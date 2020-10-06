Holiday 2020: 10 Fun Gifts for Your Waffle-Obsessed Friend

Oh, glorious waffles—the flapjack upgrade that includes built-in pockets to store syrup and delicious toppings. If that sounds like the beginning to an ode to waffles a friend of yours would write, we have some great gifts to send their way.

From selecting the perfect iron to choosing delicious toppings, each of these gifts is specially picked for anyone whose mouth waters over a plate of hot waffles.

Cuisinart Waffle Iron

Anyone who considers themselves a waffle enthusiast deserves a top-notch iron. This durable iron is perfect for professional home chefs ready to take their breakfast skills to another level.

This high-quality waffle maker features an easy-to-use rotating handle and nonstick grids for quick release and speedy cleanup. Your friend will love making two waffles at once in this double-sided professional iron.

Best Budget Waffle Iron

Here’s another highly rated iron with a much friendlier price tag, making it an excellent budget item. The nonstick grids make for easy cleanup, plus you can still appreciate the rotating features for even cooking. The best part is that it locks in a vertical position, making it ideal for storing in small spaces.

Mini Waffle Maker

Here’s one for the person who can’t travel without the luxury of fluffy soft waffles at hand. You’ll never go without waffles again with this adorable mini maker. All you’ll need is the batter and toppings.

Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker

Shape your waffles into an edible bowl, fit for morning-time scrambles, icecream, or even fried chicken. This waffle iron takes breakfast, dinner, and dessert to an ingenious and delicious world.

No special batters are needed here! Either use your favorite storebought mixture or signature recipe and create the meal of your dreams.

Waffle Iron Genious Cookbook

There’s more to waffling then Belgian style, and this cookbook proves that waffle irons are meant for more than … well, waffles.

Burgers, cake, omelets you name it, there’s a recipe for it! You’ll learn to use your fancy iron in ways you never thought possible and beyond.

Grade A Amber Rich Maple Syrup

You can’t have waffles without filling those hollow cubes with sweet toppings, and nothing beats the rare quality of fine grade A maple syrup.

This gorgeous amber syrup comes directly from the beautiful land of maple trees in Canada. After drizzling your breakfast with this liquid gold, you’ll fall in love with the sweet and delicate taste of nature.

Ghirardelli Chocolate and Caramel Sauce Set

Beyond the silky sweet flavors of maple, the topping options fit for waffles are endless. This four-pack Ghirardelli sauce set includes chocolate, caramel, white chocolate, and sea salt caramel.

Whether you are making fresh strawberry topped waffles with a chocolate finish, or going with hot cinnamon apples and caramel drizzle, this sauce set delivers.

Pure Maple Syrup Candles

Don’t go another crisp autumn day without these rustic and aromatic candles designed in classic French-Canadian maple syrup cans.

They are perfect for the waffle admiring devotees out there, and they keep your home smelling like nothing but the best.

Waffles On-The-Go

Although waffle irons are made for convenience these days, busy mornings don’t always allow you the opportunity for a breakfast of champions. With that said, Stroopwafels are here to save the day.

These individually wrapped dutch waffles come in decadent flavors of caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla. You’ll love munching on these with a hot cup of jo, or in your car on-the-go.

Dog Gift Keepsake and Mug

Many say waffles are for Sundays (yea, its a thing). It doesn’t get much better than keeping things cozy with a late breakfast and hanging out with your puppy pal.

Get your best bud in on the delicious morning action with this adorable brunch squad mug and play toy. Sure it’s a bit extra, but is there such a thing when talking about your dog?

So, whether your partner or coworker has a deep admiration for fluffy gourmet waffles, or you can’t get enough of them yourself, each of these selected gifts will surely bring joy.