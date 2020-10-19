X
Popular Searches

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Oct. 19, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
A child stands wearing a golden mask in a spooky red hallway.
Motion Blur Films

Netflix is a wild ride this week. From the second season of a fan-favorite true-crime series to the return of the Magic School Bus, no two things are alike for streamers. If you’ve been looking for something a bit different than your normal watch, there’s a good chance something coming to Netflix this week fits the bill.

  • Oct. 19
    • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2: Six unexplained cases are explored in the second season of this Netflix true-crime hit.
  • Oct. 20
    • Carol: Cate Blanchett stars in this film about two women and the struggle to be out in the 1950s.
    • The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection: Ms. Frizzle and her class continue their adventures to a hot air balloon festival.

  • Oct. 21
    • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3: The famous host interviews more people in the third season of his series.
    • Rebecca: Armie Hammer and Lily James star in this adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel.
  • Oct. 22
    • Cadaver: A family in a post-apocalyptic famine attends a hotel dinner party that leads to horror.
    • The Hummingbird Project: Two cousins involved in high-frequency trading get more than they bargained for as they attempt to get rich.
    • Yes, God, Yes: A teenager growing up Catholic struggles with her sexuality.

  • Oct. 23
    • Barbarians: A Roman officer is torn between his upbringing and his German home in this series.
    • Move: This documentary looks at famous choreographers around the world.
    • Over the Moon: A girl attempts to prove the existence of a moon goddess in this animated film.
    • Perdida: A man gets himself thrown in prison to find the person who killed his daughter.
    • The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1: A chess whiz struggles with addiction in the 1950s in this series.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket 50" x 60",Solid Reversible Fuzzy Lightweight Long Hair Shaggy Blanket,Fluffy Cozy Plush Fleece Comfy Microfiber Fur Blanket for Couch Sofa Bed,Pure White
4 people were interested in this!

Womens Super Thick Wool Socks - Soft Warm Comfort Casual Crew Winter Socks (Pack of 3-5), Multicolor
4 people were interested in this!

Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit – At home microdermabrasion machine - Skin Exfoliator with Glycerin - Skin Firming, Pore Minimizer, Age Spot Remover- 1 month supply, 1 ct
3 people were interested in this!

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, Oil-Free , 1.7 Fl. Oz
3 people were interested in this!

SmartCat Pioneer Pet Ultimate Scratching Post (Beige)
3 people were interested in this!

LED Light up Face Mask Luminous Glowing Costume Masks for Party Festival Dance Gift,7 Color Lights
3 people were interested in this!

Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum Cleaner - LONOVE Upgraded Blackhead Vacuum Rechargeable Face Vacuum Comedone Extractor Tool for Blackhead Whitehead Acne Removal, 5 Adjustable Suction Power and 4 Porbes
3 people were interested in this!

Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Ultra Soft and Fluffy - Plush Throw Blankets for Couch Bed and Living Room - Fall Winter and Spring - 50x65 (Full Size) Gray
3 people were interested in this!

Prodigen Adjustable Ankle Weights Set for Men & Women Ankle Wrist Weight for Walking, Jogging, Gymnastics (Black, 3.5lbs x2)
2 people were interested in this!

SPIbelt Running Belt, No-Bounce Waist Bag for Runners Athletes Men and Women fits iPhone and Android Phones
2 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?