Holiday 2020: 12 Practical Gifts to Give Your Pragmatic Significant Other

Does your partner keep insisting he or she doesn’t need any gifts this year? This can be frustrating, especially if you truly love giving gifts. Well, here’s our solution: stick with super-practical gifts.

Let’s face it, we all need the basics in life, such as a good toothbrush, socks, and even soap. We’re here to help you find a few things your partner is bound to appreciate, even if they’re a “no gifts” kind of person.

This list doesn’t have to apply to just partners, either. If you anyone on your shopping list claims they don’t like gifts, consider gifting them something practical. In the end, it’s hard to refuse a nice, useful bar of soap, right?

Wool Socks

‘Tis the season for wool, so treat your loved one to these amazing merino wool socks. The magic of merino ensures that feet stay super warm in the winter, and cool and fresh in the summer.

These also have a layer of ventilation mesh, perfect for wicking away sweat. The extra cushioning reduces blisters for hikers and offers a built-in slipper feel when padding around the house. This brand offers sizes for women, men, and even kids! So, get shopping for the whole family sorted with one quick click!

Comfy Memory Foam Slippers

We’re all about warm feet this holiday season. Once you’ve got the wool socks, it’s time to invest in some cloud-like slippers. These are memory foam and they feel like a dream come true.

The softness molds and cradles aching feet. The sturdy rubber soles are perfect for a quick dash outside to grab the mail or to enjoy your morning coffee on the porch. The same design is also available for women.

A Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt

Encase your loved one in the warmth of these divine, fleece-lined flannel shirts. They’re so cozy, you’ll definitely want to snatch one up for yourself, too!

They also come in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can find the perfect one for that special man in your life. Looking to spoil your lady? It also comes in women’s sizes.

An Awesome YETI Insulated Tumbler

Whether your partner loves tea, coffee, hot cocoa, or ice water, the YETI Rambler is ready for any adventure. This insulated, 20-ounce tumbler features the YETI MagSlider lid, which locks down that beverage with the power of magnets, which means no more accidents or spills!

The stainless-steel body is BPA-free and can handle even the hottest of liquids. You can also choose from 22 cool, vibrant colors. And the best news? All Yeti Tumblers are sized to fit perfectly in standard vehicle cup holders, so they’re perfect for taking on the go!

Luxurious Pillows

A good pillow is the gateway to luxurious sleep. Check out your loved one’s pillows. Are they falling apart, flat, or just gross? It’s time to upgrade!

This pillow set delivers two divine pillows at a very reasonable price. And hey, you can keep one for yourself!

Made from plush gel fiber, those standard pillows will pale in comparison to these. They’re also dust-, mold-, and mildew-resistant. Furthermore, they have no chemicals, making this an excellent choice for those who suffer from asthma, allergies, or common respiratory issues.

But the best part is these pillows are machine washable, ensuring they’ll stay in tip-top condition. What more do you need for a dreamy night’s sleep?

A Bedside Docking Station

If your partner is practical, then he most likely prefers to be organized. This bedside docking station has a phone-charging port, a shelf for glasses, and a spot for watches. Plus, there’s a handy tray at the bottom for spare change.

Made from solid ash wood, it’s a nice addition to any beside table.

Fancy Bar Soap

Don’t knock the simplicity of a good bar of soap. Cleanliness is next to godliness, right? So, this is a gift sent right from heaven.

A bar of soap can appear a little sad if wrapped in a box by itself. Instead, whip up a gift basket for your beloved and toss in some other fun stuff, like lotion, a shaving kit, or a new bath towel.

Alternatively, you can make your significant other a stocking stuffed with a few special and practical gifts, including this bar of soap.

An Electric Toothbrush

Is your significant other still using a regular old toothbrush? It’s time to treat those teeth to the ultimate cleaning experience!

We love this electric toothbrush because it has a sleek design and a rechargeable battery, making it an easy choice for brushing at home or on the road. There’s even a built-in timer in the handle to keep you on track with a two-minute brushing routine.

The set comes with the Oral B professional handle, one CrossAction brush head, and a charger. You can also order replacement heads, including the CrossAction, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, and more.

A Quality Pen

It’s time to get really practical. Surely your partner uses a pen at some point during the day? If so, this fantastic pen is sturdy, dependable, and uses refillable cartridges. You can’t get more practical than that!

We love these pens so much, we have them on Subscribe and Save, so it’s a gift that keeps on giving all year.

A Handy Umbrella

You can never have too many umbrellas. You need one or two stashed in each car, one in the coat closet, and maybe another in your backpack. It’s a small but very practical gift that’s easy to slip into your partner’s Christmas stocking.

We like this one from SY Compact because it’s small, comes in a variety of fun colors, and is durable even in the wildest rainstorms.

An Instant Pot

We’re big fans of the Instant Pot here. It’s one of the greatest inventions because it’s perfect for cooking delicious meals in record times. You can even make your own yogurt!

We recommend the six-quart pot, since it’s perfect for couples or small families. Does your loved one already own an Instant Pot? Then go ahead and gift him or her some cool accessories to take their Instant Pot cooking to the next level.

A Robot Vacuum for Automagically Clean Floors

Anything that eliminates one of your regular chores will always be celebrated! There’s no need to push around a vacuum cleaner or a broom—hand it over to the robot!

We love this robot vacuum by Goovi because the price is super reasonable. Plus, it works on both hardwood and medium carpet. It’s also one of the best vacuums for pet hair. Trust us: this thing goes wherever the dirt lives!

It comes with four side brushes, one extra high-efficiency filter, a remote control (batteries included), a dock, and more! Check out the video above to see it in action.

Finding the perfect gift for your pragmatic partner isn’t that challenging once you start browsing things he or she uses every day. Whether you keep it simple with socks or a toothbrush, or take it up a notch with a robo-vac, your practical loved one is sure to love any of these handy gifts.