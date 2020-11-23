Holiday 2020: Check Out These 15 Skincare Stocking Stuffers

Most skincare devotees will jump at any opportunity to try new products, especially those with high-quality ingredients. Below are 15 of the best skincare stocking stuffers you can get for your friends and family this holiday season.

A Nourishing Facial Mask

The perfect stocking stuffer, this high-quality Cucumber Gel Mask will wow any skincare lover. It’s one of the best products that can really make a difference in a person’s skincare routine. Unlike other products, you don’t have to massage it in, leaving most of it on your hands.

It’s left on the skin to be absorbed for a while and work its magic. Your recipient won’t even have to think about it. It’s perfect for dry, irritated skin because it gently hydrates, soothes, and detoxifies, leaving skin soft and plump.

Soothing Under-Eye Gels

Say goodbye to puffy eyes with these revolutionary FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels from Patchology. They accelerate the delivery of essential ingredients, like caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen, making them more effective than any topical cream.

These are the perfect gift to add to every stocking, so your friends and family can “depuff” after celebrating all night.

A Hydrating Facial Spray

Given the thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, this Mario Badescu Facial Spray is definitely something worth trying out. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s the ultimate hydration boost that leaves skin radiant, dewy, and reenergized.

You can’t go wrong with this one!

Lip Balm

Looking for the perfect lip balm stocking stuffer your friends and family will adore? Get this Eos Super Soft Lip Balm made from shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax, coconut milk, and a pineapple/passionfruit combination.

It hydrates, conditions, and nourishes lips, leaving them smooth and protected. It also comes in a cute, bright package and smells wonderful.

An Exfoliating Lip Scrub

Another lip-care essential is a good-quality lip scrub. These 100% natural conditioning and exfoliating crystals from Burt’s Bees are the best. They gently exfoliate and nourish the delicate skin on lips, leaving them feeling smooth and supple.

This lip scrub can be used as a part of a regular skincare routine or as an overnight treatment to tackle even the driest skin.

Luxurious Body Butter

Taking care of your face and lips is important, but so is the rest of your body. This popular Shea Body Butter from The Body Shop is the perfect way to care for the rest of your skin.

Rich and creamy, it melts right into the skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated, without any greasy residue. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for your friends and family and will keep their skin moisturized and protected even on the coldest winter days.

A Salt Body Scrub

Exfoliating the skin should be an important step in your skincare routine. It gets rid of dead cells, toxins, dirt, bacteria, and pollution that clog pores. A gentle massage with sugars and salts also promotes better blood flow, encourages cell rejuvenation, and boosts collagen production.

The Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub is cleansing and moisturizing. Your skin will be properly detoxified and nourished by the powerful, natural ingredients. It’s a great skincare product to stuff in your favorite people’s stockings this holiday season, so make sure you add a few to your shopping cart.

Deep Treatment Hand Cream

When the weather gets tough, so does the delicate skin on our hands. Everyone benefits from a good, rich hand cream, like this one from world-famous brand, L’Occitane. The original shea butter formula hasn’t changed in a long time, proving its high quality and efficacy.

Show your friends and family you care about their hands—stuff a tube of this in each of their stockings.

A Gua Sha Facial Massage Set

People have been abuzz about the incredible Chinese facial massage technique, Gua Sha, for some time. Many people have said it completely changed their complexion, while others simply love it because it feels good.

Whatever the case, it’s a wonderful gift to give friends and family, as it encourages them to take care of their skin, while enjoying a nice, relaxing face massage.

Zen + Origin is one of the most famous brands out there, and this set includes a dual-sided jade roller and other Gua Sha tools so your loved one will get the full experience. There’s also an instruction card, so they can learn how to use it properly and get the best results.

Makeup Remover Wipes

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt like taking off your makeup before bed seemed like the most arduous task in the world. We bet half your girlfriends and other female family members would agree.

So, stuff their stockings this year with these popular Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes. You’ll be helping them get to bed with clean skin and much less hassle.

These are also perfectly sized for travel or carrying in a purse or gym bag, so your recipients can use them anytime, anywhere.

Tweezer Set

Good-quality tweezers are an important skincare tool. They also make a great, practical holiday gift. This beautiful rose gold set by Tweezerman includes two kinds of tweezers, so your friend can use the one that best suits the contours of her face and eyebrow thickness.

This famous brand is known for its high-quality stainless steel. These are durable and easy to clean, so there’s no worry of rust or dirt buildup.

Nail and Cuticle Oil

Taking care of the cuticles is important for nail health. So, adding some cuticle oil to your friend’s stocking is a great way to get them to use it, as it’s likely they don’t already have any at home. Somehow, it seems the only place we never say no to it is at the nail salon.

Help your friends bring the salon experience home this year with this high-quality Nail and Cuticle Oil from OPI. It nourishes the delicate skin around the nails, and protects it from drying out and causing hangnails.

A Healing Eyelash and Brow Serum

Babe Lash Eyelash & Brow Serum boosts growth, and hydrates and nourishes eyelashes and brows. It also protects them from the damage and breakage caused by frequent makeup use and harsh removal chemicals. Anyone who often uses mascara, or brow gels and pencils will benefit from this.

Help out those makeup lovers in your life with this amazing product. They’ll love it when they start getting longer, fuller lashes and brows.

A Foot File

Another skincare tool we mostly only use in a salon is a good-quality foot file. It keeps those heels and outer parts of the feet cleansed of dead skin cells and buildup.

This electronic dry foot file from Amopé comes with three roller heads to tackle even the hardest skin buildup. It leaves feet feeling smooth and soft, and makes the perfect gift for cold winter months when skin gets thicker and harder.

A Razor Set

Last, but not least, one of the best stocking stuffers you can surprise your friends and family with is this amazing razor starter set from Billie. It’s won countless awards and comes with two blades and a magnetic holder your recipient can just hang on the shower wall.

Another great thing about this set is it comes with a subscription. Your friend can choose how often she wants to receive new blades. She’ll never have to worry about forgetting to pick one up at the store again.

The blades are coated with charcoal shave soap, so it’s gentle on the skin, while also purifying and cleansing. You’ll definitely score some points with this holiday gift!

Skincare is an important part of most folks’ daily routine. Hopefully, our list has given you some practical stocking stuffer ideas for all your friends and family!