Holiday 2020: 11 Beauty Advent Calendars for Makeup Lovers

A beauty advent calendar that’s full of products and adorable to look at makes the perfect gift for anyone who’s into skincare or makeup.

Originally simple and intended for children, it turns out adults love advent calendars, too! Recently, beauty advent calendars, which count down the days until Christmas with mini beauty products, have become popular.

They’re fun, cute, and offer great values. There are tons of options out there, but we’ve narrowed down the best advent calendars for that beauty-product fanatic on your holiday gift list.

The Ritual Advent Calendar

The Ritual Advent Calendar is, first of all, beautiful and festive. The box is a bright red brownstone covered with a sprinkle of white snow. It more of a holiday decoration than a box of beauty products! It also comes wrapped, so all the work is done for you.

It’s also stuffed with a bunch of cool stuff. There’s a product behind each window for a total of 24, including four different Advent candles (during Advent, a candle is lit every Sunday) and plenty of skincare. It looks luxe and chic and isn’t too expensive, considering everything inside.

Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar

While the Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar isn’t exactly cheap, it’s still a good price for what you get, considering YSL beauty products all cost a pretty penny. This calendar features 24 different products, from lipsticks to perfumes, in a mix of full and travel sizes.

If you’re looking to purchase someone a luxury gift, this is a great option. It’s a limited-edition best seller, though, so be sure to order quickly.

Ciaté Mini Mani Month 2020

An advent calendar full of nail polish is always a nice gift. This year, though, it’s even better since many people can’t, or don’t want to, go to the nail salon. Ciaté’s Mini Mani Month has 22 different mini Plant Pot nail polishes, one full-size Plant Pot, and a bonus lip oil. Your recipient will able to change up her nail polish as often as she wants!

The Plant Pots are made with up to 80% natural origin ingredients and use only biodegradable glitters. They’re also made with strengthening biotin, bamboo for nourishment, and bakuchiol extracts for hydration, so they’re actually good for your nails. There’s a wide range of shades, and the polishes will last for a while without chipping.

Lush 12 Days of Christmas

If you know someone who loves Lush, you’ll definitely want to get them the Lush 12 Days of Christmas set. It’s not a full Advent calendar, but it’s still a cute option. It comes with 12 limited-edition holiday products, all packed in a festive, reusable box.

The products are classic Lush fan favorites, including the wonderful-smelling shower gels and scrubs, along with some really cute, colorful bath bombs. As a bonus, it also includes the exclusive Celebrate Body Milk, which you can only get with this set.

Net-a-Porter 25 Days of Beauty

The super-luxe Net-a-Porter 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar is a favorite every year because it’s stocked with luxury beauty products that are all a real treat for beauty enthusiasts. There are 25 drawers, each hiding a best-selling product from brands like Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Oribe, and more.

On top of all that, the box itself is chic and beautiful. It also requires no wrapping, which is always a plus. Be sure to snag this one while it’s still available!

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar

This Kiehl’s Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar is another really gorgeous and festive option. The bright holiday scene on the box will make your recipient want to use it as a holiday decoration. It holds 24 different, best-selling beauty products and will make the perfect gift for anyone who takes their skincare seriously.

Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar

While many of the advent calendars on this list tend to skew a bit older, the Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar is better for a wider age range, including younger cosmetics lovers.

This one features 12 products, all of which are best sellers for the line, including the classic Hoola Bronzer, They’re Real mascara, and POREfessional Primer. The box is also bright and fun!

Essence Ho Ho Home for X-Mas Calendar

Another option that can easily skew a bit younger is the Essence Ho Ho Home for X-Mas Calendar. However, don’t let that deter you from buying it for adults, too—Essence products are fantastic!

This really cute, festive package is filled with 24 different products: three full size, and 21 limited editions.

Elemis 25 Days of Spectacular Skin

Another calendar that’s perfect for skincare fanatics is Elemis’ 25 Days of Spectacular Skin. Filled with 25 of the brand’s best products, it’s a really great deal at this price ($250, at this writing). Elemis makes amazing skincare products that really do work on all skin types.

We also love that the box is beautiful and festive, but doesn’t scream “Christmas,” so it’s a bit more nondenominational.

George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty

The George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty calendar is a favorite every year because it’s full of a variety of products from different brands, rather than just one. It’s also a bit more exciting because you don’t know what will be behind each window. It includes 24 premium samples from brands like Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley, and Caudalie.

Made to look like an Anthropologie store in a city at Christmastime, it’s super-cute and a great value to boot.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejeweled Chest of Beauty Treasures

While it’s a bit pricier than some of the other calendars on this list, the Charlotte Tilbury Bejeweled Chest of Beauty Treasures is full of both full- and travel-size makeup and skincare products. It’s a 12-piece instead of 24, but those full-size products really make up the difference.

This one also features both makeup and skincare products, which makes it a little more versatile. Plus, the gold chest it comes in is so pretty, your recipient won’t want to throw it away.