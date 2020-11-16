Holiday 2020: 15 Brilliant Gifts for the Grill Master in Your Life

We all know that one person who can’t go a season without grilling up their favorite flame-kissed meal in the backyard. The only problem at holiday time is finding a handy accessory or tool they don’t already own. But don’t worry—that’s where we come in!
BBQ Gloves and Meat Claws Set
If that griller in your life doesn’t yet own a pair of meat claws, now’s the time to introduce him or her to these handy tools. There’s no better way to pull apart beef, chicken, or pork than with these unbeatably convenient meat shredders.
This set also includes an instant-read thermometer to ensure everything is cooked to the desired degree of doneness. It also comes with a pair of heat-resistant gloves for easy handling without burning precious fingers.
BBQ Gloves, Meat Claws and Digital Instant Read BBQ Thermometer - Heat Resistant/Silicone Gloves - BBQ Grilling Tool Accessories
Shred meat in no time!
$18.99
Kona BBQ Grill Mat
A barbecue grill mat is an accessory not many people know about, but it’s also invaluable! These nonstick mats can withstand heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, you can use them up to 1,000 times on each side.
Your friend will be able to avoid messy cleanup and easily grill anything his heart desires without using any extra unhealthy oils. These also work for multiple grills, including Weber, Kamado, Char-Broil, and many more.
Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat - Heavy Duty 600 Degree Non-Stick Mats (Set of 2) - 7 Year Warranty
Grill just about anything with easy cleanup.
$19.95
Kosin Magnetic Grill Lights
You never know when an unexpected nighttime grilling session will be in order. When the occasion arises, your recipient will need some ultrabright lights, like these from Kosin, so she can watch those steaks sizzle.
The powerful magnetic bases mean no tricky installation—your friend can simply pop these wherever she needs them. Best of all, the flexible goosenecks mean she can shine that light in any direction.
KOSIN Barbecue Grill Light Magnetic Base Super-Bright LED BBQ Lights - 360 Degree Flexible Gooseneck, Weather Resistant, Batteries Included - Pack of 2
For nighttime grilling adventures.
$17.99
Craft Beer and Whiskey Seasonings
Many chefs and home grillers make their own personal seasoning and dry rub blends. Every now and then, though, convenience wins out! These craft beer and whiskey seasonings are both tasty and appropriate for anyone who loves grilling with a cold brew in hand.
Universal Rotisserie Kit
Keep the heat out of the kitchen with this rotisserie kit. Fit for any grill, your recipient will love slow roasting pork, turkey, or a whole chicken any time with this powerful motor.
If he thought that grill was only good for tossing food directly on the grates, wait until he tries this baby!
OneGrill Heavy Duty Chrome Steel Universal Complete Grill Rotisserie Kit with 13 Watt 50 lb. Stainless Electric Motor - 37 Inch X 1/2 Inch Hexagon Spit Rod (Grills Up to 31 Inches Wide)
Slow roast any meat!
$89.99
Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set
Your loved one will be able to mimic the crisp, heavenly taste of brick oven pizza with this ceramic set. It’s fit for any pellet, charcoal, or propane grill. The stone helps evenly distribute the heat, so a pizza is never left with burned spots.
The set also includes a pizza peel, which is basically a giant spatula to move a pizza without losing any of those precious toppings. This set also includes a shiny new pizza wheel for easily cutting those pretty slices.
Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel
Creates the authentic flavor of brick oven pizza!
$32.99
Wildwood Grilling Plank Pack
Grilled fish, seafood, and chicken come to life when paired with wooden planks fresh off the grill. These all-natural, food-safe certified planks are sustainably made in the U.S. and will turn a basic dinner into a restaurant-worthy creation every time.
The flavors included are red oak, cherry, maple, hickory, cedar, and alder.
Project Smoke by Steven Raichlen
A master of the art of smoking, Steven Raichlen leads grillers through the process in this step-by-step guide, which also includes 100 recipes, and much more.
Your fave griller will learn how to transform that grill into an operative smoking machine using Raichlen’s expert techniques. Whether it’s brisket, salmon, ribs—you name it, your friend will learn how to smoke it.
Project Smoke
Master the skill of smoking!
$13.89
Instant-Read Meat Thermometer
One of the most personal touches any griller can offer their guests is cooking steaks or burgers to everyone’s desired degree of doneness.
This instant-read thermometer will help your recipient do just that, every single time.
KULUNER Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.6” Folding Probe Backlight & Calibration Function for Cooking Food Candy, BBQ Grill, Liquids,Beef(black)
Never overcook a steak again.
$18.95
Meat Smoking and Temperature Guide
Along with a meat thermometer, your friend will love this handy Meat Smoking and Temperature Guide, which magnetically sticks to any grill. Then, if someone wants a medium-rare burger, your friend will know to cook it between 130-135 degrees Fahrenheit with just a glance.
SANNO Meat Smoking and Temperature Guide with Magnet for Grill or Refrigerator,Best Barbecue Grilling Accessories (BBQ Guide 2 Sets)
A handy guide for any griller.
$9.99
Alpha Grillers Heavy Duty Grilling Tools Set
Yes, we know your favorite griller already has a deluxe set of grilling tools. But, just in case that spatula, fork, or set of tongs is rusting or dying out, we’ve added a set of our favorites.
Alpha Grillers Heavy Duty BBQ Grilling Tools Set. Extra Thick Stainless Steel Spatula, Fork, Basting Brush & Tongs. Gift Box Package. Best for Barbecue & Grill. 18 Inch Utensils Turner Accessories
The perfect replacement for old grilling tools.
$44.97
Cuisinart Sauce Pot and Basting Brush Set
A basting brush is a must-have for any grilling pro, but this brush and saucepot combo set takes things to another level. The canister holds up to 16 ounces of sauce, perfect for even the largest cuts of meat.
Your recipient will also never have to worry about where to set his messy brush again, as this one fits snuggly over the pot. The brush is also safely secure from flies trying to land in that sticky-sweet sauce.
12 Pack of Kabob Skewers
Say goodbye to burnt wooden skewers and hello to reusable stainless-steel shish kebob sticks! These skewers are heat-proof, rust-resistant, and come with a convenient storage pouch.
Kabob Skewers Flat Metal BBQ Barbecue Skewer 16.8" Long Stainless Steel Shish Kebob Sticks Wide Reusable Grilling Skewers Set for Meat Shrimp Chicken Vegetable, 12 Pack Including Bonus 14-Inch Skewers
Will last for years.
$15.95
Beer Can Chicken Roasters
If the rotisserie kit we included above is a bit extra for the grilling enthusiast in your life, this wire rack roaster is the runner-up. They’ll love serving up the tastiest, tenderest chicken their guests have ever had.
The roaster cooks a whole chicken upright and your recipient can use his or her favorite can of beer for a steam session. As a bonus, when you cook a chicken upright, it means the breast is farther from the heat source, so you can avoid a totally dry bird.
PBKay Beer Can Chicken Holder - Stainless Steel Beer Chicken Roaster for Grill Oven or Smoker
A roaster fit for any beer or soda can.
$10.99
Street Food Sauce Sampler
Thoughtfully Gifts always deliver gorgeously wrapped samplers fit for any occasion. This Street Food Sampler includes three barbecue, two hot, and two wing sauces your friend will love.
Thoughtfully Gifts, Street Food Sauces Hot Sauce and BBQ Gift Set, Flavors Include: Diablo Wings Sauce, Mexican Style, Louisiana Style Wing, Original BBQ and More!
Sample the sauces of popular food trucks!
$29.99
Whether the griller in your life grills all winter or has to wait for spring, you’re sure to find something on this list he or she will love.