Holiday 2020: 15 Eco-Friendly Gifts for Conscious Consumers

It can be tricky shopping for an environmentally conscious friend, but don’t worry—we’re here to help! The gifts below all incorporate recycled materials and sustainable practices, and are sure to please.

A Tote Bag

Long before people were talking about steel straws or recycled flip-flops, environmentally conscious folks were using products made from unbleached cotton, like this tote from Earthwise.

It’s made of 100% cotton, is machine-washable, and features a long shoulder strap and outside pockets. It’s perfect for daily use, no matter what kind of errands or activities your friend gets up to.

A Zero Waste Kit

When trying to incorporate zero waste products, where do you actually start? Which products are worth trying first? If your friend is all about embracing a smaller footprint, but struggling with how to go about it, get him this awesome Zero Waste Kit, which was created for exactly that purpose.

It includes one jar with an organic bamboo lid and custom cork sleeve, a straw with a silicone tip, a straw cleaner, napkin, utensils, and two organic cotton produce bags. It’s the perfect kit to showcase different products and give your friend some insight into what will work best with his lifestyle.

A Reusable Notebook

If your friend is always scribbling away in a notebook, this Smart Reusable one from Rocketbook will rock her world! It looks like a regular notebook, but its 32 pages can be reused over and over again—you simply erase them with a damp cloth.

Better yet, it allows you to scan and upload notes to the cloud and provides easy access on a desktop, or even a smartphone, via the Rocketbook app. How cool is that?

A Biodegradable Phone Case

With so many cool new sustainable products out there, purchasing things that are better for you and the environment is getting easier every day. Your fellow friends on that journey probably all have phones, so an eco-friendly phone case would make a sweet gift.

Pela Cases are 100% compostable and biodegradable. They’re made with flax straw “waste,” biopolymers, and other biodegradable materials. However, they also provide the high-quality protection a smartphone needs.

The company also gives 1% of every purchase to environmental nonprofit organizations, which makes these even more appealing.

A Cork Yoga Mat

If your friend is into yoga and eco-friendly products, look no further than this gorgeous yoga mat from Gaiam. It’s made of biodegradable cork and recyclable, non-toxic TPE natural rubber.

It’s thick and padded, with a non-slip surface and a nice grip to withstand even the sweatiest hot yoga classes. It’s the perfect accessory for anyone who starts their day by saluting the sun.

A Cork Wallet

Another awesome cork product you can gift a conscious consumer is this cool, elegant wallet from Corker. It fits in most front and back pockets, but still has enough room to hold all the essentials.

It’s stylish, slim, and cruelty-free. What more could you ask for?

Eco-Friendly Playing Cards

Make game nights more sustainable with these eco-friendly cards from Art of Play. They’re made of sustainably sourced paper and environmentally friendly, water-based ink.

Plus, they don’t just come in one drab, hemp-colored design—there are dozens you can choose from!

A Sustainable Watch

How awesome are these Veldt natural watches? Made with all-natural materials and compatible with iOS and Android, they’re the perfect gift for that eco-friendly person in your life. They’re also stylish and come in plenty of beautiful designs for men and women.

Recycled Activewear

Those who work out will definitely enjoy getting some new activewear for the holidays, especially when it’s made of attractive sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Repreve makes its gorgeous clothing out of recycled plastic bottles. Therefore, the brand conserves both water and energy during its production process, not to mention emitting fewer greenhouse gases.

You can choose from a variety of wonderful designs. All are soft and comfortable, and will change the way your workout buddies feel about sustainable activewear.

An Upcycled Backpack

For that friend who always seems to have his backpack with him, the Lifepack from Solgaard is an excellent eco-friendly choice. Made from Shore-Tex™️, the brand’s award-winning upcycled ocean plastic fabric, it even has a solar-powered battery.

Did we mention it’s also stylish and durable? Win-win!

A Solar-Powered Phone Charger

If your friend is always complaining about a low battery on her phone or any other gadget, get her this Solar Power Bank from Blavor. It’s portable, compatible with most phones, and also doubles as a flashlight.

It’s splash-proof and comes with a compass kit, so it’s the perfect accessory to take on hikes, camping or fishing trips, and other travel adventures.

Zero-Waste Clothing

Zero Waste Daniel makes sustainable clothing at its best! This brand went viral in 2017 due to its use of pre-consumer waste sourced from New York City’s garment industry. It also uses other hard-to-recycle materials to make clothing without creating any additional waste.

Anything from this company’s collection will make an awesome holiday gift for the eco-conscious people in your life. They’ll be making a difference, while also making a bold fashion statement in the colorful prints and designs.

A Recycled Jacket

Colder weather calls for cozy, comfortable outerwear to stay warm and protected from the elements. Patagonia came up with Better Sweater® Jackets. Made from 100% recycled polyester, they also carry the Fair-Trade certificate, proving they’re created using practices that protect the environment, build sustainable livelihoods, and boost economic empowerment.

They make the perfect gift for anyone in your life on the conscious train, who’s looking to swap out their clothing for brands that care about and protect the environment.

A Recycled Speaker

The music lovers in your life will absolutely love this outdoor speaker from House of Marley. It’s made from the company’s exclusive rewind fabric, reground silicone and cork, and recyclable aluminum, making it super-lightweight. It’s also floatable, water- and dust-proof, and, most importantly, sustainable.

You can choose from four different colors and get your friend the coolest, eco-friendly speaker on the market.

A Living Composter

For that friend who’s ready to take their conscious, sustainable lifestyle to the next level, this awesome living composter from Uncommon Goods might make the perfect holiday gift. It turns food scraps into fertilizer, making it the perfect growing source for plants. Made out of cork and recycled plastic, even the product itself is sustainable!

Plus, unlike a clunky compost bucket, the design is pretty cool. It makes a perfect kitchen companion that doubles as decor.

Conscious, eco-friendly gifts have never been easier to find! Armed with this extensive list, you’re sure to find something for everyone who’s adopting a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.