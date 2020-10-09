Holiday 2020: 16 Gifts Ideas for Your Favorite Runner

Have some friends or family members who love putting on their running shoes and hitting the road? The best gift you can give them is something that will enhance their performance and make running even more enjoyable. We’ve got 16 suggestions for your favorite marathoner!

A Runner-Focused Smartwatch

For runners, a smartwatch that tracks their progress and shows them how they’re performing is crucial. Whether they’re training for a race or simply want to know if they’ve gotten any faster, a smartwatch is a necessity.

The new Garmin Forerunner 245 has incredible, advanced performance metrics and analytics, including VO2 Max, training status, aerobic and anaerobic effects, and an overall training load. It’s definitely extravagant when it comes to the price, but that’s just another reason it’ll make an amazing gift for your favorite runner.

A Theragun

Another gift you can splurge on is the famous Theragun PRO. It’s a smartphone-connected, at-home massager for ultimate muscle therapy and deep tissue relief. The new fourth-generation comes with an improved motor, so it’s really quiet. It also has a 300-minute continuous battery life, so treatments can be as long as your recipient wants them to be.

It’s especially useful for runners, as their muscles get depleted very easily. That’s why daily deep tissue massage is not only recommended, but encouraged.

A Recovery Kit

This Recovery Kit from KT Tape includes the first massage roller ball to combine regular pressure-point massage with ice and heat therapy. It’s ergonomically shaped, so it fits comfortably in anyone’s hand. The soft rubber grip also prevents dropping when trying to hit those hard-to-reach areas.

It’s also multifunctional—you can take out the stainless-steel ball and use it by itself.

A Foam Roller

One of the best personal massage tools out there, the foam roller has become practically everyone’s staple recovery tool. From the regular, standard, and smooth designs, to the texturized and even vibrating models, there’s one for everyone!

Runners love to use these to roll out their legs and back. This textured model is one of our top picks.

Strobe Lights for Safety

Strobe lights are a smart accessory every runner should carry with them. They make running in the dark or poor visibility much safer as the ultrabright LEDs make someone clearly visible.

The KEYWELL USB Rechargeable Safety Lights are lightweight, slim, and really easy to clip on clothing. They make a great (and affordable) gift for any runner in your life.

SPF Protection

Running for long periods means a lot of sun exposure, so skin protection is a must! Surprise your favorite runner with this Sunscreen from Thinksport. It’s specifically designed for active individuals and comes with a high, broad-spectrum SPF 50+.

It’s also water-resistant and completely free of biologically harmful chemicals, so you absolutely can’t go wrong with this one.

Running Sunglasses

Runners worldwide are absolutely loving the Goodr OG Sunglasses. They’re equipped with polarized lenses and a special grip coating that prevents them from slipping or bouncing due to perspiration.

An awesome gift for your runner friends, these sunglasses are also a really reasonable price. Consider snagging multiple pairs in different colors for all your favorite sprinters and marathoners.

A Running Cap

Hair in your face and sweat dripping down your forehead is no runner’s dream scenario. A running cap like this one from BUFF eliminates that problem pretty efficiently. Those who swear by it say it fits their head like a glove, the sweat-wicking headband keeps the sweat from dripping into their eyes, and it’s so lightweight, they don’t even notice they’re wearing it.

The runner in your life will be thrilled to open this, even if they already own one—an extra will definitely come in handy.

Anti-Chafe Balm

Running has a myriad of benefits, but it also comes with some unpleasant consequences, like chafing and blisters. This anti-chafe balm from Body Glide tackles these issues. It also doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients, such as petroleum, lanolin, or mineral oils.

It’s lightweight, easy to apply, clog-free, and doesn’t leave greasy stains on clothing, so it works great even with white leggings. It makes a great stocking stuffer for those who are always holding ice packs on their legs and armpits after a long run.

A Water Bottle

Intra-workout hydration is extremely important. When running, though, it can be hard to keep a water bottle with you at all times. Carrying one can be uncomfortable, distracting, and, quite frankly, annoying.

Amphipod’s simple and efficient solution is the Hydraform Thermal-Lite Handheld Water Bottle. Its ergonomic design allows the hand to relax in a natural position. It also has a unique, leak-free cap for quick-shot hydration and a removable cushioned, easy-grip insulating sleeve. The secure zippered strap even has a secret pocket for essentials.

Your favorite runner will thank you for adding this to your holiday shopping list!

A Running Storage Belt

One of the best fitness inventions out there, a storage belt holds all your loved one’s essentials, so he doesn’t have to worry about losing them on a run. It’s the perfect gift for those who prefer long-distance runs and need to have their phone, keys, and other valuables with them at all times.

The SPIbelt Running Belt is made of stretchable spandex and won’t chafe or bounce during a run. It has a large pocket that can easily hold bulkier items, like a smartphone. The expandable waistband fits sizes 25 through 47 inches.

A Phone Holder

Everyone needs to keep their phone with them on a run for safety. Unfortunately, finding a sturdy, non-bulky holder that won’t slip off is more difficult than you might think.

The TRIBE Cell Phone Armband has over 8,800 “Great” ratings from fitness lovers worldwide. It’s compatible with most phones (and cases), made of high-quality lycra and neoprene, and it completely waterproof.

You can even use your phone’s touch screen without taking it out of the armband. It’s the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for any runner you know.

A Headband

Some people love running caps, while others prefer headbands. If your loved one falls into the latter category, he or she will be pleased to receive one of these Halo II Headbands. It’s made of sweat-wicking, fast-drying, silver ion-infused fabric that eliminates odor and prevents bacteria buildup.

The nonslip grip keeps the band in place so it won’t slide down after it’s drenched with sweat. It’s a really great, affordable gift option and comes in tons of different colors.

Running Socks

Although everyone has a specific style preference when it comes to socks, those for running and fitness require some specific characteristics. They have to prevent odors and bacteria buildup, as well as blisters and other annoying consequences.

Rockay Accelerate Anti-Blister Socks are highly recommended by both top running brands, and sites like Runner’s World, Runnerclick, Forbes, and even Business Insider. Made from 100% recycled material, they feature special ventilation zones that prevent chaffing and blisters. This makes them extra breathable and sweat-wicking.

Add a pair (or 10) to your holiday shopping list for your fave runners, athletes, or fitness lovers.

Energy Gel

Properly fueling throughout a run is important to prevent nutrient-depletion and energy loss. These energy gels from Science in Sport are the perfect treat for the runners in your family.

They come in six delicious flavors, and you can get individual packs or a box of six.

A Book By a Famous Runner

Those who are serious about running are always on a learning path. Many are constantly working to improve their motivation or inspiration, or like to try tips and tricks.

The memoir Let Your Mind Run: A Memoir of Thinking My Way to Victory by Deena Kastor is an amazing story about her running journey, from early childhood through the Olympic games. She recounts all the injuries as well as her family life and childbirth.

It’s the perfect holiday gift for the avid runner in your life.

It’s time to fill out that holiday shopping list! You’re sure to find something perfect for all your favorite runners on this list.