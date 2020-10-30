X
Holiday 2020: 14 Gifts for the Cyclists in Your Life

If you’re shopping for someone whose favorite form of transportation is pedal-powered, these gifts are sure to be a hit!

Bike Shorts

For someone who spends a lot of time on their favorite bike, bike shorts are a must! They prevent the chafing, bruising, and blisters caused by the saddle.

Below are a few of our favorites:

  • Sponeed Men’s Cycling Shorts: Comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking, these are suitable for any cyclist—and the 7,000 positive ratings prove it!
  • Beroy Women’s Bike Shorts: Both stylish and protective, these feature 3D gel padding, which makes them ultra-comfortable. They mold to any body type, and the mesh insert makes them extra breathable and sweat-wicking. They’re great for going off-road or just hitting the local farmer’s market.

sponeed Bicycle Shorts for Men Cycling Compression Short Clothes Bike Pants with Padding Cyclewear Asian XL/US L Blue

Make every ride effortless.

   Shop Now   

$32.29
More offers

A Helmet

Wearing a sturdy helmet while cycling isn’t just a good idea, it’s the law in many locations. Fortunately, finding one that fits your favorite cyclist’s head and also won’t break the bank is easy! The Schwinn Thrasher Bike Helmet has an adjustable dial fit knob and full-range padding for a perfect custom fit.

With a plethora of cool colors and designs to choose from, you can find one to suit anyone’s style.

Schwinn Thrasher Bike Helmet, Lightweight Microshell Design, Adult, Carbon

The ultimate protection.

   Shop Now   

$24.99
More offers

Lights

In addition to a good helmet, increasing your friend’s visibility on the road is also important to keep them safe. These USB rechargeable lights from Vont have ultra-bright LEDs with four different modes.

They’re also waterproof, have a long-lasting battery, and are built tough to survive some serious knocking around on the road. They’re the perfect gift for anyone who owns a bike.

Vont 'Pyro' Bike Light Set, USB Rechargeable, Super Bright Bicycle Light, Bike Lights Front and Back, Bike Headlight, 2X Longer Battery Life, Waterproof, 4 Modes (2 Cables, 4 Straps)

To stay safe and visible.

   Shop Now   

$13.99
More offers

A Bike Lock

Any cycler will definitely be grateful to receive a bike lock this holiday season! Then, they won’t have to keep glancing at their bike every 10 seconds when they stop at the coffee shop.

Check out these options:

  • Kryptonite Keeper Chain Lock: This heavy lock is pick- and drill-resistant. Its patent-pending dead-bolt design is hard to crack, so your friend’s bike will be extra protected. It’s short, but really heavy to prevent even experienced thieves from trying to break it.
  • Master Combination LockThis long lock has a four-digit combination design, meaning it’s keyless, so your friend won’t have to worry about losing or forgetting his key.

Kryptonite Keeper 785 Integrated Bicycle Lock Chain Bike Lock, 33.5-Inch, Black

Will keep your friend's bike safe.

   Shop Now   

$31.96
More offers

A Bell

Another important accessory every bike lover can benefit from is a reliable bike bell. This classic one from Accmor is one of the best on the market. Made from aluminum, it has a crisp sound that can be heard clearly.

It fits most bikes—road or mountain—and is easy to install. It’s also durable, so it will last your favorite cyclist for a very long time.

Accmor Classic Bike Bell, Aluminum Bicycle Bell, Loud Crisp Clear Sound Bicycle Bike Bell for Adults Kids

So everyone will hear your friend coming.

   Shop Now   

$5.99
More offers

A Wall Mount

Seven bikes on a Cycloc Endo Bike Rack.
Cycloc

If you know someone who’s been dying to get a good bike wall mount, look no further than Cycloc Endo’s elegant product. It comes in a variety of beautiful colors.

The secure, four-point fixing is easy to install. It’s also a multiple award-winner and makes the perfect holiday gift.

Buy on Amazon

A Bike Pump

Every cyclist has to maintain and pump their tires and make sure the air pressure is always optimal. This awesome floor pump from BV is sturdy, durable, and easy to use, even if your giftee is petite.

The ergonomically designed handles prevent blisters and bruising, making the oft-dreaded task of pumping tires not so terrible after all.

BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump with Gauge & Smart Valve Head, 160 psi, Automatically Reversible Presta and Schrader

Keep those tires road-ready.

   Shop Now   

$33.49
More offers

A Water Bottle Holder

Staying hydrated while cycling is important, but having to stop to grab a bottle from a backpack isn’t ideal. That’s why this bike water bottle holder from Accmor is perfect for all of your bike-loving family and friends! They’ll be able to sip their beverages without disrupting the flow of their ride.

The holder is adjustable, and it fits most bikes and water bottles. It’s also easy to install and remove, and can be placed anywhere that’s most convenient for the rider. Easy peasy!

Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder No Screws, Bike Cup Holder, 360 Degree Rotating Bike Water Bottle Cage, Drink Holder for MTB Bike Stroller Motorcycle,2 Pack

Stay hydrated without stopping mid-ride!

   Shop Now   

$9.49
More offers

A Storage Bag

If your friend doesn’t like carrying a ton of stuff while cycling, but still needs to keep his phone, keys, and other valuables on him, this Aduro Sport Triangle Bag will make a perfect gift!

It’s small and easily connects under the saddle. Made of durable material, it’s perfect for any type of weather, and even comes with a 100% guarantee. You simply can’t go wrong with this.

Aduro Sport Bicycle Bike Storage Bag Triangle Saddle Frame Pouch for Cycling (Black)

Keeps valuables safe.

   Shop Now   

$15.11
More offers

Sunglasses

Eye protection is important on the open road. These cool, 100% Speedtrap Sunglasses are ultra-lightweight with UV protection. The special design also makes them so comfortable, your friend will forget she has them on.

They make cycling safer and much easier to withstand even the harshest rays.

100% unisex-adult Speedlab (61023-011-57) Speedtrap-Matte White/Black-Smoke Lens, Free Size

The ultimate cycling eye protection.

   Shop Now   

$197.95
More offers

Gloves

Cycling gloves reduce any pain or discomfort caused by shock absorption. These pairs by MOREOK are an excellent and affordable choice. They’re breathable, anti-slip, and come with a gel pack to absorb shock efficiently.

They’re unisex and come in a variety of fun colors, so you can get pairs for all your friends, whether they’re male or female.

MOREOK Mens Cycling Gloves,Half Finger Biking Glove MTB DH Road Bicycle Gloves Gel Pad Shock-Absorbing Anti-Slip Breathable Motorcycle Mountain Bike Gloves Unisex Women AK050-Blue-L

To reduce discomfort and ride like a pro.

   Shop Now   

$15.99
More offers

A Seat Cushion

A good seat cushion prevents the chafing, bruising, pain, and discomfort caused by spending a long time in the saddle. This one by Bikeroo will make every ride more comfortable and minimize any pelvic or back pain the day after a long ride.

It has a wide gel cover that fits both men and women, making this the perfect gift for all the cyclists in your life. So, pick up one for everyone this holiday season!

Bikeroo Large Exercise Bike Seat Cushion - Bicycle Wide Gel Soft Pad - Most Comfortable Bicycle Saddle Cover for Women and Men Bike Seat Gel Cover fits Cruiser and Stationary Bikes, Indoor Cycling

To prevent pain and discomfort during or after long rides.

   Shop Now   

$27.97
More offers

A Repair Stand

For those who love to ride and play the mechanic, this Park Tool Bike Repair Stand is the ultimate gift. Easy to use and store, this repair stand is perfect even for those who have limited storage space.

The height is adjustable and the special design allows for perfect positioning, so it will work for anyone.

Park Tool PCS-10.2 Home Mechanic Bicycle Repair Stand

For the friend who fixes his own bike.

   Shop Now   

$199.95
More offers

Reflective Vest

A cyclist wearing a Noxgear Tracer 360 safety vest at night.
Noxgear

You can never be too safe when riding a bike! This amazing Tracer360 Reflective Vest by Noxgear is the ultimate gift, and the cyclist in your life will love wearing it. It has six super-bright colors and flashing modes.

Lightweight and breathable, it was designed by engineer athletes who used their special robotic skills to come up with this unique design.

Buy on Amazon

From useful tools to safety gear, there’s something on this list to slip under the tree for every cyclist you know and love.

