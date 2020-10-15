Holiday 2020: 12 Advent Calendars to Treat Yourself or Gift to Friends

Opening small gifts for weeks before Christmas? Sounds like a big self-care mood! These awesome advent calendars are sure to fill December with joyful little moments for you or a lucky giftee.

While there are lots of kid-friendly advent calendars, the advent calendar tradition is not just for kids. We think adults deserve a few extra gifts simply for navigating 2020 so far! Treat yourself or a special friend with one of these picks—but make sure to buy soon, because they’ll sell out fast.

For Manicure Lovers: OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection

2020 is the year of the DIY manicure, and this collection from iconic polish brand OPI makes doing your own nails more fun than ever.

It contains 25 mini nail lacquers, and the color selection is perfect for everyone, with must-have neutrals, holiday metallics, and just enough glitter. Let your nails shine with a new shade every day.

For Makeup Artists: Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Advent Calendar

Cult-classic brand Benefit is here to freshen up your makeup bag. Their advent calendar is stocked with beauty staples, including waterproof eyeliner, bronzer, and three mascaras so you can find your favorite.

With 12 items instead of 24 or 25, this set is perfect if you’re trying to avoid the holiday clutter of too much new stuff. Because the products are so high quality, you’ll soon be reaching for them every day!

For Perfume Collectors: Estee Lauder Aerin Advent Calendar

Always dying to try the latest and greatest fragrances? Then you’ll love this calendar by ultra-chic fragrance brand Aerin. It contains 12 iconic scents in adorable mini bottles that were made to be displayed.

The notes range from musks to florals, giving you options for every day (and night). Perfect for finding your signature scent or simply expanding your fragrance options.

For Coffee Drinkers: 12 Days of Coffees Christmas Gourmet Gift Box

If you can’t get enough coffee in your life, get in the holiday spirit with these 12 seasonal coffees. Flavors include Cranberry Creme Brulee, Merry Mocha Mint, and Gingerbread Cookie.

You’ll get enough of each coffee to make 8-10 cups of your favorite beverage. However, for non-coffee drinkers, the brand also offers tea and cocoa calendars.

For Wine Drinkers: Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar

Get sipping this season with Vinebox’s high-end wine calendar. You’ll get a glass each of 12 curated wines, including lush reds and bold wintry whites. You might even find a winter rosé in the mix!

The wine selections are varied from reliable staples to trendy styles, so you can really taste a wide range. It’s perfect whether you want to cultivate your beginner’s palate, or you’re a wine expert looking for new favorites.

For Beer Drinkers: Give Them Beer Advent Calendar

Don’t fret, beer-lovers—there’s an advent calendar for you, too. You can sip 12 craft beers throughout December to discover which brews people are raving about this year.

The selection spans styles from IPAs to stouts, so you won’t feel boxed in by this calendar. The right beers make the holidays feel a little more bubbly and bright.

For Whiskey Drinkers: Flaviar Advent Calendar

When it comes to fancy advent calendars, whiskey is a classic choice. It’s impossible not to feel classy when you’re sipping a new spirit every day.

The Flaviar whiskey calendar is the best of the best. Not only does it include 24 whiskeys, but it also comes with a tasting glass and flavor notes so you can really get to know each one.

For Chocolate Lovers: Lindt Bear Advent Calendar

Something about chocolate and the holidays just goes together. Sweeten the season with this calendar that has Lindt chocolate for every day.

With several different varieties inside, it’ll make you an expert chocolate taster in no time. Goes perfectly with holiday movies and your favorite hot beverages.

For Late-Night Snackers: Bonne Maman 2020 LIMITED EDITION Advent Calendar

This Bonne Maman advent calendar matches perfectly with a cheese calendar, or with a holiday midnight-snack habit.

It contains 24 different kinds of fruit spreads and honey. Flavors like Strawberry/Verbena and Cherry/Elderflower make each tasting exciting. Spread them on toast, pair with cheese and crackers, or hey, just eat ‘em straight out of the jar.

For Self-Care Experts: L’Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar Set

L’Occitane is a must-have brand for anyone who loves having soft hydrated skin and plenty of self-care opportunities. This calendar comes stocked with 24 high-end beauty and bath products in gorgeous packaging.

Try hand creams, shower gels, bar soaps, and much more in mini forms. This set will keep you clean, hydrated, and smelling amazing all over.

For Bath Lovers: The Body Shop Dream Big This Christmas Deluxe Beauty Advent Calendar

Winter is definitely bath season, so elevate your soaks with The Body Shop’s delicious collection of bath and body products. The calendar’s “Dream Big” theme means each product comes with inspiring daily trivia, so you’ll be ready to tackle your New Year’s resolutions in no time.

Inside, find bath bombs, body butters, sheet masks, and more to make your baths (and showers) more fun. That’s 25 excuses for a little more me time!

For Homebodies: Voluspa Premium Candle Calendar

With a bath, a book, or a binge-watch session, there’s always a reason to light a candle this season. Make the flickering flames even more festive with this Voluspa advent calendar.

It features a dozen Voluspa signature candle scents. And, while not a full two-dozen candle countdown to Christmas, each candle burns for around 15 hours and will provide plenty of enjoyment.

It’s been a uniquely challenging year, and a little extra joy is what we all need right now. Don’t wait—pick up your favorite advent calendar (or two) to give a boost to your holiday cheer!