X
Stay Warm During Winter Workouts with These 12 Essentials

Karla Tafra @KarlaTafra
A man running in the snow.
You don’t have to cancel your outdoor workout just because the weather decided to do a 180. With the right cold-weather essentials, you can stay warm and comfortable from start to finish!

In the winter, it can be much easier to skip your run or walk due to the lousy weather. But with the right clothing and accessories, you can stay warm no matter how frigid the weather decides to get. Below are our 12 favorite items for cold-weather workouts!

An Insulating Skull Cap

A woman stretching outside wearing a black Skull Cap.
Keeping your head warm and moisture-free is one of the most important things to pay attention to when you’re going for a chilly bike ride, run, or hike. That’s why a good-quality hat or beanie is one of the best purchases you can make this winter.

This Skull Cap Beanie from Tough Outfitters is lightweight and slim, so it easily fits under a bike helmet, but don’t let that fool you! It’s sweat-wicking and made with a brushed thermal lining that retains heat to keep your head warm and comfortable.

This particular product has been recommended in top magazines, like Runner’s World and Gear Hunt, so rest assured—it’s been expert-approved.

Skull Cap Helmet Liner & Running Beanie Hat - Winter Cycling Hats & Ski Head Caps for Men & Women for Skiing & Workout - Ultimate Thermal Retention & Performance Moisture Wicking - Fits Under Helmets
A Base Layer Compression Shirt

A woman wearing a black Under Armour Compression shirt and a man wearing a red TSLA Compression shirt.
When it comes to working out in the cold weather, layering is key. Starting with a good base layer is just as important as the high-quality jacket you wear on top.

Women are raving about this Compression Shirt from Under Armour, which is part of their ColdGear collection and made especially for those who like to sweat it out in winter. Made from a comfortable, breathable, sweat-wicking knit fabric, it retains warmth, dries really fast, and features technology that prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Mock, Black (001)/Metal, X-Small
Men really seem to enjoy this base layer from TSLA, known for its moisture-sensing and quick-drying fabric, it also offers two-way circulation and extra breathability. It comes in a plethora of colors and sizes, so be sure to check out the size chart before ordering.

TSLA Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Compression Shirts, Mock/Turtleneck Winter Sports Running Base Layer Top, Heatlock Mock Neck(yut56) - Red, X-Small
Base Layer Compression Leggings

A woman and man wearing black Under Armour Compressed leggings
Your lower body needs layers, too, especially in wet conditions so the moisture won’t reach your skin. That’s why many companies have worked hard to find fabrics that are protective enough without being too heavy, so you’ll still be light on your feet.

Both men and women are loving Under Armour’s ColdGear Compression leggings. The lady’s version is flattering, with a minimal elastic waist for a smoother more streamlined silhouette. Who said fashion and fitness don’t go together?

Under Armour Women's Base Leggings 3.0 , Black (001)/Pitch Gray , Large
Just like the ladies’ version, the men’s style is specifically designed to keep moisture out and warmth in. They also provide optimal ventilation, and the dual fabric offers an ultra-warm interior and fast-drying exterior.

Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Compression Leggings , Black (001)/Charcoal , Small
A Lightweight Vest

A man and woman wearing the black Cerium LT Vest.
Some prefer to run with a jacket, while others need some extra space for their arms. If you fall into the latter camp, this Arc’teryx Cerium LT Vest will definitely do the trick! It’s designed to be as minimalist as possible, while providing maximum warmth and comfort.

Arc'teryx Cerium LT Vest Women's | Versatile Down Vest | Black, X-Small
Arc’teryx is one of the most popular brands because it uses the latest technology and fabrics to make outdoor workouts easy and efficient, so you never have to worry about weather conditions. It’s available for men as well, so your running partner can get one, too!

Arc'teryx Cerium LT Vest Men's | Versatile Down Vest | Labyrinth, X-Large
A Running Hoodie

A man wearing the Deviator Hoodie and the ladies Ferrosi Hoodie.
For those out-of-the-blue warmer winter days, the Outdoor Research Men’s Deviator Hoodie provides just enough insulation to keep you comfortable during your outdoor adventures or workouts. Made with a specific Polartec fabric combination and insulation, every detail has been carefully thought out and planned. All you have to do is choose your favorite color!

Outdoor Research Men's Deviator Hoody, Hot Sauce/Charcoal, Large
For ladies, the Ferrosi Grid Hoodie is a nylon/wool blend for warmth and wind protection. It’s lightweight so you’ll have freedom of movement with superior protection from the elements.

Outdoor Research Women's Ferrosi Grid Hooded Jacket Black
An Outer Jacket

A woman wearing the lululemon Another Mile jacket and a man wearing the Salomon Agile jacket.
Your most outer layer is also really important. You don’t want anything that’s too bulky that will weigh you down. The lululemon Another Mile jacket is designed for running. It’s made of water-repelling, windproof Glyde™ fabric that’s meant to withstand temperatures even in the low 20s.

Still, it’s lightweight and slim so it will stay close to your body, while leaving enough space for base layers.

The Salomon Agile Jacket seems to have accumulated a lot of fans since it came out, and with good reason! Not only is it weather-resistant, but it also offers wind protection and breathability.

The soft polyester material is comfortable to wear and allows plenty of freedom of movement, especially in the shoulders.

Salomon Men's Standard Agile Softshell Jacket, Blithe/Night Sky, L
Gloves

Gray and Purple Simari Gloves
Your hands need protection, too, and these Simari Winter Gloves have over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They’re also comfortable, warm, incredibly affordable, and allow you to use touchscreens.

The anti-slip silicone design increases grip strength, while the reflective details aid with visibility if you go for a night run or bike ride. They’re available in both men’s and women’s sizes, and six different colors.

SIMARI Winter Gloves Men Women Touchscreen Running Gloves Cold Weather Warm Gloves Driving Cycling Texting Workout Training
Warm Socks

Keeping your feet warm and moisture-free should also be on your list. After all, no one wants to run in soggy socks. Dickies Dritech Crew Socks have special ventilation channels designed for air circulation and moisture control. Their special arch compression also provides added support and stability, while a reciprocated heel and toe provide superior fit and comfort.

Dickies Women's Dritech Advanced Moisture Wicking Crew Sock (6/12, Black Heathered (6 Pairs), Shoe Size: 6-9
You can get them in a six- or 12-pack, and you’ll be fully equipped for the season. And, of course, they’re also available for guys.

Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack, Black (12 Pairs), Shoe Size: 6-12

For supreme moisture control and comfort.

A Neck Gaiter/Face Mask

A man wearing a gray gaiter face mask outdoors and a sky blue gaiter.
A neck warmer is a great accessory to have whenever your clothing layers don’t provide the neck coverage weather conditions require. This can especially be the case on windy and rainy days.

This soft neck warmer from WTACTFUL is made of high-quality fabric that’s comfortable, even for those who despise wearing anything around their neck.

It’s long, comfortably thick, and suitable for any winter activities, including snowboarding, skiing, hiking, or running. So, choose your favorite color (or three) and keep your neck warm and protected all winter.

WTACTFUL Soft Fleece Neck Gaiter Neck Warmer Face Mask Balaclava Cover for Cold Weather Windproof Gear Winter Outdoor Sports Snowboard Skiing Cycling Motorcycle Hunting Fishing Men Women Gray
Traction Cleats

A man removing a snow-covered traction cleat from his shoe.
If you often encounter icy conditions or snowy surfaces, these popular Pro Traction Cleats from YaxTrax are a must! Made of high-strength, abrasion-resistant, stainless-steel coils, and heavy-duty rubber, they easily fit over most shoes. They’ll provide you with 360° traction and control.

If you’re looking for added safety and stability, these are the solution!

Yaktrax Pro Traction Cleats for Walking, Jogging, or Hiking on Snow and Ice (1 Pair), Medium , Black
Reflective Armbands

A runner and biker wearing red glowing BSEEN armbands.
The moment daylight saving time moves the clock backward, it seems like darkness arrives around 3 p.m. If you love hitting the running trail after work, you need some reflective accessories. These glowing armbands from BSEEN provide you extra visibility and safety.

Super bright and really easy to use, these armbands come in a variety of colors. They also have a long-lasting battery life, so you don’t have to worry that they’ll lose juice in the middle of your run.

Pack of 2pcs- LED Sports Saftey Flashing Reflective Armband with High Visibility Light up Glow in The Dark Bracelet for Cycling, Jogging, Walking and Running (Green)
Drying Shoe Inserts

If your shoes get wet, these affordable Stuffitts Drying Inserts will remove any moisture. They also have Microban antimicrobial protection to prevent the spread of odor-causing bacteria.

They’re easy to insert and take out, and they also come with a nylon strap to keep them attached to your shoes. It’s recommended you replace them every 9 to 12 months.

Stuffitts Drying Inserts for Shoes-Sport Version, Black, X-Large

Remove moisture and prevent odors.

We might be on the homestretch of winter now, but you want to make sure you have everything you need to stay warm and comfortable in the cold this year, and beyond!

