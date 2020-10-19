Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Oct. 19, 2020

Netflix is a wild ride this week. From the second season of a fan-favorite true-crime series to the return of the Magic School Bus, no two things are alike for streamers. If you’ve been looking for something a bit different than your normal watch, there’s a good chance something coming to Netflix this week fits the bill.

Oct. 19 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2: Six unexplained cases are explored in the second season of this Netflix true-crime hit.

Oct. 20 Carol: Cate Blanchett stars in this film about two women and the struggle to be out in the 1950s. The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection: Ms. Frizzle and her class continue their adventures to a hot air balloon festival.



Oct. 21 My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3: The famous host interviews more people in the third season of his series. Rebecca: Armie Hammer and Lily James star in this adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel.

Oct. 22 Cadaver: A family in a post-apocalyptic famine attends a hotel dinner party that leads to horror. The Hummingbird Project: Two cousins involved in high-frequency trading get more than they bargained for as they attempt to get rich. Yes, God, Yes: A teenager growing up Catholic struggles with her sexuality.

