Holiday 2020: 12 Awesome Advent Calendars to Grab Before They’re Gone

Christmas will be here in the blink of an eye, so now’s the time to start shopping! This is especially true if you want to get an advent calendar for your kids—they’re sure to sell out fast.

It might seem a bit premature to start shopping for an advent calendar this early, but those that are the most popular get snatched up fast. If your child loves LEGO or Harry Potter, buy now and stash it away for December.

LEGO Star Wars

LEGO and Star Wars fans will enjoy this building-kit advent calendar for ages 7 and up. Because it’s a LEGO kit (albeit, one you open day by day), it comes in all the little pieces (311 of them) you’d expect.

Whether you’re a fan of the Dark Side of the Light Side, there’s a little bit of both in this collection to make for fun imaginative play. Plus, even Darth Vader is in the holiday spirit with a Christmas sweater on.

Pokémon

If your Pokémon-loving child is aiming to “catch ’em all” this year, you can’t go wrong with this 24-day advent calendar. Not only will your child score 16 adorable Pokémon figures, but the collection also comes with eight Christmas accessories, including a tree and sled.

It’s approved for ages 4 and up.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

If your child is a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas and loves to read, this gift is sure to delight him or her! Your child can decorate the pop-up tree with characters from the film. He or she will also love the accompanying storybook.

While this advent calendar lacks the toys found in some of the others on this list, it’s still a fun collectible item for kids and adults alike.

Disney Junior

From classic to modern, this fun little Disney advent calendar has it all. The 11 figures include Mickey and Pluto. The collection also comes with five fun holiday accessories, character stickers, and decorative gift boxes to make holiday playtime complete. Great for kids age 3 and up.

The Nickelodeon Storybook Collection

Little Nickelodeon fans will find all of their favorites in this storybook advent calendar collection. It includes Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Blue Clues, and more! Inspire a love of reading with this simple gift, which gives your child 24 Christmas-inspired stories to read.

It covers reading levels age 3 to 5, so it’s perfect for youngsters who are just starting to develop their reading skills.

Barbie Dreamtopia

The Barbie Dreamtopia collection isn’t your average advent calendar. First, your child gets a full-size Barbie, and each day of the advent calendar then comes with an accessory for the doll.

The calendar includes Barbie fashions, pets, and other fun accessories that will make playtime imaginative. It’s approved for children ages 3 and up.

Thomas & Friends Minis

Train lovers get 24 mini-engines from Thomas & Friends in this advent calendar. The calendar also has a playmat track your kids can drive the little toys around for imaginative playtime. It’s a great gift for preschoolers and kindergartners.

Funko Harry Potter

Adult and child fans of Harry Potter and Funko will find all sorts of joy on the days in this advent calendar. You get 24 Pocket Pops (they max out at two inches tall).

This gift is ideal for children ages 6 and up.

Santa’s Workshop

Children 4 and up, and even adult Playmobil fans, will delight in the joys of Christmas with Santa’s Workshop advent calendar. Help the elves get the toys ready to load up on the sleigh, and then fly Santa and his reindeer on their Christmas Eve delivery trip.

Hot Wheels

No child’s Hot Wheels collection would be complete without these holiday-inspired vehicles. While not every car is equipped for winter, the additions in the 24 windows of this advent calendar will get them ready for snowy days. There’s a sled, a snowplow attachment, and more.

This gift is ideal for children ages 3 and up.

Minecraft

Although the game has been out for years, Minecraft still has a huge fan base—especially among kids. If yours are in love with this block game, they’ll love the cube-style people, creatures, and accessories from it.

For children ages 6 and up, this advent calendar includes 12 figures and 12 surprise stickers for playtime fun.

Hatchimals

With this Hatchimals Advent Calendar, your child gets 24 days of mystery, and over 50 surprises. The collection comes with 10 Hatchimals, 12 fun accessories, five paper crafts, four tiny presents, four sticker sheets, five bows, and five nests. It’s recommended for children ages 5 and up.

Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without the surprises behind every door of an advent calendar. These cute collectibles will be fun for the kids all year long.