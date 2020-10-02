Holiday 2020: 10 Gift Ideas for Your Young Aspiring Chef

If your little one loves spending time in the kitchen, give him a hands-on learning experience with any of these cooking gifts. You’ll have a mini chef in no time!

Childhood is an exciting time for kids to try out new hobbies and figure out what they love. If your kid is eager to learn about the art of cooking delicious treats, finding her the perfect tools might already be on your to-do list.

With the holidays just around the corner, we did a little digging and found the following awesome cooking and baking gifts for your budding chef:

The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs: Your kid chef will love learning all the essentials of the culinary arts. From food safety to decoding tricky cooking terms, the pages are filled with kid-friendly information and high-quality images to help along the way. Created by America’s Test Kitchen, this cookbook offers various kid-tested recipes approved by mini chefs of all ages and skill levels.

Junior Cooking and Baking Set: Trigger your child’s passion for baking with this set. The neutral colors offer a modest, yet sleek look ideal for your son or daughter. Like, mom and dad, Tovla & Co.’s number one priority is safety. All cooking utensils are made with food-grade, nontoxic materials. The set includes an apron, nylon knives, measuring cups, and other kitchen tools that all fit in a custom storage bin.

Recipe Binder: A nice break from the all-digital, all-the-time world! Your kids can organize their recipes the old-fashioned way. Not only will this binder give your kids a chance to write their own recipes, but there’s no blog or food site out there with grandma’s famous pie or cookie recipes. Pass down all those family recipes and help your children keep up with their handwriting skills.

Giant Cupcake mold: Got a little pastry chef in the house? He or she will love practicing those baking and piping skills with this adorable giant cupcake mold. The set includes a large silicone cupcake pan, 12 regular-sized cupcake liners (also silicone), plus a few spatulas, piping bags, and decorating tips. Preheat that oven, because it’s time to get baking!

Kids Knife and Cutting Board Set: Chopping and dicing might seem more advanced, but this nylon knife set is perfect to get your little ones slicing with safety in mind. The blades are hard plastic, and the non-slip handles help secure those little hands in place. (We always recommend adult supervision in the kitchen, though). These BPA-free knives come in three different sizes with a matching cutting board.

Embroidered Apron and Chef’s Hat: Complete your little one’s professional look! These adorable sets come in either blue, pink, or white, so you can select the color your child will love best. You can also personalize the hat and apron with a professionally embroidered name. The hat has an adjustable Velcro closure to fit your child’s head just right.

The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs: Another release from America’s Test Kitchen, this one focuses on the art (and science) of baking. It covers all the necessary skills and features high-quality images and kid-friendly descriptions. Your curious experimenter will love diving into these fun recipes that have all been tested by more than 5,000 kids.

Baketivity Baking Kit: Perfect for any little pastry chef in the making. This kit will help your child build her skills in a comfortable, fun, and delicious way, using premeasured ingredients for mess-free fun. The recipes have easy-to-follow instructions with helpful images on cinnamon buns, cookies, cake pops, and more!

Emoji Nonstick Pancake Griddle: Add a few extra smiles to your weekend mornings with this adorable griddle. It molds seven mini emoji pancakes, but it also works for eggs and crepe batter, too.

Children’s Cooking Knife Set: If your little chef is a bit more advanced, this set might be better suited for their skills than the one we included above. It’s ideal for taking a beating while your child improves his craft. It includes a chef, paring, and serrated knife, all with stainless steel blades and rounded safety tips. A ceramic peeler and handy holder to store everything are also included. We recommend these cut-resistant gloves for extra protection, too.

Cooking is a fantastic way for kids to practice their math skills, build a more extensive vocabulary, and learn about food and other cultures. Treat your child any of these cooking gifts this Christmas and enjoy the journey of learning with them.