Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress Review: A Perfectly Firm Night’s Sleep

Good sleep is arguably one of the most important aspects of human health. But we live in an increasingly time-crunch-driven world, so when the time comes for you to actually get sleep—even if it’s only six hours—it damn sure better be good sleep. That’s where having the best mattress possible is the difference between restless and restful.

Here's What We Like Very supportive

High quality materials

90-night trial And What We Don't May be too firm for some

Pricey as far as bed-in-a-box mattresses go

My wife and I have been sleeping on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress for the last few months, which is certainly more than enough time to speak about the mattress—where it excels, where it falls flat, and the type of sleeper it’s really meant for (at least in the most non-scientific ways).

But I feel like I should preface with a bit of anecdotal backstory. I am a heavy sleeper. I can sleep on almost anything. I am not picky—if you put a light foam topper on a concrete floor, I’m probably fine (at least for the short term). That said, we’ve always had mattresses that fall into the softer side of the scale, where the Tempur-Cloud is much, much firmer than we’re accustomed to. The adjustment period was pretty long for each of us, but as expected, it was harder on my wife than it was on me with my sleep-anywhere-gene.

The firmness of the Tempur-Cloud is undoubtedly to promote better support and sleep posture. This is something that I felt right away and have since grown to love. For reference—because I feel that details are important—I’m around 66 inches tall and weigh roughly 143 pounds. I exercise five to six times per week and try to pay attention to my posture while spending 8-10 hours a day at a computer. I switch between sitting and standing throughout the day to at least encourage as much health benefit as one can get while also working on a computer.

As for my wife, well, I will not disclose her measurements as I am happily married and wish to remain that way—but suffice to say, for the purposes of the review and frame of reference, she’s quite petite and doesn’t participate in my punishing cycling and exercise routines.

All that is to highlight one thing: I live an active lifestyle and consider myself relatively healthy, where my wife isn’t as focused on her fitness as I am. In that regard, we are nearly opposites, which affects our bodily reaction to things like new mattresses—hence the reason I feel like I adjusted rather quickly and it took her more time. My body is adaptive and quickly responds to changes. (At least that’s what I tell myself.)

It’s Soft and It’s Hard

Tempur-Pedic claims the Cloud has “a perfectly blended feel to help you get the most comfy and supportive sleep,” which is ad copy I can agree with. The outermost memory foam “Comfort Layer” is soft and has a decent amount of give to it, though you can’t liken it that of a pillow topper since those are literally just layers of fluff.

The firmer “Support Layer” is exactly what it sounds like—a much denser memory foam designed to slowly conform to your body. So the Comfort Layer adjusts to your body quickly as you move around, while the Support Layer provides firm stable support all through the night.

The two layers work together to dampen movement, which is great if you or your significant other gets up throughout the night (or one stays up later than the other). If I go to bed before my wife, I don’t budge when she comes to bed, as my half of the bed doesn’t move. That’s in contrast to our older pillow-topped mattress, which made it beyond obvious either of us moved—the entire mattress shifted with the weight distribution.

So, all that said, if you’re used to sleeping on a soft mattress, the Tempur-Cloud will definitely some getting used to. It’s soft enough for me, and the longer we sleep on it, the more I like it. My wife isn’t as convinced, however, as she continues to wish it were just a little bit softer.

And It Has a 90-Night Trial

One of the most challenging things about buying a new mattress is that adjustment period. Most people can’t just buy one, sleep on it for four nights, and love it. That’s why Tempur-Pedic offers a three-month in-home trial. That gives you 90 nights to decide how you really feel about it, which should be more than enough time for most people.

If you decide to keep it, it’s backed by a 10-year warranty—you can read the fine print here. If there’s a defect, it’s covered at no cost to you—they’ll either fix it or replace it. What dictates a “defect” is going to vary from situation to situation of course, but the peace of mind is still nice.

Conclusion: An Excellent Mattress if You’re Looking for Firm Support

Overall, I really like the Tempur-Cloud mattress, but also understand that it simply may be too firm for some. After the initial adjustment period, I’ve slept rather well on the Cloud, waking up each morning refreshed and ready to kick the day’s ass. And I can’t really ask for more than that from a mattress.

The Tempur-Cloud comes in Twin, Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes, and ranges from $1,699-$2,399.