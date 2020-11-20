Holiday 2020: 10 Relaxing Gifts for Your Friend Who’s Always Stressed

Everyone has a friend whose schedule is always packed with meetings, deadlines, and appointments. Help them embrace self-care by giving them one of these relaxing gifts.

A Facial Mask Set

Face masks are a great excuse to sit back and relax for 20 minutes while they do their thing. This set comes in 16 variations, each of which offers a unique benefit for your skin.

A popular Korean beauty product, each mask contains vitamin E and collagen to keep your skin moisturized and healthy. Plus, they’ll slide off your face if you move around too much, so your friend will basically be forced to lie down and chill.

Motivational-Quote Stress Balls

Squishy toys are a great way to quickly relieve stress on the go. These motivational-quote stress balls take it a step further and feature messages like “Never give up,” and “Believe in yourself!”

Each ball is made of thermoplastic rubber and wrapped in a durable lining. There are three in the set, so your friend can keep one at work, one at home, and one in the car.

A Lavender-Scented Candle

It’s been proven that lavender supports relaxation. That’s why the Clean Day candle will help your friend fill her home with a smooth, floral scent that will soothe her nerves.

Made with renewable ingredients, like soy and vegetable wax, this candle boasts a 35-hour burn time. Plus, the container can be recycled or reused after the candle burns out, so you can feel extra good about giving this as a present.

A Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets aren’t just a fad—ongoing research has shown they can help relieve stress and decrease anxiety. This weighted blanket fits a twin bed and is best for someone between 110-140 pounds.

You can also choose from a variety of sizes, weights, and colors. Generally, you want a blanket that weighs about 10% of someone’s body weight. Fortunately, this listing features a handy guide to help you pick the perfect blanket for your friend.

An Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oils are a natural way to bring relaxation into a home or apartment. Your friend can add their choice of oils to this essential oil diffuser to decrease stress and promote chill vibes.

Lavender oil can help your friend wind down before bed, while eucalyptus can help him or her de-stress but remain alert. They’ll need to make sure they only use 100% natural oils to avoid damaging the machine, though.

Bedtime Tea

A hot cup of tea is the perfect way to wind down in the evening. This popular bedtime tea contains passionflower and chamomile to promote relaxation.

To make the perfect cup, steep one tea bag for seven minutes before enjoying. For a stronger tea, use two bags. You can even accompany this gift with a personalized mug so all your friend has to do is add water.

A Wearable Blanket

It’s hard to feel too stressed when you’re walking around in a blanket! This one-size-fits-all option became popular after it was featured on the show Shark Tank.

It comes in a variety of colors and has thousands of positive reviews on Amazon. Your friend will probably gush about it so much, you’ll want one of your own.

Bath Bombs

What is a relaxing gift guide without a few bath bombs? This set comes with 12 different scents that will each turn bathwater a beautiful color.

Each bath bomb contains shea and cocoa butter, and all-natural ingredients. They’re so fun to use, your friend won’t be able to resist taking a long, hot bath to enjoy them.

A Back Massager

Many people hold stress in their neck and upper back. This back massager just sits on the shoulders and kneads out tight kinks.

This heated device features eight massage nodes and three speeds for a customized experience. It even comes with a car adapter so your friend can take it on the go.

A Head Massager

The head massager is an oft-underestimated relaxation tool. These handy devices help stimulate the scalp and improve blood circulation, which translates to good feelings throughout the body.

They also help relieve tension in the head and, potentially, reduce the frequency of stress-induced headaches. Trust us—these feel really good.