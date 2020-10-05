Holiday 2020: 10 Relaxing Self-Care and Wellness Gifts

Give the gift of self-care this holiday season to help your favorite people unwind after a very stressful year. From meditation tools to bathtub spa experiences, there’s a little something oh-so-relaxing for everyone here.

A Meditation App Subscription

Learning how to meditate is tough, but sticking to it and actually practicing it on the regular is even tougher. That’s where meditation apps come in. They’re designed to fit into busy lifestyles and make daily meditation a moment of peace and relief, rather than just another thing to do.

That’s why they make the perfect gift for someone who needs a bit of help sticking with their meditation practice.

Calm is one of the best. It has both short and long meditations, bedtime stories, master classes created by professionals, relaxing music, and even soothing scenery. There’s even a story narrated by Matthew McConaughey—who could ask for more?

An Essential Oil Diffuser

If your loved one is a fan of essential oils, she’ll absolutely love this gorgeous-looking diffuser from Anjou. With its 500 ml capacity and special One-Fill technology, it creates the perfect aroma in any room. It will spread potent essential oil scents for up to 15 hours.

It’s also quiet, so your friend can use it at night, too. It automatically shuts off when there’s no more water in the tank, preventing it from uselessly running without “fuel.” The beautiful design makes it an efficient, stylish gift.

A Long Burning Candle

It’s hard to imagine a relaxing setting without some wonderful scented candles. They create the perfect spa vibe and send the body and mind into immediate self-care mode.

Just check out this aptly named peace+tranquility candle from Chesapeake Bay. The cashmere and jasmine notes will simply melt the stress away. It also has an approximate burn time of 50 hours, so your loved one will be able to enjoy it all winter.

Cozy Loungewear

Loungewear was created for cozy days around the house. It makes cuddling up in front of the fireplace to read a book or watch a movie even better.

Surprise your friends and family with soft, fluffy items from Free People or SKIMS by Kim Kardashian. Then, everyone can enjoy their winter hygge moments in ultimate comfort.

A Gratitude and Happiness Journal

Writing down the things you’re grateful for and learning how to boost your happiness hormones is an ongoing practice. Help your loved ones track their progress with the popular 52 Lists for Happiness: Weekly Journaling Inspiration for Positivity, Balance, and Joy by Moorea Seal.

Through the power of lists, it will help your giftee cultivate good self-care habits by writing down what makes them feel happy and grateful.

It’s the perfect gift for anyone who could use an extra touch of positivity for the upcoming year.

Bath Salts

A warm bath must be paired with soothing-smelling bath salts—they’ll instantly put your friend in Zen mode. This amazing, all-natural four-pack from Relax Spa & Bath is the perfect gift for anyone who loves soaking in foamy bubbles and meditating their stress away.

It comes in four amazing scents: White Musk and Vanilla Jasmine, Green Tea, Verbena Lime Coconut, and Lavender Palmarosa. Your recipient can then choose whichever scent suits her mood.

Botanical Facial Masks

Self-care routines include both a physical and mental aspect. Paying attention to your complexion is definitely included in this. A face mask requires a bit more time than the usual morning or bedtime skincare routine.

Give the gift of beauty to your loved ones this year. Better yet, gift one to everyone, and then put them on together and watch a rom-com. This amazing, really affordable six-pack from Ballon Blanc is exactly what everyone needs in colder weather. That’s when skin starts to feel dry and needs some extra care.

Infused with rich botanical ingredients, applying these relaxing face masks will undoubtedly be everyone’s favorite moment of the day.

A Wellness Subscription Box

Give your favorite wellness aficionado the gift of surprise this holiday season! Sign him up for the Detox Market subscription box, and every month, high-quality wellness products will arrive on his doorstep.

This is the perfect gift for anyone who spends lots of time at Sephora or Ulta Beauty, trying every new item on the shelf.

Calming Tea

Surprise the tea-lovers in your life with a care package from Pukka relaxing teas. They’ll think of you every time they brew a cup and curl up with a good book. Hot drinks are known for their soothing effects

Plus, these teas contain all the ingredients that promote relation, including chamomile, licorice, fennel seed, oat flowering tops, cardamom, ginger, and marshmallow root. Wrap them with a cute holiday mug, and your gift will be one of their favorites!

A Spa Massage Kit

Know someone who loves massages? If so, this spa and reflexology massage kit is the perfect gift. They’ll be able to use whenever they need some relaxation, but can’t get to the spa.

This set includes a wooden reflexology stick, massage comb, and loofah. There’s also some cucumber-melon shower gel and bubble bath, a scented candle, and some potpourri, so your loved one can create the ultimate spa vibe right in her own bathroom.

The gift of self-care is one all your friends and family will appreciate—especially this year. The items on this list will make your gift-selection process much easier.