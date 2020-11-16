Happy mid-November, Netflixers! Your to-watch list is about to grow, and for those who are feeling festive, there’s even more holiday content. This week, the streaming service is dropping a sequel to one of its most popular Christmas films, as well as another holiday-themed flick starring Dolly Parton.
But don’t worry—there are also a few new choices for those who are waiting until Thanksgiving to get into the holiday spirit.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 16, 2020:
- Nov. 16
- Loving: This film tells the story of the couple behind the court case Loving v. Virginia, which caused the laws banning interracial marriage to be struck down.
- Whose Streets?: This documentary is about the protests and activism that took place in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown.
- Nov. 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4: The baby who’s actually a businessman returns for another season.
- We Are the Champions: This docuseries takes a peek at some of the strangest competitions people engage in.
- Nov. 18
- Bitter Daisies: Season 2: A woman investigating a murder finds connections to her own past.
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Interior-design lovers will want to check out this show! It features a designer who gives deserving families home makeovers for the holidays.
- Nov. 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again: Stacy and Margaret are switching places again in this sequel to the popular 2018 Netflix original.
- Nov. 20
- Alien Xmas: An elf mistakes an alien for a Christmas gift in this family film.
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine: This docuseries explores the culinary roots and modern flavors of Chinese cuisine.
- If Anything Happens I Love You: Two parents travel through grief together over the loss of their child.
- Voices of Fire: Musician Pharrell Williams creates a global choir in his hometown.
- Nov. 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: A Grinch-like woman attempts to sell her town’s land in this holiday musical.
- Machete Kills: A man is tasked with taking down a billionaire who’s looking to start a nuclear war.