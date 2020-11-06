Holiday 2020: 12 Gifts for Super-Busy Moms

Looking for the perfect gift for that busy mom, who’s always running around doing a million different things? We’ve got more than a few ideas.

Moms are constantly busy. Whether they work, stay home, or work from home, most of their time is spent on their little ones, nevermind trying to take care of themselves. It’s a tough job, even when they have help from a partner, friends, or family. It’s also physically and emotionally exhausting.

If you’re looking for a really great gift for the supermom you know, try picking something that’ll make her life easier, but that she’ll also actually enjoy.

For example, she probably doesn’t need another knickknack taking up more space. Something practical she can use might not sound like much fun, but if it makes her day run smoother, she’s sure to appreciate it. If you can’t think of the perfect thing, peruse our list below for some ideas!

A Skylight Digital Calendar

The Skylight Digital Calendar is perfect for the mom who’s juggling several different schedules. It can sync with other family member’s calendars (it currently works with Google, Apple, Outlook, Yahoo, Cozi, and Readdle 5). That means everyone’s schedule will be in one place, making things much more organized.

The Skylight features a 10-inch color touch screen that can sit on a counter or desk, or be hung on a wall. It has other helpful features, including the ability to edit or delete events on-screen and adjust the color-coding. You can also edit and view a grocery list, and then access it later in the mobile app.

In the app, you can also manage meal plans, chores, and to-do lists, and all of which will automatically appear on the Skylight Calendar. This is the perfect gift for a busy family, and it looks nice to boot!

The Ban.do Undated To-Do Planner

Making a daily to-do list can make anyone feel more productive, organized, and put-together. If you know a mom who loves making lists, this To-Do Planner is for her!

Nicer than just a plain notebook or sheet of paper, it’s also easier to use than a regular planner because there’s tons of writing space for each day. It’s also undated, making it a lot more versatile.

Each page includes a space to write out a schedule or meal plan for breakfast, morning, lunch, afternoon, dinner, or night. There’s also plenty of space for large to-do lists and lines for high-priority items.

It’s incredibly organized and actually makes writing a to-do list fun. Plus, the covers are adorable!

Tile Pro

The Tile Pro is the ideal gift for the mom who’s constantly losing important things, like her keys or phone. It’s simple to use: you just attach it to an item, and then you can use the app to find it whenever it’s missing.

You can also attach the Tile to something like your keys, and then use it to find your phone, even if it’s on silent. The app will find items within a 400-foot range. However, even outside of that, you can view the Tile’s most recent location in the app to get an idea of where it might be.

Contigo Travel Mug

Looking for something small and inexpensive, but still thoughtful? Check out the Contigo Travel Mug. It’s perfect for the coffee-drinking mom on the go! It keeps drinks hot for up to five hours or cold for 12, thanks to the Thermalock vacuum insulation.

It’s also sturdy and durable. It’s also really convenient to take a sip one-handed while holding a child or multiple bags—you just push a button. It’s also spill-proof, with an auto-seal that makes it easy to keep your drink secure. There’s even a lock feature if you don’t want to accidentally press the auto-seal.

It’s also super easy to clean and fits in most car cupholders.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

If you know a mom who doesn’t yet own an air fryer, then do her a favor and get her one for the holidays. The Ninja Max XL Air Fryer will get the job done and, it’s so easy to clean! It allows you to fry foods with 75% less oil. However, you can also use it as a small oven to cook much faster—we baked thinly sliced chicken in it in about eight minutes.

An air fryer is essential for quick, healthy dinners that taste incredible. The XL size is perfect for a larger family (you can get up to 3 pounds of french fries in it), but it comes in smaller sizes, too. It’ll come in handy more often than you might think because, again, you can cook almost anything in it.

An Away Backpack

The Away brand is famous for its chic, minimalist luggage. However, the company also makes a super-versatile backpack that would make a really thoughtful gift. The Backpack is a great gift for any mom, whether she travels often, needs a new diaper bag, or just wants something that looks nice and will hold a lot.

With three large compartments and a separate, 15-inch laptop pocket, it works as an office bag, a weekend trip bag, or just for everyday running around. It also features a trolley sleeve that attaches to a suitcase, as well as a hidden back pocket for valuables. Made of sleek nylon, it looks nice, is water-resistant, and does it all!

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Many women don’t have the time (or skills) to dry and style their hair every day. That’s where the Revlon Hair Dryer and Volumizer comes in! This best-selling tool makes drying and styling hair a total breeze. Think of it as the budget-friendly version of a professional blowout.

It’s basically a brush and hair dryer rolled into one. It heats and dries damp hair as you run it through your strands. It also creates volume, while eliminating frizz for a sleek look.

Simple to use (you definitely don’t have to be a professional) it’ll cut styling time in half, making it ideal for anyone who needs to look put-together but doesn’t have a ton of time to make it happen.

A Smart Water Bottle

We probably don’t need to tell you how important it is to stay hydrated throughout the day. Unfortunately, it’s easy to forget this and skip drinking water until you’re dying of thirst. The Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle is the perfect gift for someone who’s too busy to remember to drink. It can also someone get in the habit of drinking the right amount every day.

This bottle works with an app to track your water intake and keep you on top of your hydration goals. The bottle glows at regular intervals or if you’re behind to remind you to drink. It also keeps water cold, holds 20 fluid ounces, and has a really comfortable silicone grip.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

For a gift that’s stylish, fun, and useful, opt for the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes. Cute enough to be worn with jeans, but comfy and flexible enough for working out, they’ll quickly become her go-to shoes.

They’re lightweight and just really nice to wear. The stretchy upper mesh fits like a glove without ever feeling too tight. The memory foam sock liner and Adidas Cloudfoam cushioning also make them a breeze to wear for hours. They’re the best sneakers to wear when you’re running a million errands . . . or just running after a little one all day.

FitBit Versa 2

If you’re buying for a mom who’s trying to stay active, you might want to invest in a FitBit Versa 2. It’ll help her stay on top of her fitness goals by tracking her daily progress.

We love the stylish and sleek Versa 2. It’s comfortable to wear, but also has the following awesome features:

It can track: Steps Calories burned Workouts Breathing rate Sleep Water intake

Syncs with Alexa : Your recipient can get news and the weather. She can also set timers and alarms, and control smart home devices.

: Your recipient can get news and the weather. She can also set timers and alarms, and control smart home devices. Connects to Spotify: She can listen to her playlists while getting in those steps.

Assorted Fruit Chocolate

Yes, this North South Confections Assorted Fruit Chocolate Collection might be the most useless item on our list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the nicest. Anyone will enjoy these gorgeous, delicious chocolates.

Each box features 12 chocolate caramels filled with fruity flavors and, we’re not kidding, this is some of the best chocolate we’ve ever tasted. It’s not overwhelmingly sweet, nor does it taste artificial. And again, the chocolates, and even the box, are beautiful, making this a really sweet gift.

Sometimes, you just need something nice and sweet at the end of a long day!

Soma Cool Nights Pajamas

Another thoughtful gift that’s both useful and nice is a pair of luxe pajamas. Sure, you can just throw on a long T-shirt and a pair of old sweats, but sometimes, it’s nice to put on a fancy pair of matching pajamas.

Soma Cool Nights Pajamas are incredibly soft, cool to the touch (perfect for warm sleepers), and they’ll never make you feel overheated or too chilly. They also come in the cutest patterns and prints, like this leopard print pair. Trust us: when the mom in your life wears a pair of these, she’ll never go back.