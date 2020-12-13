Holiday 2020: 13 NFL-Branded Items for Your Favorite Football Fan

Looking for the perfect gift to give the folks in your life who are bursting with football team spirit? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up 13 sure-fire hits to help them express their team pride in style.

An Official Wilson Football

If the football fan in your life still doesn’t own an original Wilson Composite Football, now’s the time to get one for him. One of the absolute staples of every NFL aficionado, Wilson is the only official football used in the history of the NFL.

It features a strong composite cover and enhanced lining for extended durability and ultimate performance in all weather conditions. A perfect gift for the holidays!

An NFL Jersey

Another must-have for every football fan is the original NFL Jersey. It’s a great gift for the holidays because they can wear it through the end of the season (and beyond).

Just choose their favorite team and player and watch them jump for joy once they unwrap it.

NFL 100: A Century of Pro Football

The NFL celebrated its 100th-anniversary last year and, of course, there’s an awesome commemorative book packed with trivia, photos, and football lore. We can’t think of a better gift for the die-hard football fan in your life.

If he can recite stats from decades ago and still talks fondly about a favorite retired player, this is the book for him.

A Team Pride Light

If your friend loves to host football parties and likes to make the setting as “stadium-like” as possible, get him this cool Team Pride Light. It comes with a tripod, can shoot light over 50 feet, and even rotates for the ultimate game experience.

Your recipient will use it season after season. Plus, thanks to the handy yard spike and tripod, they can even set it up as part of their holiday décor!

A Stadium Building Set

It’s not official LEGO merch, but building fans will love playing with this FOCO NFL Stadium Building Block Set. If he loves LEGO sets and football, you’ve found the perfect gift! It’s great for kids or adults. Plus, they can display the finished product prominently.

Swanky Stainless-Steel Coasters

These stainless-steel coasters are a really fun gift for any football fan. They’re sleek, unique, and heavy-duty design ensure they’ll fit in with any style of décor.

Just make sure you choose their favorite team! Then, they’ll have coasters to match their branded mugs, tumblers, and pitchers.

A Team-Branded Beer Cooler

Is there a better way to watch football than surrounded by friends and good food and drinks? If your friend often attends such gatherings or tailgates at games, this NFL Can Cooler in their team’s colors will make a perfect gift. It’ll make them the hit of every BYOB event!

It can store up to 24 cans and keep them cold for the whole game—even if it goes into overtime.

A Snack Helmet

This cool NFL Snack Helmet is another fun party item. It’s the perfect addition to any football gathering because it looks just like the real thing! The two separate compartments make it easy to keep the tortillas away from the salsa or the potato chips away from the ranch.

A Bathrobe with Team Spirit

The football fan in your life can now lounge in NFL style with this cozy, fluffy Silk Touch Bathrobe from The Northwest Company. It comes in a variety of colors, depending on their favorite team.

It’s long and soft, and perfect for watching the game on a cold winter day. Of course, they can wear it while they Netflix and chill, too.

Team Slides

Slides don’t seem to be going out of style any time soon, so why not surprise your favorite football fan with a pair that features the logo and colors of their fave team? These FOCO Sport Slides have over 6,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

They’re also available in four sizes (S, M, L, and XL), so they’ll fit anyone!

A Varsity Jacket

This Ultra Game NFL Varsity Jacket is for the stylish football fan in your life. If he wants to show off his team pride even in those not-so-casual settings, this is the ticket! Cool, sleek, and made of high-quality materials, you can’t miss with this.

Some Logo Bedding

For the fan who must have every branded item out there, this awesome Comforter and Sham Set is sure to please. They can fall asleep and wake up to their favorite team’s colors and logo.

It’s an awesome gift for the holidays, too, because it’ll keep them warm in the winter cold. It’s cozy, comfortable, and comes in sizes to fit all beds.

Comfy Headphones

When writing up your holiday gift list, you simply can’t go wrong with a pair of wireless headphones. Almost anyone could use a pair while working, playing games, or listening to music at the gym.

These NFL Wireless Headphones from Prime Brands Group are perfect for the football fan in your life. They’re equipped with premium stereo sound, Bluetooth, a built-in microphone, and an SD card insert so your friend won’t even have to use his phone.

They’re also lightweight, padded, and can be folded for easy transport.

Knowing your friend or family member is a huge football fan can help you figure out what to get them this holiday season. Save yourself the trouble of browsing and just grab something from this list!