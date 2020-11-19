X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: 11 Gifts for the Aspiring Artist in Your Life

Yvonne Glasgow
A teenage girl painting on an easel.
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

If there’s a young artist in your life, now’s a great time to gift them some great art supplies. Whether they’re into drawing or painting, there’s something on this list that’ll inspire them to create.

A Universal Artist Pad

A Mix-Media Canson XL artist notebook.
Canson

If your artist isn’t sure of his or her medium yet, or you don’t know which kind of art they’re into, a mix-media artist pad might be the best choice. This pad of paper allows for sketching, painting, watercolors, and more. As stated in the name, it’s perfect for mixed-media artists.

Buy on Amazon

A Deluxe Art Set for Beginners

This is a perfect collection of mediums for beginners, or artists who are unsure of what they want to create. While this huge set of 143 art supplies does come with crayons, it’s not just for little kids. Young adults will enjoy using the watercolors, colored pencils, oil pastels, and other supplies, as well.

143 Piece Deluxe Art Set, Art Supplies in Portable Wooden Case-Painting & Drawing Kit with Crayons, Oil Pastels, Colored Pencils, Sketch Pencils, Paint Brush,Sharpener- Pro Art Kit?Painting Supply

Everything you need to make great art.

   Shop Now   

$27.99
More offers

The Ultimate Drawing Pencil Kit

For the sketch artist, this kit has it all—just add paper. This 35-piece kit includes more than just a set of your basic drawing pencils. You also get charcoal pens, graphite pencils, erasers, clips, and more.

35 Pieces Sketching Drawing Pencils Art Set,GOLP Perfect for Beginners Art Kit,Charcoal Pencils, Erasers and Paper Pens,Free Clips- Art Supplies, Drawing Pencils, Graphite Pencils, Sketching Supplies

A diverse sketch kit for anyone looking to start drawing.

   Shop Now   

$21.99
More offers

Art Pens

Art pens are great for those who want to take their drawings a step further. Pigma has some excellent pens in various sizes and styles. With archival quality ink, you know your young artist will be able to create art that looks beautiful for years to come.

Buy on Amazon

A Space-Saving Drafting Table

A couple of drawings sitting on a drafting table.
Falling in Art

The right place to draw or paint makes a difference, so having a readily available drafting table will come in handy for artists of any age. You don’t have to have a lot of space for this tabletop drafting table, which can be used on a desk or even the dining room table.

Buy on Amazon

Paintbrushes

Those who want to get into painting will be thrilled to get a great set of paintbrushes. This set of 40 by Benicci includes all the sizes your artist needs to get started. They’re also comfortable to use, with easy grips for all hand sizes.

Easy Grip 40 Piece Artist Paint Brush Set with Storage Case - Includes Round and Flat Art Brushes with Hog, Pony, and Nylon Hair Bristles - Perfect for Acrylics, Watercolor, Gouache, Oil and Fabric

A collection of multiple brush sizes ensures painting needs are met.

   Shop Now   

$24.97
More offers

A Trusty Paintbrush Cleaner

One way to keep those paintbrushes from falling apart or getting ruined is to properly care for and clean them. With a brush cleaner, you can easily wash paintbrushes without running to the sink between colors. It also gives you plenty of space to let your brushes air-dry.

LOONENG Artist Brush Washer, Double Layer Deluxe Brush Cleaner with Wash Tank

A necessity to properly care for paintbrushes.

   Shop Now   

$14.99
More offers

A Reusable Paint Palette

There are all sorts of options when it comes to palettes. However, a flat board offers more space for blending colors and is far less wasteful than palette paper. In this collection, you get three sizes of palettes made from sturdy acrylic.

3pcs Acrylic Paint Palette Clear Art Palette for Adults & Kids, Transparent Non-Stick Oil Paint Palette with Protective Kraft for DIY Craft Art Painting Plate

Makes mixing paints easy.

   Shop Now   

$9.69
More offers

An Acrylic Paint Set

While oil offers more blending capabilities, it also requires a lot more supplies. Clever and creative artists can do so much with acrylic paints. Beginners won’t notice much difference between the two mediums.

Plus, acrylic offers a cheaper way for them to get their feet wet with paints that easily wash off paintbrushes (just add water). This 24-color set from Arteza is an affordable starter pack for aspiring painters.

Arteza Acrylic Paint, Set of 24 Colors/Tubes (22 ml/0.74 oz.) with Storage Box, Rich Pigments, Non Fading, Non Toxic Paints for Artist, Hobby Painters & Kids, Ideal for Canvas Painting

An assortment of 24 colors to work with and mix.

   Shop Now   

$26.99
More offers

A Collection of Stretched Canvases

A man painting on a stretched canvas on the beach.
Phoenix

Once your artist graduates from painting on paper, they’ll need some canvases. You can find great deals on multipacks in all different sizes. Phoenix offers stretched canvases ranging from 5 x 7 inches to 18 x 24 inches.

Buy on Amazon

A Collapsible Easel

Of course, if they’re using canvases, your budding artist will need an easel. Having a canvas at the right eye level eliminates the need for multiple canvases or position changes. One that folds up for easy storage and travel, like this one from T-Sign, is also handy!

Buy on Amazon

The affordability of most of the items on this list means you can snag a few of them for the aspiring artist in your life. They’ll appreciate your help getting all the tools they need to create cool works of art.

READ NEXT
Yvonne Glasgow Yvonne Glasgow
Yvonne Glasgow is a professional writer with two decades of experience. She has written and edited for nutritionists, start-ups, dating companies, SEO firms, newspapers, board game companies, and more. Yvonne is a published poet and short story writer, and she is a life coach. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Kona Best BBQ Grill Mat - Heavy Duty 600 Degree Non-Stick Mats (Set of 2) - 7 Year Warranty
171 people were interested in this!

BBQ Gloves, Meat Claws and Digital Instant Read BBQ Thermometer - Heat Resistant/Silicone Gloves - BBQ Grilling Tool Accessories
106 people were interested in this!

KOSIN Barbecue Grill Light Magnetic Base Super-Bright LED BBQ Lights - 360 Degree Flexible Gooseneck, Weather Resistant, Batteries Included - Pack of 2
91 people were interested in this!

Cuisinart CBP-116 Sauce Pot and Basting Brush Set
69 people were interested in this!

OneGrill Heavy Duty Chrome Steel Universal Complete Grill Rotisserie Kit with 13 Watt 50 lb. Stainless Electric Motor - 37 Inch X 1/2 Inch Hexagon Spit Rod (Grills Up to 31 Inches Wide)
66 people were interested in this!

Wildwood Grilling Small Grilling Planks Sampler - 6-Flavor Variety Pack - Cedar, Alder, Cherry, Hickory, Maple, Red Oak - 5"x8"
62 people were interested in this!

Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with 4.6” Folding Probe Backlight & Calibration Function for Cooking Food Candy, BBQ Grill, Liquids,Beef(Black)
61 people were interested in this!

Craft Spice Blends Gift Set (Grilling Seasonings & Rubs)
58 people were interested in this!

Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel
55 people were interested in this!

SANNO Meat Smoking and Temperature Guide with Magnet for Grill or Refrigerator,Best Barbecue Grilling Accessories (BBQ Guide 2 Sets)
55 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?