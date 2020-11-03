X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: 9 Practical Gifts for the Stylish Guys in Your Life

Yvonne Glasgow
A man in business wear working on his laptop.
Marvent/Shutterstock

Suits, ties, pocket squares, and all the other trappings of stylish business wear are a tough thing to pick out for someone. But that doesn’t mean the stylish guy in your life should be left wanting. Any of the chic accessories below are sure to be appreciated.

Buying actual clothing for someone can be tricky. Plus, any guy who regularly wears ties and other business wear can tell you that, eventually, everyone reaches a saturation point.

However, anything that makes storing or wearing business wear easier will always be a hit! Below are some suggestions!

Cedar Shoe Trees

Some Stratton cedar shoe trees, resting on a wooden workbench.
Stratton

Help the guy in your life take better care of his shoes with a great set of cedar shoe trees. Not only do they keep shoes nice and shapely, they also prevent dents and creases from occurring in storage. The cedar keeps them smelling good, too!

They’re adjustable—you choose a size from small to XXL, and then adjust to fit the actual shoe. They come in a two-, three-, or four-pack.

STRATTON CEDAR SHOE TREE 2-PACK FOR MEN (for 2 pairs of shoes) - GROWN IN USA (Large)

Keeps shoes shapely and smelling good.

   Shop Now   

$38.99
More offers

A Shoehorn

Shoehorns get a bad rap as a mobility aid for the elderly. Sure, your grandpa might have one because leaning down to struggle with his shoes is rough on the ole bones. Still, it’s a practical gift for anyone.

A good shoehorn helps you slide your foot into a shoe while protecting the heel cup from damage. They extend the life of shoes in addition to making them easier to put them on.

This Velette shoehorn is 16.5 inches long, making it easy to slip on any shoe without bending over.

Metal Shoe Horn Long Handle For Seniors, Set of 2 Shoe Horns For Boots, or Extra Long Shoe Horn for Kids, 16.5" Long by Velette

Makes putting on shoes much easier.

   Shop Now   

$12.75
More offers

Space-Saving Tie Storage

Ties wrinkle easily when they’re not properly stored. The IPOW tie hanger holds 20 ties and doesn’t take up much space in the closet.

The arms also swivel, making it easy to remove or replace ties. You also don’t have to worry about wrinkling the other ties when you’re pulling a new one down. You get two at an extremely affordable price, and you can use them for belts and scarves, as well.

IPOW Upgraded 2 PCS See Everything Cross X 20 Tie Rack Holder,Rotate to Open/Close Tie and Belt Hanger with Non-Slip Clips,360 Degree Swivel Space Saving Organizer

Keep ties organized and wrinkle-free.

   Shop Now   

$9.99
More offers

The Ultimate Tie Storage

The TieMaster hanging on a wall and loaded with colorful ties.
TieMaster

For maximum tie storage with a fun twist, the TieMaster is a must! It holds up to 70 ties and fits on the inside of a closet door for handy storage. Your loved one can also hang it on a wall if there isn’t enough space in the closet.

No matter where he puts it, your friend will be able to see all of his ties and immediately pick out the one he wants to wear that day.

Buy on Amazon

Travel Tie Organizer

A travel tie case folded open, with several ties and clips tucked inside.
LeanTravel

For the tie-wearing guy on the go, invest in a travel tie case. It’ll keep his ties from getting wrinkly from being stuffed in a suitcase or bag.

The case holds several ties and even has a little pocket for collar stays and other small accessories.

LeanTravel Premium Men Tie Case Organizer for Travel w/Storage Bag for Cufflinks and Small Accessories

A must-have for business travelers.

   Shop Now   

$18.99
More offers

A Tie Bar Gift Card

A man wearing a gray and white tie from Tie Bar.
Tie Bar

Clueless about which tie to get your favorite guy? A gift card for Tie Bar will solve this dilemma. The company also sells socks, shirts, pants, and sweaters, all of which are available in fashionable styles and colors.

Watch and Accessory Storage

Plenty of fashionable people still wear watches instead of checking their phones all day for the time. If you know a watch-lover, this display case will make an excellent gift for storing timepieces, sunglasses, and more.

Watches go on top, making it easy to pick the perfect one for that day. There’s also a drawer below for storing other goodies.

Watch Box- Display Case & Organizer For Men| First-Class Jewelry Watch Holder| 12 Watch Slots & Valet Drawer for Sunglasses, Rings, Phone| Sleek Black Color, Glass Top, Carbon Fiber, & Faux Leather

A nifty watch organizer.

   Shop Now   

$59.99
More offers

Shirt Stays for Crisp Collars

A set of steel shirt stays is a must for guys who love crisp button-up shirts. They keep collars looking smooth and pressed, without all the extra work. This set includes 52 stays in four sizes, perfect for getting that sharp, pointed look on collars of all sizes and styles.

Metal Collar Stays for Men – 52 Top Quality Dress Shirt Collar Stays for Men, 4 Sizes

Keeps collars looking smooth.

   Shop Now   

$13.75
More offers

No-Slip Hangers

The uniform look of wooden shirt hangers add a little something stylish to the closet. This no-slip pack will keep suits off the floor and looking nice.

They have a 360-degree swivel hook, contoured shoulder lines, and precisely cut notches, with a grooved vinyl pant bar. They come in a 20- or 30-pack.

High-Grade Wooden Suit Hangers 20 Pack with Non Slip Pants Bar - Smooth Finish Solid Wood Coat Hanger with 360° Swivel Hook and Precisely Cut Notches for Camisole, Jacket, Pant, Dress Clothes Hangers

Keep suits looking nice.

   Shop Now   

$22.99
More offers

If you’re finding it difficult to come up with the right gift for the best-dressed man in your life, any of these handy items is sure to please, and keep him looking suave and dapper.

READ NEXT
Yvonne Glasgow Yvonne Glasgow
Yvonne Glasgow is a professional writer with two decades of experience. She has written and edited for nutritionists, start-ups, dating companies, SEO firms, newspapers, board game companies, and more. Yvonne is a published poet and short story writer, and she is a life coach. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Apple Peeler and Corer by Cucina Pro - Long Lasting Chrome Cast Iron with Countertop Suction Cup
52 people were interested in this!

Matein Electronics Travel Organizer, Waterproof Electronic Accessories Case Portable Double Layer Cable Storage Bag for Cord, Charger, Flash Drive, Phone, Ipad Mini, SD Card, Gifts for Him, Black
38 people were interested in this!

Cycloc Endo - Elegant Wall Mount Bike Storage Rack - Multiple Color Options Available …
33 people were interested in this!

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera - Full Color Prints On ZINK 2x3" Sticky-Backed Photo Paper (Black) Print Memories Instantly
29 people were interested in this!

DSLR/Mirrorless/Action Camera Camcorder Phone Stabilizer 3-Shoe 2-Handed Vlog Video Holder Rig Low Position Shooting Steadycam Mount Detachable Grip Fit for GoPro Sony Canon Nikon DV iPhone Samsung
25 people were interested in this!

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
22 people were interested in this!

HiiGuy Camera Strap, Adjustable Padded Sling for All SLR and DSLR Cameras, Neck and Shoulder Strap, 32 Inches Long, with Screw Mount, Safety Tether
21 people were interested in this!

sponeed Bicycle Shorts for Men Cycling Compression Short Clothes Bike Pants with Padding Cyclewear Asian XL/US L Blue
21 people were interested in this!

BAGSMART Camera Backpack, Anti-Theft DSLR SLR Camera Bag Water Resistant Canvas Backpack Fit up to 15" Laptop with Rain Cover, Tripod Holder for Women and Men, Black
21 people were interested in this!

Rangers 8pcs ND Filter Kit (Full and Graduated ND2, ND4, ND8, ND16 Filters, Optics) + 9 Filter Adaptors Ring (49-82mm) + 1 ABS Adaptor Holder + Carrying Pouch RA109
19 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?