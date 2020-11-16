Happy mid-November, Netflixers! Your to-watch list is about to grow, and for those who are feeling festive, there’s even more holiday content. This week, the streaming service is dropping a sequel to one of its most popular Christmas films, as well as another holiday-themed flick starring Dolly Parton.

But don’t worry—there are also a few new choices for those who are waiting until Thanksgiving to get into the holiday spirit.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 16, 2020:

Nov. 16 Loving : This film tells the story of the couple behind the court case Loving v. Virginia, which caused the laws banning interracial marriage to be struck down. Whose Streets?: This documentary is about the protests and activism that took place in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown.

Nov. 17 The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4: The baby who’s actually a businessman returns for another season. We Are the Champions: This docuseries takes a peek at some of the strangest competitions people engage in.



Nov. 18 Bitter Daisies: Season 2: A woman investigating a murder finds connections to her own past. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Interior-design lovers will want to check out this show! It features a designer who gives deserving families home makeovers for the holidays.

Nov. 19 The Princess Switch: Switched Again: Stacy and Margaret are switching places again in this sequel to the popular 2018 Netflix original.

