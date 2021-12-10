12 Stocking Stuffers to Help Your Friends Enjoy Deep Sleep

Wondering what to put in your friends’ stockings this holiday season? How about some awesome sleep accessories that will help them enjoy their sweet dreams deep and uninterrupted? Here are our 12 fun, affordable, and useful ideas!

Sleep products make for great stocking stuffers. They’re small, typically fairly inexpensive, and almost always a welcome present. Who doesn’t like deeper and more relaxing sleep? Below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sleep-assisting gifts!

A Sleep Mask

Blacking out your entire bedroom is ideal but it’s not always possible. Fortunately, it’s easy (and inexpensive!) to pop on a sleep mask.

This awesome MZOO Sleep Mask has comfortable memory foam with recessed cups that eliminate any pressure on the eyes and an adjustable strap that makes it suitable for every head size. Whoever you gift it to will definitely make good use out of it.

MZOO Sleep Mask Block all the lights and sleep like a king.

Some Earplugs

It’s tough to get a good night’s sleep if loud noises in your environment keep you up. Whether it’s noisy neighbors, a busy intersection, or other sounds leaking into your friend’s apartment earplugs can help.

And not just any earplugs, earplugs designed for sleeping. Earplugs that work great at a worksite or while doing some home improvement oftentimes prove to be pretty cruddy for sleep because the stem sticks out too far or they press uncomfortably into your ear. Loop earplugs have a clever design that combines soft silicone with a ring loop so the earplugs nestle firmly into your ear without discomfort or becoming dislodged while you sleep.

A Book About Sleep Book

If your friend is interested in the science of sleep (or just loves an excellent non-fiction read) stuff their stocking with this best selling book by Matthew Walker, Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, and have them delve into the mystery that is our nightly routine.

Not only does reading help you get ready for bed but reading about sleep itself is a fun meta-level way to ease into deep sleep!

Why We Sleep Learn about the science of sleep while winding down for the night

Some Lavender Essential Oil

Diffusing relaxing essential oils throughout the night is believed to help improve sleep quality and if your friend already has a diffuser, get them this wonderful lavender essential oil from dōTerra, a certified pure oil that’s been third-party tested to ensure the highest quality and potency.

Known to ease anxious feelings and promote relaxing vibes, lavender essential oil is also great for adding to homemade room sprays and using before bedtime or even diluting with coconut oil and applying to the bottoms of their feet. It’s a great smelling way to establish a relaxing bedtime ritual.

dōTerra Lavender Oil Let lavender reduce your stress and lull you into sleep

Some Relaxing Herbal Tea

Fill your tea-loving friends’ stockings with a pack of these wonderful Pukka Night Time organic teas that are made with valerian root, oat flower, soothing lavender, and silky-sweet lime flower which are all known to reduce stress and anxiety and bring the body into a calm and relaxing state, stimulating the production of melatonin and invoking sleep.

Pukka Night Time A perfect nightcap to prepare you for bed.

A Sleep Light Bulb

Did you know you can get a special light bulb just for bedtime? While usually what you look for in a light bulb is brightness, color accuracy, and such, these bulbs are built with a focus on sleep.

They’re not shockingly bright or a crisp 5000K daylight color temperature. Instead, they’re a much dimmer, around the equivalent of a 45w bulb, and have an incredibly low color temperature of 1600K. That puts them around the same warmth as candlelight. It’s a perfectly cozy way to decompress at the end of the day and trick your brain into sleep.

Hoogalite Ultra Warm White Bulbs Switch up the lights in your bedside lamp with these ones and fall asleep faster.

A Sleep Meditation App

Sleep meditation is a wonderful sleep tool for those who have trouble decompressing at the end of the day. Calm is one of the best meditation apps on the market that specifically targets sleep and offers a myriad of different session styles and guided meditations to help.

From meditations to sleeping stories and soothing sounds, Calm has something for everyone, and getting your friends a yearly subscription might be the best stocking stuffer they’ll receive this year.

Some Skincare Sleep Oil

Skincare lovers will get obsessed over this amazing Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil. It’s made with next-generation retinol which is known to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, redness, and pores, while also boosting the look and feel of skin plumpness. When used overnight, it works its magic together with other body’s regeneration functions, making it a perfect gift for your skincare fanatics.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil Prepares your skin for deep night's sleep and recovery.

This Awesome Pillow Spray

This amazing Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from This Works is proven to help those struggling with falling and staying asleep, and it, therefore, makes the perfect stocking stuffer for all of your sleep-deprived friends.

Their famous blend of lavender, vetiver, and chamomile soothes and calms the body and mind, reducing stress and anxiety and making it easier to fall asleep.

A Sleep Aid Balm

If you have friends who really need a sleep aid, get them to try something natural before reaching for those over-the-counter sleeping pills. The Wild Thera Goodnight Balm is a concentrated herbal balm made with organic, sleep-promoting ingredients that help you decompress and relax at the end of the day.

It’s best used when massaged into temples, forehead, and upper lip a few minutes before going to bed.

Wild Thera Goodnight Balm Sleep balm you need to soothe your wired-up brain.

Some Sleep Lotion

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for getting a good night’s sleep and this Sleep Body Lotion from Elepure combines it with hydrating melatonin and lavender for a perfect sleeping blend that’s suitable for both, men and women. It makes a great stocking stuffer for your friends who never seem to get enough sleep throughout the night.

Elepure Magnesium Lotion Lathe yourself with this sleep lotion and sleep like a baby.

These Wool Socks

Those who live in cold climates know the importance of good wool socks that’ll keep their feet warm and safe while they’re busy sleeping and dreaming. Stuff your friend’s stockings with these super-thick and fluffy socks that come in a plethora of colors and help them warm-up even during the coldest of nights.

Yoicy Wool Socks Beautiful and soft socks that keep your feet warm even on the coldest of nights.

These wonderful sleep-promoting stocking stuffers are bound to make your friends happy so go ahead and get one of each from the list!