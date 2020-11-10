Holiday 2020: 10 Clever Gifts for Your Chilly Friends

Winter is upon us, which means it’s time to layer up! Some people only need a little extra fabric, while others seem to never be able to get warm. If you’re looking for some fun gift ideas for that friend who’s always cold, check out this list!

A Smart Beanie

No, this beanie won’t make your friend smarter, but it will let her enjoy music on the go. This is a great gift idea for the active audiophiles in your life. They’re sure to appreciate the convenience of not having to mess with headphones.

It has a seven-hour battery life and is fully washable. It also comes in a variety of colors and styles, so you can choose the one that’ll suit your friend best.

Touch Screen Gloves

If you have a pair of these yourself, you know how much time (and frustration) they can save you. Being able to answer a call or reply to a message without having to take off your gloves is incredibly convenient. It’s especially nice on those icy-cold mornings when even the hair on your head seems to be freezing.

These touch screen gloves are warm, stretchy, and anti-slip.

A Rechargeable Hand Warmer

This is ideal for those who struggle with poor blood circulation to their hands. Whether he’s out for a walk or commuting to work, this portable hand warmer can provide some comfort by keeping his digits happy.

It has three adjustable temperatures and can last for up to eight hours. But here’s the real kicker: it also works as a phone charger, so it’s a great two-in-one deal.

Headed Insoles

Sometimes, a thick pair of socks just doesn’t cut it. No matter what you do, your feet just won’t warm up again. Cold feet can put a damper on your day, especially when it’s snowing. That’s why heated insoles are the perfect solution!

This winter, skip the funny socks and gift your friends the pleasure of real foot warmth. They’ll love it!

A Multipurpose Heating Pad

Looking for a fun gadget your perennially cold friend will enjoy and appreciate? Check out this practical, and very comfortable, heating pad. The controller has four temperature settings, and it also has a safety system that prevents burns and overheating.

The plush fabric is big enough to cover your friend’s feet, legs, or back.

A Heated Hoodie

If your friend always wears layers in winter, he or she will probably be happy to add this heated hoodie to their closet. The soft, breathable fabric and carbon-fiber heating system keeps the core warm. In short, this hoodie is like a hug.

It’s long-lasting, machine washable, and even comes with a USB port for charging electronics! It’s the complete package.

A Heated Scarf

Chances are, you’ve considered getting someone a scarf. After all, they’re a winter staple for many. But what about a heated scarf? They keep necks warm even on the coldest days and can double as a neck pillow, when needed.

This one even has pockets for your hands, which is just one more way to make this common accessory even more practical and fun.

A Back and Neck Heating Pad

Not only will this heating pad keep your friend’s neck and back warm, but it can also provide some relief for sore muscles or body aches. Made of a silky, machine-washable fabric, it includes an elastic belt that ties around the waist.

The fast-heating system has four settings and it’s perfectly safe. It also comes with a five-year warranty, so it definitely won’t disappoint!!

An Electric Blanket

No one is fully prepared for winter if they don’t have an electric blanket. Movie nights on the couch and reading sessions on a comfortable chair can only be improved with a cup of hot cocoa and a warm, fuzzy electric blanket like this one.

You can turn on the heat to keep the cool away or detach the controller and just use it as a normal blanket. Is there a better way to stay toasty on those cold winter nights?

An Oil-Filled Space Heater

An oil radiator might seem old-fashioned, but when it comes to long-lasting heat they’re tough to beat. Unlike electric coil space heaters that work like toaster wires (and maybe have a fan that blows out the hot air), this kind of heater warms up oil inside the metal case, and then radiates the heat into the room.

This type of slow, deep heat really eliminates the chill. It’s perfect for those friends who can never seem to get warm in the winter!

No matter what your budget is for the holidays this year, the gift of warmth will always be priceless to your chilly friends!