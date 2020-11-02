X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Nov. 2, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
A woman in a Santa hat looks up at a tall blonde man in the same hat.
Netflix/YouTube

Christmas lovers, this week is your week for Netflix launches. The streaming service is dropping even more holiday-themed content this week, but if you’re not ready for twinkle lights and carols just yet, don’t worry. There are also some Netflix originals coming as well.

If you’re ready to start making your to-watch list, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 2, 2020.

  • Nov. 2
    • ProspectA man and his daughters search a moon for gems in this film.
  • Nov. 3
    • Felix Lobrecht: Hype: The German comic’s dark humor comes to Netflix in a comedy special.
    • Mother: A man is accused of modern in this Korean thriller.
    • Gabby’s Dollhouse: In this kids’ series, a girl has adventures with her cat friends that live inside her dollhouse.

  • Nov. 4
    • A Christmas Catch: A police officer falls for her suspect in this holiday romantic comedy.
    • Christmas With A Prince: A pediatric doctor is forced to help a spoiled prince get well over the holidays but ends up falling for him.
    • Love & Anarchy: Two co-workers challenge norms as they fall for one another.
  • Nov. 5
    • A New York Christmas Wedding: A bride second-guesses her life as an angel shows her what life could have been like if she’d made different choices.
    • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?: This documentary explores the Argentinian murder of María Marta García Belsunce.
    • Midnight at the Magnolia: Two friends pretend to date during the holidays in order to not disappoint their families and save a business.
    • Operation Christmas Drop: A political aide attempts to shut down an Airforce base’s annual Christmas tradition but falls for a pilot.
    • Paranormal: A man becomes a paranormal investigator in this Egyptian series.

  • Nov. 6
    • Citation: This Nigerian film tells the story of a university student who reports a professor for an attempted sexual assault.
    • Country Ever After: This Netflix original reality series follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his family’s life.
    • The Endless Trench: A man hides in his home for 30 years following the Spanish Civil War.
    • The Late Bloomer: A 30-year-old man has a brain tumor removed and is finally able to undergo puberty in this comedy.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Cycloc Endo - Elegant Wall Mount Bike Storage Rack - Multiple Color Options Available …
61 people were interested in this!

sponeed Bicycle Shorts for Men Cycling Compression Short Clothes Bike Pants with Padding Cyclewear Asian XL/US L Blue
53 people were interested in this!

Apple Peeler and Corer by Cucina Pro - Long Lasting Chrome Cast Iron with Countertop Suction Cup
33 people were interested in this!

Vont 'Pyro' Bike Light Set, USB Rechargeable, Super Bright Bicycle Light, Bike Lights Front and Back, Bike Headlight, 2X Longer Battery Life, Waterproof, 4 Modes (2 Cables, 4 Straps)
31 people were interested in this!

Tracer360 Visibility Vest (Medium/Large)
30 people were interested in this!

Matein Electronics Travel Organizer, Waterproof Electronic Accessories Case Portable Double Layer Cable Storage Bag for Cord, Charger, Flash Drive, Phone, Ipad Mini, SD Card, Gifts for Him, Black
29 people were interested in this!

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
27 people were interested in this!

Aduro Sport Bicycle Bike Storage Bag Triangle Saddle Frame Pouch for Cycling (Black)
23 people were interested in this!

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera - Full Color Prints On ZINK 2x3" Sticky-Backed Photo Paper (Black) Print Memories Instantly
22 people were interested in this!

MOREOK Mens Cycling Gloves,Half Finger Biking Glove MTB DH Road Bicycle Gloves Gel Pad Shock-Absorbing Anti-Slip Breathable Motorcycle Mountain Bike Gloves Unisex Women AK050-Blue-L
20 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?