Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Nov. 16, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Dolly Parton stands in a foyer in a white sequined dress.
Netflix/YouTube

Happy mid-November, Netflixers! Your to-watch list is about to grow, and for those who are feeling festive, there’s even more holiday content. This week, the streaming service is dropping a sequel to one of its most popular Christmas films, as well as another holiday-themed flick starring Dolly Parton.

But don’t worry—there are also a few new choices for those who are waiting until Thanksgiving to get into the holiday spirit.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 16, 2020:

  • Nov. 16
    • Loving: This film tells the story of the couple behind the court case Loving v. Virginia, which caused the laws banning interracial marriage to be struck down.
    • Whose Streets?: This documentary is about the protests and activism that took place in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown.
  • Nov. 17
    • The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4: The baby who’s actually a businessman returns for another season.
    • We Are the Champions: This docuseries takes a peek at some of the strangest competitions people engage in.

  • Nov. 18
    • Bitter Daisies: Season 2: A woman investigating a murder finds connections to her own past.
    • Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Interior-design lovers will want to check out this show! It features a designer who gives deserving families home makeovers for the holidays.
  • Nov. 19
    • The Princess Switch: Switched Again: Stacy and Margaret are switching places again in this sequel to the popular 2018 Netflix original.

  • Nov. 20
    • Alien Xmas: An elf mistakes an alien for a Christmas gift in this family film.
    • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine: This docuseries explores the culinary roots and modern flavors of Chinese cuisine.
    • If Anything Happens I Love You: Two parents travel through grief together over the loss of their child.
    • Voices of Fire: Musician Pharrell Williams creates a global choir in his hometown.
  • Nov. 22
    • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: A Grinch-like woman attempts to sell her town’s land in this holiday musical.
    • Machete Kills: A man is tasked with taking down a billionaire who’s looking to start a nuclear war.
