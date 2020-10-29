Holiday 2020: 11 Handy Christmas Gifts for the Hiker in Your Life

Hiking along rocks and roots is always a great way to recharge and get in touch with nature. So, help your favorite hiker spend more quality time outdoors with these thoughtful gifts.

Energizer Headlamp

Headlamps are an excellent tool after nightfall for setting up camp, or even on dark, early mornings. This lightweight, convenient device is a must-have for anyone who enjoys hiking and camping.

It has seven light modes and features bright illumination to get from point A to point B safely. It’s also water-resistant, lasts up to 50 hours on Low mode, and batteries are included.

Osprey Daylite Daypack

Unlike a pricey expedition pack, daypacks usually don’t require proper fitting before purchasing, making them an excellent gift option. The mesh-covered foam back panel is crafted for comfort and proper ventilation on even the hottest days.

This multipurpose pack is great for the trail but also works for everyday use. There’s also a nifty hydration pocket for a water bladder, and the pack attaches securely to most other Osprey backpacks.

Gryps Waterproof Rain Cover

Some people might not know this, but hiking backpacks aren’t exactly waterproof. The last thing anyone wants is to fall victim to an unexpected rainfall that results in wet belongings.

That’s why rain covers are excellent for any outdoor excursion, including hiking, biking, camping, or even backpacking in the city. This one is compact, easy to place over a pack, and it fits snuggly in a small carrying pouch complete with an attachable carabiner when not in use.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

It’s always best to plan for unexpected emergencies if you’re going to be out in the woods for any amount of time. If your friend loves exploring the great outdoors, be sure to gift him this potentially lifesaving water filter straw.

Osprey Daylite Waist Pack

A waist pack is an excellent alternative when you don’t need much equipment. This one by Osprey is great for carrying a wallet, passport, phone, and a small water bottle on any hike, or just a walk around the block.

Smartwool Hiking Socks

When someone’s out on the trail for several hours (or days), they need the ultimate comfort for those tired feet. Smartwool socks offer cushiony comfort, warmth, and a breathable design for the sweatiest of soles.

While you might gasp at the $20 price tag, the gift of performance crews will make a world of difference to that friend whose feet are stuck in boots all day.

FLASHTEK Lightweight Snowshoes

Snowshoeing is a fantastic winter alternative to hiking. It’s particularly popular in the Northern U.S. and other cold climates worldwide. Even if your friend doesn’t love the thought of snow, she might change her mind after hiking in these lightweight snowshoes.

Foxelli Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles

Hiking poles are a fantastic gift for any outdoor enthusiast, especially if they’ve never used them. They provide security and comfort for the knees with every step, which helps on ever-changing terrain.

Good hiking poles should be lightweight and shock-absorbent to provide extra support for the hips, ankles, and knees. This adjustable and collapsible set offers all of those features at an excellent price.

TETON Sports Sleeping Bag

A lightweight sleeping bag makes a fantastic gift—especially for anyone who enjoys camping or multiday hikes. Mummy-style sleeping bags also provide exceptional warmth, as the top is lined for the head. This bag by TETON has the bonus of extra insulation toward the feet for additional warmth.

Your friend will also never have to worry about neatly rolling his sleeping bag again, as this compact compression pack is designed for quick, convenient stuffing.

Inflatable Sleeping Pad

Your friend will love cozying up on this thick, comfortable, and durable sleeping pad. It’s self-inflatable and offers true comfort for the back after a full day of hiking up- and downhill.

GSI Cook Set

Another joy of multiday hikes is sitting by the fire after a warm meal. That’s why nothing quite beats the quality (and price) of this GSI Cook Set for two.

The compact set includes a pot, strainer lid, insulated mugs, and two foldable foons (camping sporks), all of which fits snugly in a sink sack.

There’s a lot to hiking, and your friend could probably use at least a few of the items on this list. No matter which gift you choose, he or she will be grateful, and it’s sure to be put to good use.