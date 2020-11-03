Holiday 2020: 9 Practical Gifts for the Stylish Guys in Your Life

Suits, ties, pocket squares, and all the other trappings of stylish business wear are a tough thing to pick out for someone. But that doesn’t mean the stylish guy in your life should be left wanting. Any of the chic accessories below are sure to be appreciated.

Buying actual clothing for someone can be tricky. Plus, any guy who regularly wears ties and other business wear can tell you that, eventually, everyone reaches a saturation point.

However, anything that makes storing or wearing business wear easier will always be a hit! Below are some suggestions!

Cedar Shoe Trees

Help the guy in your life take better care of his shoes with a great set of cedar shoe trees. Not only do they keep shoes nice and shapely, they also prevent dents and creases from occurring in storage. The cedar keeps them smelling good, too!

They’re adjustable—you choose a size from small to XXL, and then adjust to fit the actual shoe. They come in a two-, three-, or four-pack.

A Shoehorn

Shoehorns get a bad rap as a mobility aid for the elderly. Sure, your grandpa might have one because leaning down to struggle with his shoes is rough on the ole bones. Still, it’s a practical gift for anyone.

A good shoehorn helps you slide your foot into a shoe while protecting the heel cup from damage. They extend the life of shoes in addition to making them easier to put them on.

This Velette shoehorn is 16.5 inches long, making it easy to slip on any shoe without bending over.

Space-Saving Tie Storage

Ties wrinkle easily when they’re not properly stored. The IPOW tie hanger holds 20 ties and doesn’t take up much space in the closet.

The arms also swivel, making it easy to remove or replace ties. You also don’t have to worry about wrinkling the other ties when you’re pulling a new one down. You get two at an extremely affordable price, and you can use them for belts and scarves, as well.

The Ultimate Tie Storage

For maximum tie storage with a fun twist, the TieMaster is a must! It holds up to 70 ties and fits on the inside of a closet door for handy storage. Your loved one can also hang it on a wall if there isn’t enough space in the closet.

No matter where he puts it, your friend will be able to see all of his ties and immediately pick out the one he wants to wear that day.

Travel Tie Organizer

For the tie-wearing guy on the go, invest in a travel tie case. It’ll keep his ties from getting wrinkly from being stuffed in a suitcase or bag.

The case holds several ties and even has a little pocket for collar stays and other small accessories.

A Tie Bar Gift Card

Clueless about which tie to get your favorite guy? A gift card for Tie Bar will solve this dilemma. The company also sells socks, shirts, pants, and sweaters, all of which are available in fashionable styles and colors.

Watch and Accessory Storage

Plenty of fashionable people still wear watches instead of checking their phones all day for the time. If you know a watch-lover, this display case will make an excellent gift for storing timepieces, sunglasses, and more.

Watches go on top, making it easy to pick the perfect one for that day. There’s also a drawer below for storing other goodies.

Shirt Stays for Crisp Collars

A set of steel shirt stays is a must for guys who love crisp button-up shirts. They keep collars looking smooth and pressed, without all the extra work. This set includes 52 stays in four sizes, perfect for getting that sharp, pointed look on collars of all sizes and styles.

No-Slip Hangers

The uniform look of wooden shirt hangers add a little something stylish to the closet. This no-slip pack will keep suits off the floor and looking nice.

They have a 360-degree swivel hook, contoured shoulder lines, and precisely cut notches, with a grooved vinyl pant bar. They come in a 20- or 30-pack.

If you’re finding it difficult to come up with the right gift for the best-dressed man in your life, any of these handy items is sure to please, and keep him looking suave and dapper.