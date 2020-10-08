Holiday 2020: 15 Coffee Gifts for the Java Lover in Your Life

Maybe once upon a time, a cup of coffee was just a cup of coffee. These days, though, it’s practically a lifestyle. That’s why any of these coffee accessories will make the perfect gift for that person on your list who’s living her best java life.
From experimenting with frothy foam art to tasting the diverse flavors of global coffee beans, there’s a special gift out there for every coffee addict.
Bodum French Press
Every coffee aficionado understands the importance of starting their morning off with a strong, full-bodied cup of joe. While there are many ways to brew it these days, nothing quite compares to the pure and natural flavors you get from a French press.
The durable design of this model is complete with a spill-proof lid, and it’s also dishwasher safe. There’s no better time than now for your friend to experience the maximum flavor of pure java.
Bodum 1928-16US4 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, 1 Liter, 34 Ounce, Chrome
For pure, natural flavor.
$39.99
Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder
The Burr Grinder makes a fantastic accompanying gift for the French press above. It avoids all the impurities you get with a blade grinder, so your recipient can experience his coffee exactly as it should be.
It’s a significant upgrade to a blade grinder, with consistent results every time. Transform your loved one’s java-sipping experience forever! Grinding those fresh beans will give him quality flavor every time.
Bodum 11750-01US Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder, One Size, Black
Consistently maximize that delicious coffee flavor.
$49.99
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
There’s an entire fan base devoted to the sweet, smooth taste of cold brew. If your friend is part of it, she’ll love this gift! The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker means she won’t have to drive anywhere (or spend the cash) to enjoy the robust flavor of a good cold brew.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Two Quart, Black
For the cold brew lover.
$29.99
PowerLix Milk Frother Set
If lattes are all the rage for the coffee enthusiast in your life, he or she can now enjoy the silky-smooth quality of foam by frothing up their own drinks.
This battery-operated milk frother comes complete with a storage stand, milk pitcher, and a few decorative stencils. Your friend will love learning the art of frothing and creating artistic designs.
PowerLix Milk Frother COMPLETE SET! Handheld Battery Operated Electric Foam Maker For Coffee, Latte, Cappuccino, Hot Chocolate, Durable Drink Mixer With Stainless Steel Whisk, Stainless Steel Stand
Create velvety foam every day.
$19.99
Grosche Milano Moka Espresso Maker
Finding a quality espresso maker can be tricky and expensive. However, a traditional Moka pot will make your friend a strong cup at a much friendlier price.
This one works on multiple heat sources, including a gas or electric stove. If your loved one goes glamping a lot, he or she can even take it along to use on a propane camping stove.
GROSCHE Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker Moka pot 3 espresso Cup - 5 oz, White - Cuban Coffee Maker Stove top coffee maker Moka Italian espresso greca coffee maker brewer percolator
The robust taste of espresso at a friendlier price.
$24.99
Bean Box World Coffee Tour
What’s the ideal gift for coffee lovers? One that allows them to try brews from all over the world! This Bean Box sampler includes 16 bags of different fresh coffee beans.
It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves coffee and culture.
Bean Box - World Coffee Tour - Whole Bean
Exciting flavors from all over the world!
$89.00
Coffee Art by Dhan Tamang
Your friend can even take their home barista skills to another level by learning the art of coffee-top designs from latte artists (yes, that’s a thing) in Coffee Art.
After excelling at those frothing skills, your loved one will learn to view that crema as a blank canvas to transform into a unique and artistic design. The step-by-step instructions in this book are perfect for amateurs or experienced baristas looking to hone their craft.
Coffee Art
For those who want to learn from the world's best latte artists.
$12.99
California Delicious Starbucks Gift Basket
Starbucks is a magical place for some people. If your friends and family members are among them, this Starbucks gift basket will bring them loads of joy (and caffeine).
Whether they like fancy macchiato or Americano, this gift won’t disappoint.
California Delicious Starbucks Daybreak Gourmet Coffee Gift Basket, 5 Pound
For anyone who lives on Starbucks.
$29.37
Thoughtfully Gifts Gourmet Coffee Toppings Set
Another excellent way to help your friend save a few bucks on fancy flavored coffee is by gifting them this flavorful coffee toppings set. Cinnamon, peppermint, vanilla, and amaretto will be the new go-to flavors for the cold winter months.
Thoughtfully Gifts, Gourmet Coffee Toppings Gift Set, Includes 4 Delicious Flavors Like Cinnamon, Peppermint and More, Set of 4
Help you loved one broaden their coffee flavors with this gourmet set.
$16.99
YETI Rambler
If your coffee-loving friends still haven’t jumped on the YETI train, they’ll seriously thank you for this gift! It’ll keep their coffee hot all day, and beyond. It also comes in 21 colors, so you can choose a different one for everyone on your list.
YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid, Graphite
Keeps coffee hot for hours!
$34.98
Hydro Flask Mug
If a hydro flask is more their style, be sure to wrap this sleek stainless-steel mug for them, instead. Your friends will never have to rewarm their coffee again.
Hydro Flask 12 Oz Coffee Mug Olive, 1 EA
The ultimate hug in a mug.
$29.95
Lavley Novelty Socks
Warm those toes up with these humorous, yet cozy, coffee socks! They’re high-quality, machine-washable, super-comfy, and durable.
They’re the perfect gift for anyone whose birthstone is coffee.
Lavley - Mens Novelty Socks - Funny Novelty Dress Socks For Men and Women (Coffee)
Because coffee can warm more than your belly.
$8.95
Cute Coffee T-Shirt
Nothing jolts your heart each morning faster than coffee, and this amusing tee confirms it! Your friends can show off their love of caffeine anywhere.
YITAN Women Coffee Graphic Cute T Shirts Funny Ideas Black Medium
Need the paddles? Naw, just coffee!
$11.99
Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Scrub
That’s right! Coffee does so much more than just wake you up in the morning—you can even exfoliate with it!
This natural body scrub moisturizes and soothes skin. It also works wonders on cellulite!
Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Body Scrub & Face Scrub - 100% Natural - Coconut and Shea Butter - Best Anti Cellulite & Strtch Mark Treatment, Spider Vein Theraphy for Varicose Veins & Eczema- 10 oz
Give the gift of a spa-like experience.
$15.95
Lulu Candles Espresso Bean Soy Candle
While nothing quite compares with the aroma of freshly brewed java, this scented candle will let your friend enjoy that lovely aroma all day!
Lulu Candles | Espresso Bean | Luxury Scented Soy Candles | Hand Poured in The USA | Highly Scented & Long Lasting | Small - 6 Oz.
Enjoy the aroma of fresh espresso all day.
$14.95
There’s nothing quite like that first sip of coffee in the morning. These thoughtful gifts are perfect for anyone in your life who can’t function without a hot cup of joe.