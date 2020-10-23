Holiday 2020: 8 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts Your Kids Can Give Their Grandparents

Helping your kids give their grandparents a meaningful, thoughtful gift is the perfect way to make them feel loved this holiday season. Here are some options to melt those hearts.
A Personalized Photo Ornament
Brighten up grandma and grandpa’s Christmas tree with an endearing, heart-melting photo ornament. This gift will preserve your child’s current age forever, so everyone can ooh and aah over their cuteness for years to come.
Here are our favorites:
- Classic ornament: Simply open the clear ball, slip in a cute picture, and you’re all set!
Photo Ornament Ball
Will immediately brighten up their Christmas tree.
- Santa, penguin, and Snowman frames: This three-pack is perfect if you have multiple children or want to include pictures of all the cousins (or pets!).
Okuna Outpost Christmas Picture Frames, Santa, Penguin, Snowman Ornaments (3 Pack)
Perfect for multiple kids or to include several memories.
- Present boxes: Another three-pack to showcase those precious grandchildren, this time in a more understated, wrapped-present theme.
Red and White and Green Present Box Picture Frame Ornaments - 3 Assorted
These perfectly seasonal gift-box frames are an adorable way to showcase the grandkids.
If your children are old enough, you can make the present extra special by having them help out with the process. For example, ask them to pick a picture, cut it to fit the frame, and then wrap the ornament.
A Personalized Pillowcase
Looking for a practical gift that’s also personal and thoughtful? How about a throw pillow? Check out these customizable throw pillow covers:
- Names pillowcase: Here, you can list all the current grandchildren’s names. It’s great if your family is complete, but might not be the best option if anyone’s considering having more kiddos.
Zexpa Apparel Personalized Throw Pillow Covers for Family Names House Décor | Customized Pillow Case for Christmas, Birthday, Aniversary, 18"x18" | Design #11
Add a personal touch to grandma's couch.
- Photo and text pillowcase: You can add a photo and text with this option.
Custom Photo Pillow Cases | Personalized Decorative 16x16 Throw Pillow Cover w / Any Picture Box | Throw Pillowcases - Home Decor, Decorative Cushion Cover for Couch or Sofa - Photo Gifts Personalized
A full photo and text.
- Reversible sequin pillowcase: Who doesn’t love sequins? And on this pillow, you can brush them to reveal a picture underneath. How cool!
Custom Personalized Flip Reversible Sequin Pillow Cover Empty DIY Throw Case Decorative Home Decor with Your Personal Photo, Text, or Logo - Gift For Him,Her, Christmas, Birthday, Holiday (Light Blue)
The flip-design of this one is super clever!
Keep in mind, these are all pillowcases. If grandma and grandpa don’t have a throw cushion to put in a pillowcase, here’s a basic one you can include with their gift.
A Family Photo Rendered on Canvas
Nothing preserves memories like a photo canvas hanging on your wall. We love these canvases because they’re durable, easy to hang, and don’t require any framing.
Dig through your favorite family photos, pick one in which your children look like perfect little angels, and you’re all set! You can also have it shipped directly to grandma and grandpa’s house to minimize the risk of damage.
wall26 Personalized Photo to Canvas Print Wall Art - Customize Your Photo On Canvas Wall Art - Digitally Printed - 24"x36"
Preserve your children on a photo canvas!
Family Tree Picture Frame
This bronze family tree stand is 12 inches high, with gorgeous branches and detailed leaves. It includes six frames for your favorite pictures. You can also get more frames to add to the tree if you want.
It’s sturdy and built to last, making it a perfect addition to grandma’s mantelpiece.
Americanflat Bronze Family Tree with 6 Hanging Picture Frames 2" x 3" in Black and Adjustable Ribbon Tassels - 12"
Display up to six family photos on this stunning tree.
A Thoughtful Book
Reading is a wonderful way to bond with grandparents. Even if you’re not visiting them this holiday season, they can read a book to your child over the phone or on a video chat.
We love the following books because they celebrate that special bond between grandparent and grandchild:
- I Love You, Grandma by Jilliam Harker
- I Love You, Grandpa by Jilliam Harker
- Grandma, Grandpa, and Me by Mercer Mayer
I Love You, Grandma
Bond with grandma while reading this heartwarming book.
A “What I Love About You” Journal
Taking the time to fill out a personalized journal is a wonderful way to show how much your children value their grandparents. Make sure you get them early, so your kids have time to think deeply about their responses and fill them in.
The questions include things like, “I love how you always say _________,” and, “If you were a type of pie, you’d be _________.”
Here are some options:
- What I Love About Grandma
- What I Love About Grandpa
- I Love That You’re My Nana Because
- Papa I Love You Because
Knock Knock What I Love about Grandma Fill in the Love Book Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal, 4.5 x 3.25-inches
Grandma will adore this heartfelt, personalized journal.
A Mug
If grandma or grandpa love to drink tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, gift them a personalized mug! It’s an excellent way to remind them daily how much your children love them.
Think about which type of mug your parents or in-laws would like. Do they need one that can handle both hot and cold beverages? Would they prefer one with a handle or one with a lid, so they can take it on the go?
Here are some of our favorites:
- “I’m a Grandpa. What’s Your Super Power?”: Treat grandpa to this hand-painted porcelain mug, complete with a sturdy handle. It can hold 18 oz. of his favorite drink. Plus, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe. There are similar designs for Grandma or Nana, too!
Im a Grandpa Whats Your Super Power Ceramic Mug
This personalized mug is sure to bring a smile to grandpa's face.
- “Nana” insulated tumbler: This is a good choice for any grandparent who likes to take a cold or hot drink on the go. It makes it easy for them to sip in the car because it fits right in the beverage holder. You can get one that says “Grandma,” if you prefer and, of course, there’s one for “Grandpa,” too.
Tervis 1314918 Nana Dainty Floral Insulated Tumbler with Wrap and Lid, 16 oz - Tritan, Clear
The perfect gifts for active grandparents.
Take this gift to the next level by adding a gourmet coffee set, a box of teas, or a tub of Ghirardelli hot chocolate and cocoa mix.
Grandparent-Themed Clothing
There are many options when it comes to personalized clothing. The standard T-shirt is loved by many. You might also want to consider a sweatshirt for grandma, a cap for grandpa, or socks.
Below are a few of our favorite T-shirts:
- My Favorite People Call Me Grandpa (here’s the Grandma version)
- Grandpa Knows Everything
- Super Grandma or Grandpa
Make sure you research their size and favorite materials before purchasing. After all, you do want them to actually wear it.
Mens My Favorite People Call Me Grandpa Tshirt Funny Fathers Day Tee for Guys (Heather Navy) - XL
This awesome T-Shirt will make grandpa feel special.
Showing grandparents how much they’re loved and appreciated is easy and fun with these delightful gifts. Personalize it even more by including a homemade card or sweet drawing from your kids.