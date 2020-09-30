This Is the Most Popular Classic TV Show in Your State

If you’ve ever been up late at night channel surfing, there’s a good chance you’ve run across your fair share of classic television. Turns out, those same shows are still popular. For those curious about others’ watching habits, you can now find out the most popular classic tv show in your state.

Insurance company Coventry Direct looked at Google trends in each state from 2019 to determine which old school series was the top watched series, and the list is essentially a who’s who of classic television.

Topping the list? Two very different families. The Brady Bunch and The Addams Family both hit the top of the list in four different states. The Addams Family peaked in popularity in Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, while The Brady Bunch was most popular in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Overall, the list is pretty wide ranging with The Brady Bunch and The Addams Familly being two of only a few repeats. Instead, the list reads like a what-show-to-binge-watch-next list. From sci-fi favorite Star Trek to everyone’s current favorite classic Golden Girls, if you’re looking for a new show to watch, the list is a good place to start, and if you want to discover which series is most popular in your state, you can check out Coventry’s entire list.

[Via Apartment Thearpy]