Holiday 2020: 12 Haircare Tools to Spoil Friends and Family

Gone are the days when we only had a hairdryer and a basic curling iron to work with when trying to copy the hairstyle of our favorite celebrity. Below is a list of 12 haircare tools you can gift your friends and family this holiday season and make all their styling dreams come true.

A New Hair Dryer

Hairdryers have definitely gone through a major transformation in recent years. New technologies have made them lighter, faster, and less damaging to your hair.

We recommend the following:

RUSK W8less: Extra lightweight and powerful (2,000 watts), it has seven heat and air settings to make drying quick and efficient. Less time spent getting ready equals more times you can hit that snooze button.

MANLI Cordless: Rechargeable, portable, and convenient, this option is perfect for that friend who travels a lot. He or she won’t get salon-caliber heat styling from this one, but it’s perfect for quick styling on the go. Your friends or family members who like to camp, hike, or go “off the grid” for a few days will love it!

Heat and Detangling Brushes

Like hair dryers, new technology is also revolutionizing brushes! Your hair conscious friends and family are sure to love any of the following tools:

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Air Brush: One of the latest products from Revlon, this is shaking up the hair care market. It’s the perfect gift for that hair-obsessed person in your life. It smooths and adds volume to the hair, while also detangling and adding extra shine. With three heat and one cool setting, it’s a handy tool for at-home hairstyling.

Drybar Brush Crush Straightening Brush: Drybar is known for its amazing hair tools and salons, and the Brush Crush is no exception. It combines the heat of a flat iron with the structure of a paddle brush to straighten and smooth hair, while also removing any frizz. It’s easy to use and won’t damage hair.

The Original Tangle Teezer: When something has over 24,000 rave reviews, you can usually assume it’s pretty good. The Tangle Teezer earned its reputation by successfully detangling even the messiest of hair nests, wet and dry. If you know someone who’s struggled with previous brushes and painful detangling, this would make an awesome holiday gift. It’s also available in a variety of colors.

A Hair Waver

Have a friend or a family member with straight hair, who always wanted curls? It’s time to get them this fabulous Hair Waver. It has three barrel wands that create long-lasting curls in seconds.

The special ceramic coating also ensures the heat is evenly spread across all the barrels, which makes the curling process faster and more efficient. It’s suitable for all hair types and won’t cause any damage, so your recipient can use it daily.

The Dyson Airwrap

If you’re looking for a very special holiday gift for your favorite person, the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is just the thing. It’s the perfect one-stop-shop for everything hairstyling. It dries, while simultaneously curling, straightening, smoothing, or waving. Basically, whatever style she wants that day, this thing can deliver.

Dyson has been a pioneer in airflow technology for quite some time, with its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers being the company’s most popular products. Naturally, the airflow obsession led Dyson to hair dryers and other styling tools, like this one.

It offers faster, better results with less hair damage and breakage. You definitely can’t go wrong with this gift.

A Straightener

If your curly-haired friend needs some help straightening her hair, the new ghd Gold Hair Straightener is the perfect gift. It features dual-zone, ceramic flat-iron technology and next-generation heat sensors to evenly maintain optimum styling temperature from root to tip.

It’s the ultimate hair straightener and will deliver perfectly smooth, sleek results every single time.

Hair Styling Clips

That friend who’s always experimenting with her hair will love these Drybar Hold Me Clips. The special alligator jaw prevents these from slipping or tugging.

Created by experts, they’re suitable for every hair type and length, so make sure you add more than one pack to your shopping cart.

A Massaging Comb

The health of the hair depends on the health of the scalp, and products like this Jade Massaging Comb were created with exactly that in mind. Designed to massage the scalp, promote better circulation, and reduce tension, this makes an excellent gift for anyone dealing with a dry or itchy scalp, or damaged hair.

A Cordless Curler

For that friend who’s always on the go, this Unbound Cordless Auto-Curler from Conair makes a great holiday gift. It’s super easy to use and will transform their hair in a matter of minutes.

It can also run for up to 60 minutes before it needs to be recharged, so it’s ideal to take to the gym or keep in the car those times when you need a quick curl.

A Curl Diffuser

An award-winning curl diffuser and frizz fighter, the DevaCurl DevaFuser is the perfect gift for all your curly friends! It expertly surrounds curls, even at the root, and speeds up the drying process to keep them frizz-free and luscious.

The universal one-piece adapter fits on most commercially available hair dryers, making it easy to attach and use.

Hairstyling tools have recently undergone a renaissance. The products above have not only changed the styling game, they can change the daily routine of your friends and family for the better this holiday season!