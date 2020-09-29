Holiday 2020: 12 Awesome Advent Calendars to Grab Before They’re Gone

Christmas will be here in the blink of an eye, so now’s the time to start shopping! This is especially true if you want to get an advent calendar for your kids—they’re sure to sell out fast.
It might seem a bit premature to start shopping for an advent calendar this early, but those that are the most popular get snatched up fast. If your child loves LEGO or Harry Potter, buy now and stash it away for December.
LEGO Star Wars
LEGO and Star Wars fans will enjoy this building-kit advent calendar for ages 7 and up. Because it’s a LEGO kit (albeit, one you open day by day), it comes in all the little pieces (311 of them) you’d expect.
Whether you’re a fan of the Dark Side of the Light Side, there’s a little bit of both in this collection to make for fun imaginative play. Plus, even Darth Vader is in the holiday spirit with a Christmas sweater on.
Pokémon
If your Pokémon-loving child is aiming to “catch ’em all” this year, you can’t go wrong with this 24-day advent calendar. Not only will your child score 16 adorable Pokémon figures, but the collection also comes with eight Christmas accessories, including a tree and sled.
It’s approved for ages 4 and up.
Pokemon 2020 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids, 24 Pieces - Includes 16 Toy Character Figures & 8 Christmas Accessories - First Time Special Edition - Ages 4+
A great gift for kids who love their Pokémon.
$42.99
More offers
The Nightmare Before Christmas
If your child is a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas and loves to read, this gift is sure to delight him or her! Your child can decorate the pop-up tree with characters from the film. He or she will also love the accompanying storybook.
While this advent calendar lacks the toys found in some of the others on this list, it’s still a fun collectible item for kids and adults alike.
The Nightmare Before Christmas: Advent Calendar and Pop-Up Book
Perfect for older kids who want all the advent fun without the tiny toys.
$35.99
More offers
Disney Junior
From classic to modern, this fun little Disney advent calendar has it all. The 11 figures include Mickey and Pluto. The collection also comes with five fun holiday accessories, character stickers, and decorative gift boxes to make holiday playtime complete. Great for kids age 3 and up.
Disney Jr. Advent Calendar Exclusive, Multicolor
Your Disney fan will love opening all the little boxes!
$35.15
More offers
The Nickelodeon Storybook Collection
Little Nickelodeon fans will find all of their favorites in this storybook advent calendar collection. It includes Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Blue Clues, and more! Inspire a love of reading with this simple gift, which gives your child 24 Christmas-inspired stories to read.
It covers reading levels age 3 to 5, so it’s perfect for youngsters who are just starting to develop their reading skills.
Nickelodeon: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar
A Christmas story per day.
$22.49
More offers
Barbie Dreamtopia
The Barbie Dreamtopia collection isn’t your average advent calendar. First, your child gets a full-size Barbie, and each day of the advent calendar then comes with an accessory for the doll.
The calendar includes Barbie fashions, pets, and other fun accessories that will make playtime imaginative. It’s approved for children ages 3 and up.
Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar: Blonde Doll, 3 Fairytale Doll Fashions, 10 Accessories and 10 Storytelling Pieces Including 3 Pets, for 3 to 7 Years Old
A full-size doll and everything she needs!
$47.99
More offers
Thomas & Friends Minis
Train lovers get 24 mini-engines from Thomas & Friends in this advent calendar. The calendar also has a playmat track your kids can drive the little toys around for imaginative playtime. It’s a great gift for preschoolers and kindergartners.
Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS Advent Calendar (2020)
If your kiddo is big on trains, this one's an easy sell.
$28.89
More offers
Funko Harry Potter
Adult and child fans of Harry Potter and Funko will find all sorts of joy on the days in this advent calendar. You get 24 Pocket Pops (they max out at two inches tall).
This gift is ideal for children ages 6 and up.
Funko Advent Calendar: Harry Potter - 24 Vinyl Figures (2020)
What sorting-hat-obsessed kid wouldn't want 24 days of Harry Potter Funko figures?
$39.96
More offers
Santa’s Workshop
Children 4 and up, and even adult Playmobil fans, will delight in the joys of Christmas with Santa’s Workshop advent calendar. Help the elves get the toys ready to load up on the sleigh, and then fly Santa and his reindeer on their Christmas Eve delivery trip.
PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar - Santa's Workshop
The iconic Playmobil is still going strong.
$22.69
More offers
Hot Wheels
No child’s Hot Wheels collection would be complete without these holiday-inspired vehicles. While not every car is equipped for winter, the additions in the 24 windows of this advent calendar will get them ready for snowy days. There’s a sled, a snowplow attachment, and more.
This gift is ideal for children ages 3 and up.
Hot Wheels Advent Calendar Vehicles
Classic toys in a classic calendar.
$24.23
More offers
Minecraft
Although the game has been out for years, Minecraft still has a huge fan base—especially among kids. If yours are in love with this block game, they’ll love the cube-style people, creatures, and accessories from it.
For children ages 6 and up, this advent calendar includes 12 figures and 12 surprise stickers for playtime fun.
Minecraft 2020 Advent Calendar
From creepers to tiny trees, this advent calendar is full of blocky goodness.
$29.99
More offers
Hatchimals
With this Hatchimals Advent Calendar, your child gets 24 days of mystery, and over 50 surprises. The collection comes with 10 Hatchimals, 12 fun accessories, five paper crafts, four tiny presents, four sticker sheets, five bows, and five nests. It’s recommended for children ages 5 and up.
Hatchimals Colleggtibles - Advent Calendar with Exclusive Characters & Paper Craft Accessories, for Ages 5 & Up
Bursting with Hatchimals fun, this advent calendar offers 24 days of surprises.
$58.55
More offers
Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without the surprises behind every door of an advent calendar. These cute collectibles will be fun for the kids all year long.