Holiday 2020: 10 Beauty Gadget Gifts for the Skincare Devotees

With every new beauty trend comes a new gadget, often offering a new fun experience to try out. If you’re looking for gift ideas for your skicare lover friends this holiday season, we’ve rounded up a few options they’re bound to enjoy.

A Jade Face Roller and Gua Sha Set

Recommended by facialists, an easy-to-use jade rollers can do wonders for your skin complexion in the long run. They help stimulate the lymphatic system by shifting toxins and blockages in your epidermis, boost the brightness of your skin, and enhance the definition of your facial bone structure. Say hello to those long-lost cheekbones!

A Face Ice Roller

Have you ever noticed how sometimes, no matter how well rested you are, you wake up with puffiness on your face that just won’t go away? More often than not, the problem is water retention. Massaging your face with an ice roller can lower the swelling and make you look more awake.

It also promotes blood circulation and reduces localized pain relief caused by conditions like migraine, muscle pain, and sunburn.

It might make you shiver but it’s totally worth it!

A Face Derma Roller

A face roller covered in tiny needles doesn’t sound like the kind of gift you’d want to give a friend. Yet, the benefits of micro needling are numerous. They help combat the appearance of fine lines and large pores by stimulating collagen production and boosting skin elasticity, giving you that much-desired healthy new glow.

Considering that professional micro-needling sessions at beauty clinics are not cheap, this easy-to-use tool is likely to bring joy to your skincare lover friend.

And, in case you’re still wondering, it doesn’t hurt!

An Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

This is the perfect gift for that friend who’s often reaching for the pocket mirror and face powder to reduce the shine, especially when it’s hot outside. This portable volcanic face roller can blot away the oil and give you a nice matte look in just a few motions. And unlike blotting papers, it’s reusable and reduces waste!

A Microdermabrasion Starter Kit

If you’ve ever heard your friend talk about microdermabrasion, this is the gift for them. This starter kit, which comes with an applicator and 12 rejuvenation puffs, helps exfoliate and massage the skin in such a way to make it softer and more luminous. When used consistently, it can also give your face a rejuvenated look, minimizing wrinkles and age spots.

It’s an inexpensive way to experience a spa treatment at home.

A Facial Cleansing Brush

This waterproof cleansing brush is not only very practical, it’s even apt for in-shower use. It allows for thorough exfoliation, removing dead skin cells, tackling blemishes, and stimulating collagen production. It comes with seven different brush heads for a variety of uses, including removing makeup and gentle cleansing, and with a two-speed adjustment switch.

A Blackhead Remover

Nothing is as satisfying as getting rid of blackheads and restoring the fresh and luminous look of your skin. This blackhead remover is the kind of beauty gadget anyone can enjoy!

With five intensity levels and air pump technology that doesn’t cause bruising, this pore vacuum can remove those stubborn blackheads we all despise. It comes with four replaceable probes and a rechargeable battery.

A Facial Steamer

Another at-home spa treatment tool that skincare lovers enjoy is a quality facial steamer. It comes with a comfortable nozzle for you to rest your head on, while it covers your face with a warm mist, dilating your pores, and preparing them for a deep cleanse. It’s like a sauna experience for your face!

And, if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with a blackhead remover tool kit.

A Quality Eyebrow Kit

In the age of big and bushy eyebrows, a grooming kit is bound to be welcomed by most. It includes tweezers, scissors, brushes, a razor, and an eyebrow pencil, providing you with anything you might need to keep your brows looking their best. The set comes in a travel-size case which is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups and easy storage.

A Rechargeable Hair Trimmer

A good body hair trimmer like this Wahl 3-in-1 is perfect for everything from shaping eyebrows to trimming along the bikini line and even removing fine facial hair. This rechargeable model is a useful little product that’s perfect for a friend who complains about razor burn and the hassle of shaving.

Gift the skincare devotees in your life the tools they need to bring the spa experience at home!