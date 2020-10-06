X
Holiday 2020: 10 Fun Gifts for Your Waffle-Obsessed Friend

A freshly made waffle on a gray stoneware plate, topped with whip cream and fresh fruit.
Oh, glorious waffles—the flapjack upgrade that includes built-in pockets to store syrup and delicious toppings. If that sounds like the beginning to an ode to waffles a friend of yours would write, we have some great gifts to send their way.

From selecting the perfect iron to choosing delicious toppings, each of these gifts is specially picked for anyone whose mouth waters over a plate of hot waffles.

Cuisinart Waffle Iron

Cuisineart double-sided waffle iron.
Anyone who considers themselves a waffle enthusiast deserves a top-notch iron. This durable iron is perfect for professional home chefs ready to take their breakfast skills to another level.

This high-quality waffle maker features an easy-to-use rotating handle and nonstick grids for quick release and speedy cleanup. Your friend will love making two waffles at once in this double-sided professional iron.

Best Overall

Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron, Silver

Make two waffles at once with this professional iron.

Best Budget Waffle Iron

Here’s another highly rated iron with a much friendlier price tag, making it an excellent budget item. The nonstick grids make for easy cleanup, plus you can still appreciate the rotating features for even cooking. The best part is that it locks in a vertical position, making it ideal for storing in small spaces.

Best Value

Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker,Black

Perfect for small spaces, and a small budget!

Mini Waffle Maker

Here’s one for the person who can’t travel without the luxury of fluffy soft waffles at hand. You’ll never go without waffles again with this adorable mini maker. All you’ll need is the batter and toppings.

Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker Machine for Individual Waffles, Paninis, Hash browns, & other on the go Breakfast, Lunch, or Snacks - Aqua

You'll never have to travel without waffles again!

Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker

Shape your waffles into an edible bowl, fit for morning-time scrambles, icecream, or even fried chicken. This waffle iron takes breakfast, dinner, and dessert to an ingenious and delicious world.

No special batters are needed here! Either use your favorite storebought mixture or signature recipe and create the meal of your dreams.

Presto 03500 Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker,Black

Take waffles to the next level!

Waffle Iron Genious Cookbook

There’s more to waffling then Belgian style, and this cookbook proves that waffle irons are meant for more than … well, waffles.

Burgers, cake, omelets you name it, there’s a recipe for it! You’ll learn to use your fancy iron in ways you never thought possible and beyond.

Waffle Iron Genius

All the foods you would never think to waffle!

Grade A Amber Rich Maple Syrup

Bottle of rare Grade A Maple Syrup from Quebec Canada.
You can’t have waffles without filling those hollow cubes with sweet toppings, and nothing beats the rare quality of fine grade A maple syrup.

This gorgeous amber syrup comes directly from the beautiful land of maple trees in Canada. After drizzling your breakfast with this liquid gold, you’ll fall in love with the sweet and delicate taste of nature.

Award Winning Escuminac Extra Rare Maple Syrup 16.9 fl oz (500ml) Canada Grade A - Amber Rich Taste – Unblended Pure, Organic, Single Origin, Delicate, Velvety. A Sweet Gift For Any Occasion

Taste the fine quality of 100% pure maple syrup.

Ghirardelli Chocolate and Caramel Sauce Set

Beyond the silky sweet flavors of maple, the topping options fit for waffles are endless. This four-pack Ghirardelli sauce set includes chocolate, caramel, white chocolate, and sea salt caramel.

Whether you are making fresh strawberry topped waffles with a chocolate finish, or going with hot cinnamon apples and caramel drizzle, this sauce set delivers.

Ghirardelli - Caramel, Chocolate, White Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel Flavored Sauce (Set of 4) - with Limited Edition Measuring Spoon

Waffle sauce toppings galore!

Pure Maple Syrup Candles

Don’t go another crisp autumn day without these rustic and aromatic candles designed in classic French-Canadian maple syrup cans.

They are perfect for the waffle admiring devotees out there, and they keep your home smelling like nothing but the best.

Maple Syrup Candle with a Crackling Wooden Wick. Natural Soy Wax Candles. Burns Clean, Even, and True-to-scent for Hours 540ml X 2 Pieces

Don't go another autumn day without a warm maple aroma in your home.

Waffles On-The-Go

Although waffle irons are made for convenience these days, busy mornings don’t always allow you the opportunity for a breakfast of champions. With that said, Stroopwafels are here to save the day.

These individually wrapped dutch waffles come in decadent flavors of caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla. You’ll love munching on these with a hot cup of jo, or in your car on-the-go.

DAELMANS Stroopwafels, Dutch Waffles Soft Toasted, 24 Pack Caramel, Kosher Dairy, Authentic Made In Holland, 24 Stroopwafels Per Box, 1oz per serving

Delicious waffles on-the-go.

Dog Gift Keepsake and Mug

Many say waffles are for Sundays (yea, its a thing). It doesn’t get much better than keeping things cozy with a late breakfast and hanging out with your puppy pal.

Get your best bud in on the delicious morning action with this adorable brunch squad mug and play toy. Sure it’s a bit extra, but is there such a thing when talking about your dog?

Pearhead Pet Brunch Squad Coffee Mug and Dog Toy Gift Set, Pet Owner Gifts

You and your puppy dog can enjoy lazy Sundays together.

So, whether your partner or coworker has a deep admiration for fluffy gourmet waffles, or you can’t get enough of them yourself, each of these selected gifts will surely bring joy.

Emilee Unterkoefler is a freelance food writer, hiking enthusiast, and mama with over ten years of experience working in the food industry. Read Full Bio »

