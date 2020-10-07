Holiday 2020: 15 Useful Gifts for Avid Bakers

The holiday season is great for bakers because it’s packed with reasons to make delicious treats. If you’re shopping for a baker, it’s also a great excuse to gift them supplies, so they can keep making yummy desserts for everyone!

A Quality Rolling Pin

A staple for every baker’s toolbox, a quality rolling pin makes an excellent holiday gift because it’ll be used more often than you can possibly imagine.

Make this holiday season extra-special and grab this beautiful marble rolling pin from Fox Run. It’s long, heavy, and made of 100% polished marble, so it’s completely nonstick. It’s also super easy to clean, and the natural patterns make each piece unique, so it can double as kitchen decor.

Nonslip Mixing Bowls

Another item a baker definitely can’t live without (or ever have enough of) is mixing bowls. Get the baker in your family this awesome stainless steel set from Regiller and add a little color to their kitchen.

This set of five all feature a nonslip silicone bottom in different colors, so it’s easier to distinguish wet ingredients from the dry. They’re easy to stack and will make the perfect addition to any baker’s cabinet.

Holiday Cookie Cutters

Cookies come in all shapes and sizes, and come holiday season, they start to take on familiar designs. A set of holiday cookie cutters is the perfect gift for anyone who likes mixing cookie dough and nibbling on delicious flavors. So, don’t forget to add these to your holiday shopping list!

Hibery’s fun, affordable 15-piece set includes the most-adorned holiday shapes, like snowflakes, reindeers, and snowmen. Made of high-quality stainless steel, they’ll also last a long time and bring joy to the kitchen every holiday season.

Sturdy Baking Sheets

Quality baking sheets that won’t bend or rust after one cycle in the dishwasher are every baker’s dearest wish! So, surprise your favorite goody-maker with this set of two professional baking sheets from NutriChef. They make creating magic in the kitchen so much easier.

Made of nonstick carbon steel, these are durable and made of completely nontoxic materials. The carbon-steel handles heat pretty well, so the sheets can be used for a large variety of treats that require high oven temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Hand Mixer

Any baker will be extremely grateful to unwrap this Cuisinart Electric Hand Mixer this holiday season. It has six speeds for the ultimate mixing experience.

It makes it super-easy to accommodate any recipe requirements and comes equipped with a built-in bowl rest, so it prevents dripping. The variety of attachments are neatly stored in a snap-on storage case. If you’re looking for that one perfect gift, this is it!

A Blender

NutriBullet blenders have long been a kitchen staple for bakers, so there’s no way you can go wrong if you choose to gift one to the baker in your life.

This new model packs an impressive motor with 1,200 watts and an easy-twist, stainless-steel extractor blade. It’s durable and able to perform even the hardest tasks, like grinding nuts into nut butter.

Unlike a regular food processor, a blender performs better with liquids. This makes it handy for making sauces, smoothies, dressings, smoothie bowls, creams, and so much more.

A Beautiful Cake Stand

Every cake deserves to be displayed properly, and that’s why every baker needs a cake stand to show off her skills. It also prevents cakes from drying out.

This beautiful wooden stand from Libbey makes the perfect gift and can also double as a centerpiece, making dessert time extra special this holiday season. Propped and covered with the heavy glass dome, that gorgeous cake will be just as fresh the following day (if it’s not wiped out in one sitting, that is).

A Cake Decorating Kit

Just as a cake needs to be displayed, it also deserves proper decoration. With this 150-piece set from Rfaqk, there’s nothing a baker can’t do!

It makes the perfect holiday gift for anyone who wants to up their cake-decorating game. It’ll make your loved one feel like the next contestant on The Great British Baking Show.

A Silicone Spatula Set

Silicone spatulas are amazing for a variety of kitchen functions, but especially baking! They’re the ultimate kitchen utensil.

This awesome five-piece set makes the perfect holiday gift. They’re ideal for scraping, mixing, stirring, or folding all kinds of foods without worrying about scratching mixing bowls or pots. They’re also extremely durable and heat-resistant, so they won’t be damaged, even at 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Pastry Basting Brush

OXO is known for its high-quality products and this basting brush is no exception! Any chef or baker would be thrilled to have it in his or her toolbox.

It features a special silicone bristle design that holds liquid more efficiently than others. It’s also extremely heat-resistant (up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit) and won’t retain any odors or bacteria. The brush also has a soft, comfortable grip, making it easy to use.

It’s an awesome stocking stuffer for any baker in your life.

A Bulletproof Pie Pan

Pie lovers understand how important a good pie pan is to get the ultimate crumble and perfect crust, while keeping the filling rich and full of fruity flavor.

This amazing cast-iron pie pan from Camp Chef meets every baker’s needs and turns every pie recipe into the most delicious dessert. It also prevents it from drying out or ending up with a soggy bottom.

If there’s a pie-lover in your family, wrap this up and put it under the tree for them. They’ll definitely love it!

A Nonstick Muffin Tin

Muffins aren’t just for the holidays! That’s why the Wilton Nonstick Muffin Tin will come in handy for all family gatherings, as well as Sunday breakfast.

Any baker you know would love to get one of these this holiday season, so look no further for the perfect gift! It comes with a 10-year warranty and is made of steel. The nonstick surface makes cleaning easy, even if someone forgets to use liners.

A Bread Loaf Pan

Whether the baker in your life enjoys making sourdough or banana bread, this USA Pan Bread Loaf Pan will make the ultimate holiday gift. Known for its high-quality standards for over 50 years, USA Pan’s aluminized steel, one-pound pan is coated with Americoat silicone and free of all toxic materials.

It’s the perfect bread-making tool any chef would love to have in their kitchen.

A Dessert Server

There’s nothing worse than taking out a beautiful dessert, only to mess it up when transferring it from stand to plate. It’s every baker’s worst nightmare!

Eliminate that problem by getting your favorite baker this amazing OXO Steel Pie Server. It’s serrated on both sides and has a sleek, flexible handle that makes serving easy.

Protective Oven Mitts

Last, but not least, oven mitts are a must-have, as they’ll protect your friend’s hands from high temperatures and slippery pans.

Protect your friend or family member’s hands (and forearms) with these HOMWE Extra-Long Silicone Mitts. The quilted, cotton lining offers extra comfort. They’re also steam-resistant, waterproof, and feature a texturized, nonslip grip for an extra dose of stability and safety.

This holiday season, treat your favorite bakers with gifts they’ll be able to use all year!