Holiday 2020: 10 Gift Ideas for Your Pumpkin-Spice-Loving Friend

Carla Cometto
A pumpkin spice latte in a glass mug, surrounded by small pumpkins, spices, and a scarf.
kobeza/Shutterstock

Some of us love fall because it’s sweater weather, but others love it because it’s pumpkin season. If you’re looking for gift ideas for the pumpkin lovers in your life, we’ve got you covered! Check out this list before heading out on your next holiday shopping trip!

Autumn, complete with all things pumpkin and spice, is somewhat of a lifestyle these days. If you’re shopping for someone who lives for that fall vibe, you’ve come to the right place. Check out some of our favorite pumpkin-themed picks below. Then, if you need even more inspiration learn how to pumpkin spice everything!

A Pumpkin Scented Candle

When in doubt, a candle is the kind of gift that’s always well-received, no matter the occasion. This Spiced Pumpkin jar candle from Yankee Candle is sure to suit your fall-loving friend’s taste. It spices up the air and makes a lovely decoration.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Spiced Pumpkin

Make your friend's home smell like her favorite season!

Nourishing Pumpkin-Scented Moisturizer

Here’s one for those friends who love winter spices so much, they wish they could bathe in them. This cruelty-free, non-greasy hemp-oil-based lotion will keep their skin nourished, soft, and smelling like their favorite hot drink.

It might make them crave a pumpkin spice latte daily, but you can rest assured that they’ll love it.

Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer 17 oz.

The scent of their favorite drink without the extra calories!

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

No gift list for pumpkin spice lovers would be complete without the one and only Starbucks’ pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee. This limited edition, seasonal blend comes in a six-pack deal, so your friend can enjoy it all winter—unless they love it so much they burn through it in a month!

Starbucks Flavored Ground Coffee — Pumpkin Spice — No Artificial Flavors — 6 bags (11 oz. each)

Fill their taste buds with joy!

A Pumpkin Flavored Sauce

Torani pumpkin flavored sauce, sitting next to a pumpkins spice latte.
Torani

If your loved one can never get enough pumpkin spice, this sauce is for them! They can put it in their coffee, mocha, or hot cocoa. It’s also perfect on desserts, like ice cream, pies, or milkshakes. Whatever their favorite treat is, this sauce will go with it!

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Pie Sauce, 16.5 Ounces

The go-to sauce for every treat.

A Pumpkin Mug

Can you think of a better way for someone to showcase their love of pumpkin spice lattes than by drinking it from a pumpkin-shaped mug? Made of high-quality ceramic to retain heat and withstand microwave and dishwasher use, this mug will definitely make an impression on your friend.

They’ll never drink out of anything else!

YINYUEDAO Thanksgiving,Cartoon theme, Ceramic Mug, 3D Pumpkin Cup, Tea, Milk, Coffee, Hot Cocoa, Party, Craft Furnishings, Gifts Box Packing/ 12 OUNCE

A PSL just isn't complete without this cute mug.

The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook

"The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook."
Skyhorse Publishing

Nothing says “I love pumpkins” like sneaking it into almost any dish. If you’ve experienced this at a friend’s house, then support his passion by gifting him The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook by Michalczyk Maggie.

It includes over 50 recipes with many variations, including gluten- and dairy-free, vegetarian, and paleo options. There’s something for everyone!

The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook: A Quick and Easy Guide to Making Pancakes, Soups, Breads, Pastas, Cakes, Cookies, and More

Salty or sweet, there's a pumpkin-related recipe for it!

A Pumpkin Waffle Maker

This quirky mini waffle maker is the kitchen item your friend didn’t know he needed. It’s small, easy to use, it comes with a recipe book and a one-year warranty. It makes a great holiday or housewarming gift. And best of all, it makes everything in the shape of a pumpkin!

Dash DMWP001OR Machine for Individual, Paninis, Hash Browns, other Mini waffle maker, 4 inch, Orange pumpkin

Pumpkin-shaped waffles for everyone!

Pumpkin-Themed Cookware

The Staub Ceramics Pumpkin Cocotte in orange.
Staub

Whether it’s a casserole or creamy soup, this stylish pumpkin-shaped cocotte gives any dish an upgrade. It’s oven-safe, scratch- and impact-resistant, and comes in traditional pumpkin orange, as well as cream, white, or black.

If your friend loves to experiment in the kitchen, he or she is bound to love this classy, unique piece of cookware!

STAUB Ceramics Pumpkin Cocotte, 24-oz, Rustic Ivory

Your friend's baked dishes will look suitably seasonal and adorable.

A Pumpkin-Shaped Cheese Board

If your friend is big on dinner parties, she’s sure to love this elegant pumpkin-shaped cheese board. It also comes with a cute little spreader and is perfect for displaying exotic cheeses, refined meats, or stuffed olives in true charcuterie style.

Pumpkin Shaped Cheese Board with Spreader - Autumn Kitchen Accent

Upgrade your loved one's presentation skills with this fancy-looking charcuterie board.

Pumpkin Planter Set

This subtle, yet adorable gift is perfect for those who love both pumpkins and succulents. The minimalistic Pumpkin Planter Set includes three little ceramic pots, each with holes for draining and bamboo trays for excess water.

Whether your friend loves succulents or flowers, these cute little pots will dress up any space.

GoodMind Creations Succulent or Cactus Mini Pots with Drainage & Bamboo Tray - Set of 3 Indoor Outdoor Small Planters for Cactus, Flowers, Herbs. Cute Home Office or House Decoration (Pumpkin)

Irresistibly cute!

No matter which gift you choose, any of these items is sure to bring a smile to your favorite pumpkin-lover’s face.

Carla has been writing professionally for five years and blogging for many more. She's worked as a journalist, photographer, and translator. She's also an avid traveler who hopes to inspire a sense of curiosity and adventure in others through her writing. Read Full Bio »

