Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Oct. 19, 2020

Netflix is a wild ride this week. From the second season of a fan-favorite true-crime series to the return of the Magic School Bus, no two things are alike for streamers. If you’ve been looking for something a bit different than your normal watch, there’s a good chance something coming to Netflix this week fits the bill.
- Oct. 19
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2: Six unexplained cases are explored in the second season of this Netflix true-crime hit.
- Oct. 20
- Carol: Cate Blanchett stars in this film about two women and the struggle to be out in the 1950s.
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection: Ms. Frizzle and her class continue their adventures to a hot air balloon festival.
- Oct. 21
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3: The famous host interviews more people in the third season of his series.
- Rebecca: Armie Hammer and Lily James star in this adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel.
- Oct. 22
- Cadaver: A family in a post-apocalyptic famine attends a hotel dinner party that leads to horror.
- The Hummingbird Project: Two cousins involved in high-frequency trading get more than they bargained for as they attempt to get rich.
- Yes, God, Yes: A teenager growing up Catholic struggles with her sexuality.
- Oct. 23
- Barbarians: A Roman officer is torn between his upbringing and his German home in this series.
- Move: This documentary looks at famous choreographers around the world.
- Over the Moon: A girl attempts to prove the existence of a moon goddess in this animated film.
- Perdida: A man gets himself thrown in prison to find the person who killed his daughter.
- The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1: A chess whiz struggles with addiction in the 1950s in this series.