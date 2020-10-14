Holiday 2020: 12 Luxurious Throw Blankets to Give the Gift of Cozy

Want to make movie marathons and lazy mornings even cozier? Add a throw blanket! It’s the perfect gift for the lounge-lover on your holiday gift list, but if you buy one (or three) for yourself, we won’t tell.
A throw blanket might seem like an afterthought, but they actually come in handy quite often during the chilly months. With a throw, you can stay warm on the couch without stealing the comforter from your bed. You can even toss one on the bed for a little extra warmth at night.
Plus, a pretty throw can make a room look more stylish. Check out our faves below and keep everyone cozy all winter long.
Genteele Sherpa Throw
Sherpa is a synthetic fabric meant to mimic the texture and warmth of sheep’s wool, without the itchiness or difficult cleaning. This plush blanket has sherpa fleece on one side, and soft velvet on the other.
You can machine wash and tumble dry it, so it’s easy to take care of. Best of all, it comes in lots of pretty colors, including neutrals, jewel tones, and seasonal prints.
$36.98
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Offering a different take on sherpa, this blanket has a beautiful pattern created with fuzzy fleece. The white geometric design is reminiscent of snowflakes, making it the perfect addition to winter decor. It’s also reversible with a solid white sherpa on the back.
It comes in a range of sizes and colors, including coral, navy, and rose brown.
$29.99
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket
This fuzzy fleece also comes in standard bedding sizes, but the throw is perfect for tossing over the back of a chair or couch. The fuzzy texture will make you never want to leave your spot!
You can machine wash and dry this one, too. The high-quality construction means it will last for seasons to come. It’s available in gray, white, and a range of fun brights.
$11.99
PAVILIA Buffalo Plaid Throw
Give your home some rustic cabin vibes with a Buffalo Plaid Fleece. It comes in several sizes, but the 50- x 60-inch makes the perfect throw.
It’s lightweight and easy to care for, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself wrapped in it every day! In addition to the classic Buffalo Plaid, you can get it in Ombre, or even cheetah prints.
Bedsure 100% Acrylic Knit Throw
For something a little lighter than fleece or sherpa, try a woven throw. They’re perfect for milder days or when curling up next to the fireplace.
We love this Acrylic Knit Throw for its subtle woven pattern and rich colors, from vibrant green to neutral camel. The fringed edges add an extra touch of style. But don’t worry—even though it looks fancy, you can still machine wash and dry it.
Chanasya Textured Knitted Super Soft Throw Blanket
Take knit up a notch with this slightly heavier pick. It has lovely fringed edges and an extra-soft texture. The fabric also drapes beautifully over furniture.
This blanket comes in a rainbow of colors, so you’ll have no trouble matching any decor. You can machine wash and dry it in a mesh laundry bag to keep it looking good as new.
$32.99
la Reine Chunky Knit Blanket
A chunky knit never goes out of style for fall and winter, and it’s not just for sweaters! We love the bold, heavy design of this thick blanket.
Choose light gray to keep things neutral, or pink to make a statement. It is pricier than most of the others on this list, but it’s handmade, so the quality makes it worth it.
$94.65
Bedsure Soft Knit Woven Blanket
For a subtler texture, you’ll love this blanket’s delicate woven pattern. The herringbone weave not only looks great, but it feels great, too.
In a soft, pretty gray, it will look nice in any room. Since it’s lightweight and drapes so nicely, you can even wear it as a stylish oversized scarf!
$18.99
Double-Sided Faux Fur Throw
If you decorate with lush textures, a faux fur throw might be just what you need. Many, like this one, are machine-washable and super-durable.
You can choose from several neutral colors or a beautiful charcoal striped pattern. This blanket is also extra-long to keep your feet warm or share with your honey.
$98.80
Decorative Extra-Soft Faux Fur Throw
This faux fur throw has a fluffier texture that makes even more of a statement. It comes in bright pink or yellow, as well as classic neutrals.
The fluffy faux fur is on one side and, on the reverse, you get velvet fleece for a fun choice of textures. If the classic throw isn’t big enough, it’s also available in two larger sizes.
$16.99
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket
For another statement-making blanket, try this throw. It has a solid color on one side and a bold tie-dye pattern on the other. In neutral shades like black or gray, the pattern will remind you of an animal’s winter coat. However, you can also get this blanket in bright teal or red.
The faux fur fabric is on both sides, but it’s durable enough for everyday use to add a little luxury to those peaceful days at home.
$26.95
North End Decor Faux Fur Throw
This beautiful faux fur throw is an icy gray that will match almost any decor. On one side, you’ll find plush, long faux fur, and on the other is a soft shearling.
Due to its decadent texture, this blanket isn’t machine-washable. However, you can spot clean it with a damp cloth. The extra length of the fur also provides a classy, unique look, that will make any room more inviting.
$35.29
Throw blankets elevate your decor, keep you warm, and are simply fun to wrap up in. So, why wait? Get one for the couch and one for the bed, and spend those chilly months in style.