Holiday 2020: 14 Gifts for the Cyclists in Your Life

If you’re shopping for someone whose favorite form of transportation is pedal-powered, these gifts are sure to be a hit!

Bike Shorts

For someone who spends a lot of time on their favorite bike, bike shorts are a must! They prevent the chafing, bruising, and blisters caused by the saddle.

Below are a few of our favorites:

Sponeed Men’s Cycling Shorts: Comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking, these are suitable for any cyclist—and the 7,000 positive ratings prove it!

Comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking, these are suitable for any cyclist—and the 7,000 positive ratings prove it! Beroy Women’s Bike Shorts: Both stylish and protective, these feature 3D gel padding, which makes them ultra-comfortable. They mold to any body type, and the mesh insert makes them extra breathable and sweat-wicking. They’re great for going off-road or just hitting the local farmer’s market.

A Helmet

Wearing a sturdy helmet while cycling isn’t just a good idea, it’s the law in many locations. Fortunately, finding one that fits your favorite cyclist’s head and also won’t break the bank is easy! The Schwinn Thrasher Bike Helmet has an adjustable dial fit knob and full-range padding for a perfect custom fit.

With a plethora of cool colors and designs to choose from, you can find one to suit anyone’s style.

Lights

In addition to a good helmet, increasing your friend’s visibility on the road is also important to keep them safe. These USB rechargeable lights from Vont have ultra-bright LEDs with four different modes.

They’re also waterproof, have a long-lasting battery, and are built tough to survive some serious knocking around on the road. They’re the perfect gift for anyone who owns a bike.

A Bike Lock

Any cycler will definitely be grateful to receive a bike lock this holiday season! Then, they won’t have to keep glancing at their bike every 10 seconds when they stop at the coffee shop.

Check out these options:

Kryptonite Keeper Chain Lock: This heavy lock is pick- and drill-resistant. Its patent-pending dead-bolt design is hard to crack, so your friend’s bike will be extra protected. It’s short, but really heavy to prevent even experienced thieves from trying to break it.

This heavy lock is pick- and drill-resistant. Its patent-pending dead-bolt design is hard to crack, so your friend’s bike will be extra protected. It’s short, but really heavy to prevent even experienced thieves from trying to break it. Master Combination Lock: This long lock has a four-digit combination design, meaning it’s keyless, so your friend won’t have to worry about losing or forgetting his key.

A Bell

Another important accessory every bike lover can benefit from is a reliable bike bell. This classic one from Accmor is one of the best on the market. Made from aluminum, it has a crisp sound that can be heard clearly.

It fits most bikes—road or mountain—and is easy to install. It’s also durable, so it will last your favorite cyclist for a very long time.

A Wall Mount

If you know someone who’s been dying to get a good bike wall mount, look no further than Cycloc Endo’s elegant product. It comes in a variety of beautiful colors.

The secure, four-point fixing is easy to install. It’s also a multiple award-winner and makes the perfect holiday gift.

A Bike Pump

Every cyclist has to maintain and pump their tires and make sure the air pressure is always optimal. This awesome floor pump from BV is sturdy, durable, and easy to use, even if your giftee is petite.

The ergonomically designed handles prevent blisters and bruising, making the oft-dreaded task of pumping tires not so terrible after all.

A Water Bottle Holder

Staying hydrated while cycling is important, but having to stop to grab a bottle from a backpack isn’t ideal. That’s why this bike water bottle holder from Accmor is perfect for all of your bike-loving family and friends! They’ll be able to sip their beverages without disrupting the flow of their ride.

The holder is adjustable, and it fits most bikes and water bottles. It’s also easy to install and remove, and can be placed anywhere that’s most convenient for the rider. Easy peasy!

A Storage Bag

If your friend doesn’t like carrying a ton of stuff while cycling, but still needs to keep his phone, keys, and other valuables on him, this Aduro Sport Triangle Bag will make a perfect gift!

It’s small and easily connects under the saddle. Made of durable material, it’s perfect for any type of weather, and even comes with a 100% guarantee. You simply can’t go wrong with this.

Sunglasses

Eye protection is important on the open road. These cool, 100% Speedtrap Sunglasses are ultra-lightweight with UV protection. The special design also makes them so comfortable, your friend will forget she has them on.

They make cycling safer and much easier to withstand even the harshest rays.

Gloves

Cycling gloves reduce any pain or discomfort caused by shock absorption. These pairs by MOREOK are an excellent and affordable choice. They’re breathable, anti-slip, and come with a gel pack to absorb shock efficiently.

They’re unisex and come in a variety of fun colors, so you can get pairs for all your friends, whether they’re male or female.

A Seat Cushion

A good seat cushion prevents the chafing, bruising, pain, and discomfort caused by spending a long time in the saddle. This one by Bikeroo will make every ride more comfortable and minimize any pelvic or back pain the day after a long ride.

It has a wide gel cover that fits both men and women, making this the perfect gift for all the cyclists in your life. So, pick up one for everyone this holiday season!

A Repair Stand

For those who love to ride and play the mechanic, this Park Tool Bike Repair Stand is the ultimate gift. Easy to use and store, this repair stand is perfect even for those who have limited storage space.

The height is adjustable and the special design allows for perfect positioning, so it will work for anyone.

Reflective Vest

You can never be too safe when riding a bike! This amazing Tracer360 Reflective Vest by Noxgear is the ultimate gift, and the cyclist in your life will love wearing it. It has six super-bright colors and flashing modes.

Lightweight and breathable, it was designed by engineer athletes who used their special robotic skills to come up with this unique design.

From useful tools to safety gear, there’s something on this list to slip under the tree for every cyclist you know and love.