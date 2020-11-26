X
Holiday 2020: 8 Subscription Boxes Perfect for Kids

Jill A. Chafin @JillAChafin
Three examples of kids subscription boxes focused on maps, science, and coding.
Little Passports/Tinker Crate/Bits Box

It’s the season of gift-giving, but why not treat your favorite kiddos to a gift that gives all year? Whether it’s a monthly recipe kit, a box of new books, or some cool science experiments, we’ve got something for everyone.

Although your kids might not get to experience their first box on Christmas morning, rest assured—these subscriptions will bring smiles to their faces every month. Who doesn’t love a new package on the porch?

KiwiCo

One of the leading subscription services, KiwiCo delivers high-quality, innovative, award-winning projects with kid-friendly instructions. Everything your child needs is right there and ready to be assembled, explored, or created.

KiwiCo offers the following wide range of subscriptions for every age group:

  • Panda CrateGeared toward ages 0-24 months, they’ll have fun exploring new toys, textures, and instruments.
  • Koala Crate: Ages 2-4 can play, learn, and create with a wide variety of imaginative projects.
  • Kiwi Crate: The most popular box, it’s geared toward ages 5-8. Each box contains projects in art, science, and more, all intended to pave a path of educational exploration.
  • Atlas Crate: Ages 6-11 can enjoy learning about geography and culture.
  • Doodle Crate: This more advanced box is for ages 9-16 and up. Kids get to explore new crafting projects each month, including knitting, painting, woodworking, and more!
  • Tinker Crate: Kids can delve deeper into the world of science and innovation with this advanced subscription for ages 9-16 and up. Check out the video above to see one of these projects in action!
  • Maker Crate: If your teen loves making new things, this is the box for her! Each month highlights a new skill, like making a macramé hanging plant holder. It’s perfect for ages 14 and up.
  • Eureka Crate: Is your teen a budding engineer? If so, help him take his talents to the next level! This box is designed for ages 14 and up, and it focuses on both engineering and design.

We Craft Box

The We Craft Box is a monthly subscription geared toward ages 3-9. Each box comes with all the supplies necessary to make three crafts. All you need is a set of scissors and you’re good to go! Plus, there are enough supplies for two crafters, so it’s perfect for siblings to share!

Each month has a unique theme, like The Rumbling Rainforest. The instructions also include step-by-step photos, making it a breeze to re-create right at home.

So, get the kids to unplug for a while and get in touch with their inner artist. Who knows? One of these simple crafts might inspire a lifelong hobby for your child!

When they’re all done, be sure to check out some cool ways to display their art!

WE CRAFT BOX Kids Craft Subscription Box Ages 3-9

Perfect for young crafters.

   Shop Now   

$30.00
More offers

Raddish Recipes

It’s never too early to get your child involved in kitchen chores. Start now, and soon, your teen will be cooking a full dinner for you. Awesome!

With Raddish Recipes, your child will learn about exciting cultures, new tastes, and how to whip up creative dishes with minimal supervision. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Every month’s kit has a theme and comes with three, easy-to-follow recipes, along with a detailed grocery list (dietary modifications can be accessed online). They also include a collectible patch and a quality kitchen tool. Recipes are never repeated, so there’s a new palatable exploration every month.

Although ingredients aren’t included, this is still an excellent way to inspire kids ages 4-14 to regularly contribute to making family meals. It also makes meal planning a little easier for you because you won’t have to research fresh, nutritious, child-approved meals to add to the weekly menu.

Raddish - Kids Cooking Subscription Box

Inspire your young chef!

   Shop Now   

$24.00
More offers

The Storytime Box

If your child is just learning to read, keep inspiring her with a new early reader book every month. You can choose easy readers or elementary based on your child’s reading level.

Each month’s box comes with a book and activities based on it. For example, Santa’s Moose came with a DIY ornament, a postcard to mail to Santa, stickers, a Christmas bow, pencils, and two glittery bookmarks.

All you need now is an inspiring reading nook to encourage your child to tackle all those new books!

The Storytime Box - Educational Subscription for Kids: Easy Readers Box

Encourage young readers.

   Shop Now   

$20.00
More offers

Amazon Book Box

This book subscription is available for babies through to age 12. Younger children receive four board books every month, while older kids get two hardcovers. You also get a preview before they’re shipped, so you can change out any book you already own.

Each box includes books that are highly rated by customers and selected by Amazon book editors. Your child will receive new releases, in addition to beloved classics, all tailored to her reading level. Consider going up an age level or two if you want to read more challenging books to your child.

Also, if you don’t want a monthly subscription, you can select every two or three months instead.

Amazon Book Box: Reading Level 3-5

New books every month!

   Shop Now   

More offers

Bits Box: Coding Subscription

All the Bits Box packets collected together and displayed.
Bits Box

Have a tech-savvy child ready to take his or her skills to the next level? This coding subscription is innovative, inspiring, and super cool.

Geared towards ages 6-12, your child will learn how to design apps, make greeting cards, create her own video games, and more. The creations even work on real phones and tablets—how cool!

No experience is necessary to get started, just a good dose of passion and drive!

Buy on Amazon

Little Passports

Wishing you could take your little ones on worldwide adventures? You can with a Little Passports subscription! Let the world arrive right on your doorstep, one country at a time.

There are three packages to consider, all of which come with an introductory suitcase:

  • Early Explorers: Perfect for ages 3-5, each month focuses on a new theme, like space, oceans, or art. Your child will receive activities, stamps, pictures, books, coins, and cool souvenirs.
  • World EditionGeared toward ages 6-10, your child will get to explore a new country every month with activities, books, stamps, coins, and more.
  • Science Expeditions: This monthly subscription is for budding scientists ages 9 and up. Your child will create a wide variety of cool stuff, such as a sun-powered car, an air-powered rocket, and so much more.

Check out the Little Passports page for even more subscriptions.

Little Passports World Edition - Subscription Box for Kids | Ages 6-10

Fun-filled geography and STEM-based subscriptions.

   Shop Now   

$20.95
More offers

Toy Box Monthly

So many subscription boxes focus on education and learning. But what about good old-fashioned playing? Yes, toys are a crucial part of childhood!

Treat your favorite kiddo to a year-long stream of fun, cool toys. What better way to keep the Christmas spirit alive?

Boxes are geared toward ages 4-8, and come in the following varieties:

Toy Box Monthly - Kids Toy Subscription Box: Mixed Gender Ages 4 to 8

Christmas every month!

   Shop Now   

$25.00
More offers

Instead of reserving gifts for Christmas and birthdays, a subscription gives your child one every month. Whether you’re looking for an educational angle, or just more opportunities for creative play, one of these subscriptions is bound to fit the bill!

Jill A. Chafin Jill A. Chafin
Jill A. Chafin is a freelance writer, aerialist, dancer, food enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, and mama, based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Read Full Bio »

