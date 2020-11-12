Holiday 2020: 10 Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Cheese

We all know someone who loves cheese and anything made with it. Or, hey, maybe you’re the turophile and love pairing the world’s finest cheeses with vintage wines. Either way, we’ve gathered some fun gifts you can wrap or send to any cheese lover (or yourself) this holiday season.
Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set
Whether you love entertaining guests or keeping things small with the family, a bamboo-crafted cheese board and knife set make a lovely gift. The nonporous, high-quality bamboo is perfect for cheese, meats, and fruits, as it resists stains and odors.
You can even turn this lovely board into a new tradition by serving up a hearty, tasty charcuterie dinner. Fill the board with meat, cheese, crusty bread, nuts, or fruits, and then watch them disappear!
Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set - Premium Bamboo Wood Charcuterie Platter Serving Tray with Cutlery - Perfect for Housewarming, Wedding & Birthday Gift
Perfect for special occasions or a cozy night in.
$59.99
Porcelain Cheese Markers
If you want to take that cheese board to the next level, you can display each type of cheese in style with these fancy markers.
This set includes a black pen with ink that won’t smear, but washes off with ease. Use these to create gorgeous hors d’oeuvres for any party or celebration.
RSVP White Porcelain Cheese Markers, Oval, Set of 6
Take your entertaining to the next level!
$10.92
Cuisinart Cheese Fondue Pot
Every cheese fanatic needs a fondue maker! It’s the ultimate way to indulge in that melty goodness. This expertly-designed, stainless-steel pot features a nonstick interior that’s perfect for cheese, chocolate, or broth.
Imagine warm pieces of homemade bread ready and waiting for a cheesy dunk in deliciousness. You can whip out this easy-to-store pot for special occasions or just cause it’s Thursday.
Hawwwy Cheese Wine Stoppers
As the old saying goes, “Everything’s fine when you have cheese and wine.” And if you also have these adorable cheese wine stoppers, the proof is in the pudding!
Made from food-safe silicone, these will keep your wine fresh on those rare occasions when you can’t finish the bottle.
Hawwwy Funny Cheese Wine Stopper + Gift Box"Cheese & Wine? Oh You Fancy" Set of 2 Silicone Bottle Saver Fun Reusable Idea Men Women Friend Co Worker Neighbor Beverage Unique Decorative Cute Topper
Adorable and functional.
$13.99
The Cheese Lovers Cookbook
If you’re a devoted lover of cheeses, there’s a high probability that, at some point, you’ve concocted your own cheese-stuffed recipes. If you’re looking for some more inspiration for those taste buds, you’ll love delving into this one-of-a-kind recipe book.
It features over 90 recipes for soups, starters, sandwiches, and so much more, all with your favorite ingredient. You’ll learn how to incorporate this dairy product like never before, while following the gorgeous images and directions.
The Cheese Lovers Cookbook
All the cheesy inspiration you could ever need.
$15.98
Marky’s French Cheese Gift Box
Gifting actual cheese is another fantastic way to show your love this holiday season. This gorgeous French assortment includes eight gourmet cheeses.
Your recipient will get to enjoy regional cheeses, like Camembert from Normandy and chèvre from the Loire Valley. This lovely package is a next-day delivery, and it comes in a Marky’s collapsible cooler to keep everything safe and fresh while in-transit.
Marky’s French Cheese Assorted Gift Box – 8 Cheeses – Brillat Savarin, Pont L'eveque, Berthaut Epoisses, Petit Livarot, Camembert, Delice, Crottin Maitre, Crottin De Champcol
Fresh from France.
$110.95
Raclette Cheese Melter
Okay, cheeseboards and fondue pots are pretty fancy, but if you want to take that sophistication up even further, you’ll be all over this mini tea light raclette melter.
Raclette dinners are popular during the holidays and on other special occasions, and they’re usually made on a raclette grill. But there’s no better way to spoil yourself on a quiet night at home than with a glass of wine and a fancy raclette dinner for one.
Of course, you can also use this pan to melt other types of cheese and dump it on any dish you like.
Max McCalman’s Wine & Cheese Pairing Swatchbook
Become an expert on cheese pairings with this fun swatchbook. The colorful pages include details about the history and production of some of the world’s finest cheeses. You’ll also learn all about the premium wine varietals and vintages that pair perfectly with each one.
Max McCalman's Wine and Cheese Pairing Swatchbook: 50 Pairings to Delight Your Palate
Become an expert in no time!
$14.95
Novelty Cheese and Cracker Notepads
Here’s a cute way to say Happy Holidays to the cheese lover in your life! This cheese-and-cracker notepad set is excellent for anyone who’s always jotting down notes and lists, and also gets a kick out of cheesy gifts.
Novelty Fun Sticky Notes Notepad Memo Note Pad School Office Colleague Gift - Cheezy
The perfect stocking stuffer for any cheese fanatic!
$8.99
A Prodyne Cheese Knife
This cheese knife is a solid option if you want something a little more practical than cheese-shaped sticky notes. The thin, serrated edge will slice through any cheese, and the open surface prevents softer cheeses from sticking to it.
It also doubles as an excellent tomato knife and will slice through bagels and crusty bread like no other.
Prodyne CK-300 Multi-Use Cheese Fruit and Veggie Knife
Will soon be your new favorite.
$12.19
Whether a special cheese-loving someone pops into your mind as you browse these gifts, or you just fancy a fondue pot for yours truly, you can’t go wrong with any of these items this holiday season.