midwestern gothic thriller has an all-star cast including Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson. MeatEater: Season 9: Steven Rinella returns for another season of hunting and meal preparation. The Paramedic: A recently paralyzed man develops an obsession with the woman who left him. Signs: Season 2: The second season of this murder mystery hits Netflix. Sing On!: Singers compete for cash on this Netflix game show.

