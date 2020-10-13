X
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Now’s the Time to Buy (Another) Instant Pot

Jason Fitzpatrick @jasonfitzpatric
An Instant Pot Duo air fryer model filled with French fries, showing how the device can be used for fried goods.
Instant Pot

Whether you’ve never had an Instant Pot or you’ve been considering adding a new one to your stable of cooking gadgets, the deep discounts on various models during Prime Day make it the perfect time to grab an Instant pot.

From soups to kid-friendly meals, you can make just about anything in an Instant Pot—and when you add in the air frying capabilities found on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, you can even make French fries and fried goods too! Thanks to Prime Day you can score several different models on deep discounts.

While all three deals are great, the Crisp is a fantastic purchase for all around do-everything-including-French-fries. The Nova is a great deal if you don’t care about the air frying and just want a big pot to pressure cook in. Finally, the teeny Ultra is great for small meals or sides—and anybody who likes to cook everything with the ease of pressure cooking would be well served to pick one up to whip up extra sides.

And hey, while you’re at it, don’t forget to pick up some cool accessories to go with your new Instant Pot!

