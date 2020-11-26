Holiday 2020: 8 Subscription Boxes Perfect for Kids

It’s the season of gift-giving, but why not treat your favorite kiddos to a gift that gives all year? Whether it’s a monthly recipe kit, a box of new books, or some cool science experiments, we’ve got something for everyone.

Although your kids might not get to experience their first box on Christmas morning, rest assured—these subscriptions will bring smiles to their faces every month. Who doesn’t love a new package on the porch?

KiwiCo

One of the leading subscription services, KiwiCo delivers high-quality, innovative, award-winning projects with kid-friendly instructions. Everything your child needs is right there and ready to be assembled, explored, or created.

KiwiCo offers the following wide range of subscriptions for every age group:

Panda Crate: Geared toward ages 0-24 months, they’ll have fun exploring new toys, textures, and instruments.

We Craft Box

The We Craft Box is a monthly subscription geared toward ages 3-9. Each box comes with all the supplies necessary to make three crafts. All you need is a set of scissors and you’re good to go! Plus, there are enough supplies for two crafters, so it’s perfect for siblings to share!

Each month has a unique theme, like The Rumbling Rainforest. The instructions also include step-by-step photos, making it a breeze to re-create right at home.

So, get the kids to unplug for a while and get in touch with their inner artist. Who knows? One of these simple crafts might inspire a lifelong hobby for your child!

When they’re all done, be sure to check out some cool ways to display their art!

Raddish Recipes

It’s never too early to get your child involved in kitchen chores. Start now, and soon, your teen will be cooking a full dinner for you. Awesome!

With Raddish Recipes, your child will learn about exciting cultures, new tastes, and how to whip up creative dishes with minimal supervision. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Every month’s kit has a theme and comes with three, easy-to-follow recipes, along with a detailed grocery list (dietary modifications can be accessed online). They also include a collectible patch and a quality kitchen tool. Recipes are never repeated, so there’s a new palatable exploration every month.

Although ingredients aren’t included, this is still an excellent way to inspire kids ages 4-14 to regularly contribute to making family meals. It also makes meal planning a little easier for you because you won’t have to research fresh, nutritious, child-approved meals to add to the weekly menu.

The Storytime Box

If your child is just learning to read, keep inspiring her with a new early reader book every month. You can choose easy readers or elementary based on your child’s reading level.

Each month’s box comes with a book and activities based on it. For example, Santa’s Moose came with a DIY ornament, a postcard to mail to Santa, stickers, a Christmas bow, pencils, and two glittery bookmarks.

All you need now is an inspiring reading nook to encourage your child to tackle all those new books!

Amazon Book Box

This book subscription is available for babies through to age 12. Younger children receive four board books every month, while older kids get two hardcovers. You also get a preview before they’re shipped, so you can change out any book you already own.

Each box includes books that are highly rated by customers and selected by Amazon book editors. Your child will receive new releases, in addition to beloved classics, all tailored to her reading level. Consider going up an age level or two if you want to read more challenging books to your child.

Also, if you don’t want a monthly subscription, you can select every two or three months instead.

Bits Box: Coding Subscription

Have a tech-savvy child ready to take his or her skills to the next level? This coding subscription is innovative, inspiring, and super cool.

Geared towards ages 6-12, your child will learn how to design apps, make greeting cards, create her own video games, and more. The creations even work on real phones and tablets—how cool!

No experience is necessary to get started, just a good dose of passion and drive!

Little Passports

Wishing you could take your little ones on worldwide adventures? You can with a Little Passports subscription! Let the world arrive right on your doorstep, one country at a time.

There are three packages to consider, all of which come with an introductory suitcase:

Early Explorers: Perfect for ages 3-5, each month focuses on a new theme, like space, oceans, or art. Your child will receive activities, stamps, pictures, books, coins, and cool souvenirs.

Check out the Little Passports page for even more subscriptions.

Toy Box Monthly

So many subscription boxes focus on education and learning. But what about good old-fashioned playing? Yes, toys are a crucial part of childhood!

Treat your favorite kiddo to a year-long stream of fun, cool toys. What better way to keep the Christmas spirit alive?

Boxes are geared toward ages 4-8, and come in the following varieties:

Instead of reserving gifts for Christmas and birthdays, a subscription gives your child one every month. Whether you’re looking for an educational angle, or just more opportunities for creative play, one of these subscriptions is bound to fit the bill!