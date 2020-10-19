X
Holiday 2020: 16 Unbelievably Hygge Gifts for Your Cozy-Loving Friends

Karla Tafra @KarlaTafra
A window seat with a pillow, fuzzy blankets, a book, and a tray with two candles and a mug.
topotishka/Shutterstock

According to the Danish, hygge is everything cozy, warm, fluffy, and comfortable, that evokes a sense of well-being and happiness. The items on this holiday shopping list are meant to do just that! So, give the gift of hygge to your cozy-loving friends this year!

The Little Book of Hygge

Your friends might have learned about the principles of hygge on the internet, but if they haven’t read the book that started it all in the U.S., they’re in for a treat!

The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living by Meik Wiking explains the hygge vibe in a simple, positive way. This makes it much easier to figure out how you can incorporate it into your lifestyle.

It’s the perfect gift for those who want to learn more about hygge and get into the mindset.

The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living (The Happiness Institute Series)

After reading this, you too can become a hygge fanatic.

   Shop Now   

$15.43
More offers

A Book Stand for Hands-Free Reading

For those who always have a book in their hands, this bamboo book stand is the perfect holiday gift! It makes reading even more enjoyable and relaxing.

It’s large enough to hold a big hardcover, a cookbook, or even magazines. It makes reading while performing other tasks—like mixing up a batch of cookies—incredibly easy. The unique design means it can also double as a piece of decor, so you can keep it anywhere.

XL Large Size Bamboo Book Stand Cookbook Holder Reading Desk Bookrest with 5 Adjustable Height, Foldable Tray and Page Paper Clip Portable Sturdy Bookstands for Textbook, Magazine, Music Books, Recipe

The perfect accessory for a large book collection.

   Shop Now   

$22.99
More offers

A Coffee Cup Warmer

Anyone who loves coffee, tea, or any other warm drink will absolutely adore this Yevior Coffee Cup Warmer. They’ll never have to worry about their drink getting cold again! The built-in temperature control and auto-shutoff function will keep your friend safe, even if he’s so focused on the cozy vibes, he forgets to turn it off.

It’s suitable for all kinds of metal, ceramic, glass, or even plastic cups. The touch-screen switch also makes it really easy to operate.

YEVIOR Coffee Cup Warmer for Desk with Touch Screen Switch,Coffee Mug Warmer for Office Home Use,Cup Warmer Plate for Coffee, Milk, Tea, Water

Keeps your coffee the optimal temperature at all times.

   Shop Now   

$17.98
More offers

A Luxurious Tea Set

If your friends like to host tea parties, surprise them this holiday season with something you know they’ll use time and again: this gorgeous set from Teabloom.

The set includes the following:

  • A 40 oz. glass teapot
  • An infuser
  • A warmer
  • A candle
  • 4, 3.4 oz glass teacups
  • A dozen blooming tea flowers

If this doesn’t call for the perfect tea floral ceremony while gossiping about the latest trends, we don’t know what does!

Teabloom Celebration Complete Tea Set – Stovetop Safe Glass Teapot (40 OZ / 1.2 L) with 4 Double-Wall Glass Teacups, Tea Warmer, Removable Loose Tea Glass Infuser & 12 Flowering Teas

This gorgeous set will beautify any table.

   Shop Now   

$69.95
More offers

A Big Fluffy Blanket

A fluffy white blanket draped over a sofa with a book on top of it.
Tuddrom

Is your best friend’s idea of the perfect night snuggling under a blanket with a warm drink to binge her fave Netflix show? If the answer is yes, this amazing big, fluffy blanket from Tuddrom is the perfect holiday gift.

It’s extremely soft, plush, and lightweight. It’s also enormous (50 inches x 60 inches)! Made of faux fur, it’s sustainable and easy to wash.

Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket 50" x 60",Solid Reversible Fuzzy Lightweight Long Hair Shaggy Blanket,Fluffy Cozy Plush Fleece Comfy Microfiber Fur Blanket for Couch Sofa Bed,Pure White

The best companion on cold evenings.

   Shop Now   

$16.99
More offers

A Heated Blanket

If a fluffy blanket just isn’t enough, add some more heat! The MaxKare Polar Fleece Electric Heated Blanket is more like a personal heater. It has four temperature settings and an automatic shutoff function, so it’s safe and energy-saving.

It’s the perfect hygge gift for someone who’s always complaining of being cold.

Polar Fleece Electric Heated Blanket Twin Size 62'' x 84'' Full Body Warming Premium Microfiber Sofa Blankets with Auto-Off 4 Temperature Settings Overheating Protection 10h Timer - Grey

Keeps you warm on even the coldest nights.

   Shop Now   

$52.99
More offers

A Chunky Knit Blanket for Trendy Vibes

Chunky knit blankets have been trending for quite some time. This is, at least in part, because they double as decor. You can toss them over any piece of furniture to instantly bring some softness and comfort to a room.

In addition to looking pretty, knit blankets are usually pretty warm, too. So, if you’re looking for a great hygge present for your friend, this one from Clootess is a great choice. It’s handmade, plush, soft, and comes in a variety of sizes and colors so you can easily match your friend’s style.

clootess Chunky Knit Blanket Chenille Throw - Warm Soft Cozy for Sofa Bed Boho Home Decor (Grey 40x48 in)

This perfect piece of decor will also keep you warm.

   Shop Now   

$72.99
More offers

Fluffy Pillowcases for That Plush Feel

Fluffy pillows are the definition of comfort. So, treat your cozy-loving friend to a variety of luxury fluffy pillowcases, like these from Uhomy. They’re extra-soft and comfortable, and transform regular pillows into real hygge staples.

They’ll work purely as decor or for late-night snuggle sessions.

Uhomy Home Decorative Luxury Series Super Soft Style Artificial Fur Throw Pillow Case Cushion Cover for Sofa/Bed Black Ombre 18x18 Inch 45x45 cm Set of 2

Transform any pillow with this fluffy magic.,

   Shop Now   

$15.49
More offers

A Cozy Robe

A woman in a bathroom wearing a white Snowe bathrobe.
Snowe

When enjoying a relaxing hygge evening at home, there’s nothing better to wear than a soft, comfy robe like this one from Snowe. Made out of luxury, long-staple cotton, it’s generously sized and extra plush. It’ll make the person wearing it feel like they’re wrapped in a blanket.

If you want to give the gift of extra coziness this holiday season, surprise a friend with this! It will, undoubtedly, quickly become their favorite thing to wear.

Buy

Extra Cozy Slippers

Your friend will need some matching slippers to go with her cozy robe. This cross-band style from Halluci is an awesome (and affordable) choice. Soft and fluffy, they’ll make your loved one feel like she’s walking on a cloud, which is exactly what you want when chasing those hygge vibes.

HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers (9-10, Grey)

Like walking on clouds.

   Shop Now   

$23.99
More offers

Fluffy Socks for Toasty Toes

When the weather gets cold, our feet need better protection, and nothing does the trick as well as a nice pair of fluffy socks! Take care of your friend’s feet this holiday season, and gift her some super-thick wool socks from Yoicy.

Then she can enjoy lounging on the sofa without worrying about catching a cold.

Womens Super Thick Wool Socks - Soft Warm Comfort Casual Crew Winter Socks (Pack of 3-5), Multicolor

Keep those toes safe and warm all winter.

   Shop Now   

$15.98
More offers

A Scented Candle for Aromatherapy

If you really want to give the gift of relaxation, this year, consider this set of Zen-inducing aromatherapy candles by Yinua Light. They smell amazing, reduce stress, and will spread those hygge vibes through every room.

They’re also long-lasting and made with natural ingredients, so they’re safe to burn all day long.

YINUO LIGHT Scented Candles Gifts Set for Women Aromatherapy Candles Stress Relief, Upgraded Large Tin of Soy Candle Scented Lavender Candle, Gifts for Mother's Day Birthday Anniversary Bath Yoga

Perfect for an at-home spa day.

   Shop Now   

$18.99
More offers

A Decorative Candle Holder

If you have a friend who really loves candles, check out this gorgeous, decorative candle holder from Dawhud Direct. The three glass votive holders on a wooden plate with stones will create a relaxing, warm, earthy vibe in any room.

Both elegant and useful, this sturdy set will also last a long time.

Dawhud Direct Natural Candlescape Set, 3 Decorative Candle Holders, Rocks and Tray

For relaxing by candlelight.

   Shop Now   

$15.99
More offers

Romantic Curtain Lights

Lighting can completely transform any setting. White or light blue tones can “cool” a room, while soft yellows can “warm” things up. These beautiful vine curtain lights can be placed indoors or out to add a sense of cozy warmth to a space.

They’re perfect during the holiday season, too, with all the other twinkly lights around. Surprise a friend with this set this season, so he or she can hygge it up.

YMING Curtain Lights Indoor Outdoor, 8.3Ft 8 Modes 72 Led Globe String Lights Plug in, Window Lights for Patio Garden Wedding Party Bookshelf, Warm White

These twinkly lights will add some warmth and joy.

   Shop Now   

$19.99
More offers

A Wall Tapestry to Introduce Texture

If your friend’s home already has boho vibes and earthy tones, get her this gorgeous two-piece macrame woven tapestry from Favibes. It’s made of high-quality cotton rope and hung on a natural wooden barrel.

Beautifully designed and shaped, it will enhance any room, and add that sense of coziness your friend is going for.

2-Piece Macrame Woven Wall Hanging, Modern Geometric Boho Chic Bohemian Home House Living Room, Bedroom, Dorm Room, Apartment, Gallery Wall Art Decor, 16" L x 10" W and 18" L x 10" W

A perfect addition to any bohemian home.

   Shop Now   

$16.79
More offers

An Indoor Bonsai

Plants are definitely part of the hygge lifestyle. Bonsai trees are special in their own right, as they’re a symbol of Zen and peace. Caring for them can also be a form of meditation. They make a perfect for anyone who’s trying to implement more relaxation in their life.

So, look no further than this Brussel’s Bonsai Golden Gate Ficus to gift this year! It’s 7 years old, and the curved shape is so unique, it’s bound to wow any plant-lover in your life.

Buy

Hygge vibes and cold weather are the perfect pairing! Add any of these items to your holiday shopping list for your cozy-loving friends, and they’re sure to be grateful!

