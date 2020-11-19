Holiday 2020: 11 Gifts for the Aspiring Artist in Your Life

If there’s a young artist in your life, now’s a great time to gift them some great art supplies. Whether they’re into drawing or painting, there’s something on this list that’ll inspire them to create.

A Universal Artist Pad

If your artist isn’t sure of his or her medium yet, or you don’t know which kind of art they’re into, a mix-media artist pad might be the best choice. This pad of paper allows for sketching, painting, watercolors, and more. As stated in the name, it’s perfect for mixed-media artists.

A Deluxe Art Set for Beginners

This is a perfect collection of mediums for beginners, or artists who are unsure of what they want to create. While this huge set of 143 art supplies does come with crayons, it’s not just for little kids. Young adults will enjoy using the watercolors, colored pencils, oil pastels, and other supplies, as well.

The Ultimate Drawing Pencil Kit

For the sketch artist, this kit has it all—just add paper. This 35-piece kit includes more than just a set of your basic drawing pencils. You also get charcoal pens, graphite pencils, erasers, clips, and more.

Art Pens

Art pens are great for those who want to take their drawings a step further. Pigma has some excellent pens in various sizes and styles. With archival quality ink, you know your young artist will be able to create art that looks beautiful for years to come.

A Space-Saving Drafting Table

The right place to draw or paint makes a difference, so having a readily available drafting table will come in handy for artists of any age. You don’t have to have a lot of space for this tabletop drafting table, which can be used on a desk or even the dining room table.

Paintbrushes

Those who want to get into painting will be thrilled to get a great set of paintbrushes. This set of 40 by Benicci includes all the sizes your artist needs to get started. They’re also comfortable to use, with easy grips for all hand sizes.

A Trusty Paintbrush Cleaner

One way to keep those paintbrushes from falling apart or getting ruined is to properly care for and clean them. With a brush cleaner, you can easily wash paintbrushes without running to the sink between colors. It also gives you plenty of space to let your brushes air-dry.

A Reusable Paint Palette

There are all sorts of options when it comes to palettes. However, a flat board offers more space for blending colors and is far less wasteful than palette paper. In this collection, you get three sizes of palettes made from sturdy acrylic.

An Acrylic Paint Set

While oil offers more blending capabilities, it also requires a lot more supplies. Clever and creative artists can do so much with acrylic paints. Beginners won’t notice much difference between the two mediums.

Plus, acrylic offers a cheaper way for them to get their feet wet with paints that easily wash off paintbrushes (just add water). This 24-color set from Arteza is an affordable starter pack for aspiring painters.

A Collection of Stretched Canvases

Once your artist graduates from painting on paper, they’ll need some canvases. You can find great deals on multipacks in all different sizes. Phoenix offers stretched canvases ranging from 5 x 7 inches to 18 x 24 inches.

A Collapsible Easel

Of course, if they’re using canvases, your budding artist will need an easel. Having a canvas at the right eye level eliminates the need for multiple canvases or position changes. One that folds up for easy storage and travel, like this one from T-Sign, is also handy!

The affordability of most of the items on this list means you can snag a few of them for the aspiring artist in your life. They’ll appreciate your help getting all the tools they need to create cool works of art.