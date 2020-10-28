Holiday 2020: 12 Beauty Gift Sets to Buy Before They Sell Out

If you know someone who’s into makeup and skincare, but don’t know exactly what to get them for the holidays, a beauty gift set is a safe bet.

Limited edition beauty sets make great presents when you’re clueless about what to buy someone. They include several products, so your giftee is bound to like at least a few of them. They also come in a nice package, so you might not even have to wrap them.

You can also usually get a pretty great deal—sometimes, you can even get a few deluxe- or full-size items at a much lower price than usual.

If you know someone likes a particular brand, but don’t know which products they like, a gift set from that brand will likely contain at least something they’ll love. The really good sets fly off the shelves, though, so below are a few you might want to get the jump on while you can!

Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza

Sol de Janeiro makes products that smell so deliciously tropical, anyone who uses them immediately feels like they’ve been transported to a sunny beach (even in the middle of winter).

The Wild Extravaganza Set contains some of the company’s best-selling products, including:

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Brazilian Crush Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel,

Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter

Made with coconut oil, cupuaçu butter, and acai oil, the products are all incredibly moisturizing and creamy. The packaging also gives a nod to Brazilian culture. It’s inspired by the colors and costumes of Carnaval and the beauty, power, and grace of the animals in Brazil (hence, the name).

As part of this launch, the company will also make a donation to the Rainforest Action Network to help protect animals at risk in the firestorms in the Amazon rainforest.

Tarte Tartlette Give, Gift, & Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

You almost can’t go wrong gifting eye shadow palettes to someone who loves to wear makeup—they almost always want or need a new one. Tarte’s Amazonian clay eyeshadows are great quality. The clay makes them last longer, while mineral pigments soothe and soften the skin. Vitamin E also acts as an emollient and antioxidant.

The Tartlette Give, Gift, & Get Set includes three different mini palettes with almost any shade anyone could want. One contains shimmery and matte neutrals, another has a collection of pinks, and the third has some darker, brown/orange tones. They’re great for everyday wear, and their small size makes them nice and portable.

Drunk Elephant the Littles 4.0

Drunk Elephant is one of our favorite skincare brands. They make genuinely clean, all-natural products that really work, so even if the price tag is a little higher, it’s worth it. This is one of the more expensive sets on our list, but that’s why the person you gift it to will be so thrilled! He or she will be able to try things out in a smaller size before committing to buying the larger one.

The Littles 4.0 Set comes stocked with some of the company’s best products, including:

Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

B-Hydra Hydration Serum

C-Firma Day Serum

T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Virgin Marula Facial Oil

Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

Protini Polypeptide Cream

Everything is a small sample size, making this a great introduction to the brand.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set is the perfect gift for that glamorous friend or family member. It contains four different lip products which, when worn together, create that perfect pink-nude lip that can be so hard to achieve. Plus, Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are amazing—they last forever and won’t dry out.

This set includes all of the following in the popular Pillow Talk shade:

Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Matte Revolution Lipstick

Collagen Lip Bath

Jewel Gloss

Everything is travel size except the lipstick, which is full size, making this a great value!

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Fuchsia Gift Edition

If you want to spend a bit more on a special someone, this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Fuchsia Gift Edition is a really great set.

It includes:

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, with accessories (including all nozzles and heat pad).

A 1.4mm vented round brush

A detangling comb

The Supersonic is by far the best hair dryer we’ve ever used (and we’ve tried many). It’s also a Dyson, so it’s really powerful. The Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology delivers a high-velocity stream of air that dries hair quickly without causing any heat damage. It leaves hair shiny and smooth with less frizz.

L’Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit

With a good mix of skincare products, the L’Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit is a versatile crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for anyone of any age. L’Occitane products smell amazing and work really well. It also doesn’t hurt that the packaging is adorable, so this is a great pick.

The set includes:

Almond Shower Oil

Almond Milk Concentrate

Shea Butter Hand Cream

Aromachologie Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Immortelle Divine Cream and Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum

It all comes in a cute gold holiday gift box, and it’s a great way to introduce someone to the brand.

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Mask Pack

A set of sheet masks is a fun, inexpensive way to gift anyone an at-home spa day. I Dew Care is a Korean beauty brand, and no one does sheet masks better!

The Let’s Get Sheet Faced Pack includes 14 different masks for under $30. It makes an excellent stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.

Glossier the Makeup Set 2

A makeup gift set from the super-trendy Glossier brand is the perfect gift for someone younger—especially if you don’t know what to get. This set includes some of the company’s best-sellers at a really great price, especially since they’re all full-size products.

It’s also fully customizable, so you can choose the best shades for your recipient.

The set includes:

Boy Brow: Easily the best eyebrow product we’ve ever used.

Easily the best eyebrow product we’ve ever used. Haloscope: A highlighter that’s subtle enough for everyday use.

A highlighter that’s subtle enough for everyday use. Cloud Paint: The smoothest, most seamless cream blush out there.

The smoothest, most seamless cream blush out there. Balm Dotcom: To soothe chapped lips.

Oribe Dry Styling Collection

It’s tough to buy shampoo and conditioner for someone, but dry styling products are a bit more versatile and easier to pick out. The Oribe Collection is a really great set of some of the brand’s best products. It includes a full- and travel-size bottle of the Dry Texturizing Spray and a travel-size bottle of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo.

Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray is a favorite because it gives hair body, volume, and the perfect amount of texture, without making it feel sticky or, well, dry. This spray and Gold Lust dry shampoo will extend the life of a salon blowout.

Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lipstick Set

Sephora has some really great holiday gift sets, and the Give Me More Lipstick option is, obviously, perfect for lipstick lovers. It includes eight different lipsticks: five deluxe size and three full size.

It includes some top brands, too, like:

Fenty Beauty

Patrick Ta

Too Faced

NARS

ILIA

Make Up For Ever

Kat Von D

Yves Saint Laurent

There’s also a good mix of colors, from deep red to nude, as well as different formulas, like lip oil and long-wear.

Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Kit Gift Set

Looking for something less pricey and elaborate? Opt for this Tips and Toes Kit Gift Set. Burt’s Bees products are made of all-natural ingredients, and they really work and last a long time. The skincare products in this set will keep hands and feet happy and moisturized.

It includes all of the following products in travel size:

Honey and Grapeseed Oil Hand Cream

Coconut Foot Cream

Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream

Almond and Milk Hand Scream

Hand Salve

Pomegranate Lip Balm

Everything smells amazing and leaves skin softer and more hydrated.

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio

Sometimes, the best gift is something really simple your recipient uses all the time. That’s why this La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio makes such a great present. You can never have too much hand cream, especially right now! All that handwashing and sanitizer really dries out the skin.

This set includes three different scented hand creams. They’re all thick, luxurious, and made of a rich formula that includes organic shea butter, vitamin E, and argan oil. They absorb quickly, leaving hands super-soft and hydrated, without any greasy residue.