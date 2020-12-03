Holiday 2020: 12 Sleep Swag Gift Ideas Your Friends Will Love

Getting a good night’s sleep should be high on everyone’s list of priorities, but somehow, it always manages to elude us. Give your friends the gift of better sleep this holiday season with these swanky sleep gifts.

Cozy Bedding

When it comes to sleep, comfort is king! Investing in soft, high-quality bedding helps you stay at the right temperature and extra cozy in bed.

Your friends will definitely appreciate a set of Brooklinen Luxe Sheets, as they’re buttery soft and smooth. Made of 480-thread count cotton and a sateen weave, they feel silky and have a luxurious sheen.

The set includes one fitted and one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It’s available in five different colors and all possible bed sizes.

A Sleep Light

Lighting plays a big role in sleep quality. While some folks have no trouble falling and staying asleep even in the middle of the day, many need dimmer lighting or a completely dark environment to get a good night’s sleep.

The Casper Glow is a little self-dimming light designed for use during sleep. The warm light cues your body for bed, and then it gradually dims to lull you to sleep. It also gently wakes you in the morning, by gradually filling the room with light and activating your circadian rhythm.

This magical light is the perfect gift for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It can also help them change their sleep routine to improve sleep quality.

A Supportive Pillow

Is there such a thing as the perfect pillow? Probably not, but this one from Purple Harmony definitely comes pretty close! It’s made of the same squishy-but-supportive, purple-grid material the company’s mattresses are made of.

Also like the mattress, the airflow through the open-air channels helps you stay cool throughout the night. The moisture-wicking cooling cover also won’t flatten, but maintains its shape for perfect head support.

This pillow would make an excellent gift for any friend who often complains of neck pain or tossing and turning all night.

A Plush Robot Companion

If your friend really needs help in the sleep department, get him or her the Somnox Robot Pillow. It stimulates and regulates the breathing rhythm to slow down, while reducing the heart rate and blood pressure for optimal hibernation.

The pillow also plays soothing music to encourage a meditative state and reduce stress. It can also be customized via the Somnox app to suit whoever’s using it.

A High-Quality Mattress

When your spine is well supported, it guarantees a better night’s sleep. That’s where another great invention from Casper—its original Foam Mattress—comes in. Its double foam system is soft around the shoulders to provide relief for the upper body, but firm under the hips, waist, and lower back to align the spine.

Made without toxic or harmful materials, this mattress has even been certified as good for the environment. But the best part is the company offers free returns within 100 days of purchase, so your friend will have 100 nights to test it out!

A Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are very popular among those with sleeping problems. The heavy cloth seems to reduce stress and lull you to sleep much easier, so any of your insomniac friends are sure to love it!

The ZonLi weighted blanket has over 14,000 reviews on Amazon. It also comes in 11 different weights and a variety of colors, so you can choose the perfect one for any of your loved ones.

A White Noise Machine

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who could fall asleep near train tracks and those who can’t even leave their windows open. If you have a friend who falls in the latter category, this Snooz White Noise Sound Machine might be just what they need.

The peaceful, non-looping sound of a real fan helps block out any sounds from their surroundings. White noise has also been proven to help people fall and stay asleep, and the Snooz is one of the best machines on the market.

A Fan

Another important aspect of air quality in a bedroom is purity and airflow. Without opening a window, it’s hard to let in fresh air and allow it to circulate. Even when you do have the windows open, pollution can enter your home and cause even more problems with breathing and sleep.

Enter the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, a futuristic-looking fan with a HEPA filter that captures allergens and impurities. In addition to keeping things cool, it can also heat up a room up with the space-heater function, making it useful for any time of year. The fan is quiet and can be directed at one specific spot, or it can rotate to cover more area.

It’s the perfect gift for the holidays, especially for those who have pets or small babies.

And if you’re looking for a large fan without the Dyson price tag, the Honeywell HT-908 is a great, high-quality alternative. It’s basic, but dependable.

Bose Sleepbuds

The master of sound, Bose, has the perfect sleepbuds to mask noise and improve sleep quality. Paired with the Bose Sleep app, they offer a library of 30 curated sounds, so everyone can find what works best for them.

They’re tiny, won’t cause any ear discomfort, and make the perfect holiday gift for that friend who desperately needs to improve their sleeping habits.

The Muse S Meditation Headset

Called the “personal meditation assistant,” the Muse S monitors the wearer’s mind, heart, body, and breath. It features Go-to-Sleep Journeys, guided meditations, and natural, Zen-like sounds to calm brain waves and make falling asleep effortless.

The Muse S makes an excellent holiday gift for anyone who has issues with insomnia or waking up throughout the night. The headband is soft, comfortable, and lightweight, so it’s even travel-friendly.

A Philips Deep Sleep Headband

Philips has entered the sleep-gadget market with its Deep Sleep Headband. It’s been scientifically proven to help improve sleep quality, increase energy levels, boost alertness, and even reduce daytime sleepiness.

Equipped with dual sensors, it can track sleep patterns and measure all key metrics, which are then shown in the SleepMapper app. It’s definitely an investment, but it’s worth trying if sleep doesn’t come easily.

A Diffuser and Humidifier

Sometimes, troubled sleep might be caused by the quality of air in the room. Stale, dry air irritates the breathing channels and makes sleep more restless. If you have a friend who’s struggling in this department, this VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier might help them tremendously. It has almost 10,000 rave reviews from satisfied customers on Amazon.

It’s quiet, but powerful, and allows the essential oils to be spread throughout the room. The Sleep mode emits mist for up to nine hours, so there’s no need to refill it during the night. With just a few drops of relaxing, calming essential oils, like lavender or chamomile, dozing off will be easy peasy.

Give your favorite people the gift of a good, deep sleep this holiday season! There’s something for everyone on our extensive list.