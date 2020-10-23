Holiday 2020: 8 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts Your Kids Can Give Their Grandparents

Helping your kids give their grandparents a meaningful, thoughtful gift is the perfect way to make them feel loved this holiday season. Here are some options to melt those hearts.

A Personalized Photo Ornament

Brighten up grandma and grandpa’s Christmas tree with an endearing, heart-melting photo ornament. This gift will preserve your child’s current age forever, so everyone can ooh and aah over their cuteness for years to come.

Here are our favorites:

Classic ornament: Simply open the clear ball, slip in a cute picture, and you’re all set!

Santa, penguin, and Snowman frames: This three-pack is perfect if you have multiple children or want to include pictures of all the cousins (or pets!).

Present boxes: Another three-pack to showcase those precious grandchildren, this time in a more understated, wrapped-present theme.

If your children are old enough, you can make the present extra special by having them help out with the process. For example, ask them to pick a picture, cut it to fit the frame, and then wrap the ornament.

A Personalized Pillowcase

Looking for a practical gift that’s also personal and thoughtful? How about a throw pillow? Check out these customizable throw pillow covers:

Names pillowcase: Here, you can list all the current grandchildren’s names. It’s great if your family is complete, but might not be the best option if anyone’s considering having more kiddos.

Photo and text pillowcase: You can add a photo and text with this option.

Reversible sequin pillowcase: Who doesn’t love sequins? And on this pillow, you can brush them to reveal a picture underneath. How cool!

Keep in mind, these are all pillowcases. If grandma and grandpa don’t have a throw cushion to put in a pillowcase, here’s a basic one you can include with their gift.

A Family Photo Rendered on Canvas

Nothing preserves memories like a photo canvas hanging on your wall. We love these canvases because they’re durable, easy to hang, and don’t require any framing.

Dig through your favorite family photos, pick one in which your children look like perfect little angels, and you’re all set! You can also have it shipped directly to grandma and grandpa’s house to minimize the risk of damage.

Family Tree Picture Frame

This bronze family tree stand is 12 inches high, with gorgeous branches and detailed leaves. It includes six frames for your favorite pictures. You can also get more frames to add to the tree if you want.

It’s sturdy and built to last, making it a perfect addition to grandma’s mantelpiece.

A Thoughtful Book

Reading is a wonderful way to bond with grandparents. Even if you’re not visiting them this holiday season, they can read a book to your child over the phone or on a video chat.

We love the following books because they celebrate that special bond between grandparent and grandchild:

A “What I Love About You” Journal

Taking the time to fill out a personalized journal is a wonderful way to show how much your children value their grandparents. Make sure you get them early, so your kids have time to think deeply about their responses and fill them in.

The questions include things like, “I love how you always say _________,” and, “If you were a type of pie, you’d be _________.”

Here are some options:

A Mug

If grandma or grandpa love to drink tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, gift them a personalized mug! It’s an excellent way to remind them daily how much your children love them.

Think about which type of mug your parents or in-laws would like. Do they need one that can handle both hot and cold beverages? Would they prefer one with a handle or one with a lid, so they can take it on the go?

Here are some of our favorites:

“I’m a Grandpa. What’s Your Super Power?”: Treat grandpa to this hand-painted porcelain mug, complete with a sturdy handle. It can hold 18 oz. of his favorite drink. Plus, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe. There are similar designs for Grandma or Nana, too!

“Nana” insulated tumbler: This is a good choice for any grandparent who likes to take a cold or hot drink on the go. It makes it easy for them to sip in the car because it fits right in the beverage holder. You can get one that says “Grandma,” if you prefer and, of course, there’s one for “Grandpa,” too.

Take this gift to the next level by adding a gourmet coffee set, a box of teas, or a tub of Ghirardelli hot chocolate and cocoa mix.

Grandparent-Themed Clothing

There are many options when it comes to personalized clothing. The standard T-shirt is loved by many. You might also want to consider a sweatshirt for grandma, a cap for grandpa, or socks.

Below are a few of our favorite T-shirts:

Make sure you research their size and favorite materials before purchasing. After all, you do want them to actually wear it.

Showing grandparents how much they’re loved and appreciated is easy and fun with these delightful gifts. Personalize it even more by including a homemade card or sweet drawing from your kids.