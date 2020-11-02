Christmas lovers, this week is your week for Netflix launches. The streaming service is dropping even more holiday-themed content this week, but if you’re not ready for twinkle lights and carols just yet, don’t worry. There are also some Netflix originals coming as well.

If you’re ready to start making your to-watch list, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 2, 2020.

Nov. 2 Prospect : A man and his daughters search a moon for gems in this film.

Nov. 3 Felix Lobrecht: Hype: The German comic’s dark humor comes to Netflix in a comedy special. Mother: A man is accused of modern in this Korean thriller. Gabby’s Dollhouse: In this kids’ series, a girl has adventures with her cat friends that live inside her dollhouse.



Nov. 4 A Christmas Catch: A police officer falls for her suspect in this holiday romantic comedy. Christmas With A Prince: A pediatric doctor is forced to help a spoiled prince get well over the holidays but ends up falling for him. Love & Anarchy: Two co-workers challenge norms as they fall for one another.

Nov. 5 A New York Christmas Wedding: A bride second-guesses her life as an angel shows her what life could have been like if she’d made different choices. Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?: This documentary explores the Argentinian murder of María Marta García Belsunce. Midnight at the Magnolia: Two friends pretend to date during the holidays in order to not disappoint their families and save a business. Operation Christmas Drop: A political aide attempts to shut down an Airforce base’s annual Christmas tradition but falls for a pilot. Paranormal: A man becomes a paranormal investigator in this Egyptian series.

