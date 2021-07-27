8 Travelogues to Scratch That Globetrotting Itch

Whether you’re planning out your next trip or just want to travel the globe from the comfort of home these books can help. Visit beautiful, exciting far-flung places all over the world with the fascinating characters in these classic titles.
The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon
One part travelogue, one part slow-burn mystery, The Lost City of Z tells the story of a mythical lost city, an explorer’s obsession, and a journalist determined to unravel what really happened. Percy Fawcett disappeared into the Amazon in 1925, searching for a lost city, leaving behind a strange mystery that journalist David Grann picks up in 2010
Under the Tuscan Sun: At Home in Italy
You might recognize Under the Tuscan Sun thanks to the 2003 movie adaptation, but the original book is a beautiful (and best-selling) memoir of travel and self-discovery. Frances Mayes and her husband, both professors, struggle to renovate a Tuscan villa and imagine the previous owner. It’s a love letter to the Tuscan countryside as much as a memoir of Frances’s own journey.
In a Sunburned Country
Exploring Australia is no joke, as Bryson reveals in In a Sunburned Country, but his descriptions of the incredible discoveries he makes will have you ready to book a trip as soon as it’s possible! The travelogue alternates between the dangerous and strange wildlife native to the continent and the cities packed with interesting people and places.
Wild
Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild has become something of a modern classic, thanks to some high-profile endorsements and a movie version. The book follows a young woman who, following several devastating losses, makes the impulsive decision to hike the Pacific Crest Trail—inexperienced and alone. Throughout the memoir, her descriptions of the beautiful (and sometimes terrifying) places she sees underline her own journey of figuring out herself.
Vagabonding: An Uncommon Guide to the Art of Long-Term World Travel
Practical advice mixes with memorable stories in Vagabonding, a travelogue that’s less of a “look what I did!” memoir and more of a “here’s how you can do something interesting!” guide. It’s a book that really embraces the wonder of discovery in travel and is sure to inspire readers to take a risk and explore on their own.
Love with a Chance of Drowning
Adventure in love and travel meld together in Love with a Chance of Drowning. After a love-at-first-sight connection with a handsome stranger, a lifelong city girl agrees to go along with him on an around-the-world sailing trip. There’s plenty of humor, heart, and a sense of wonder at the incredible sights she discovers across the globe.
Turn Right at Machu Picch
The legendary Machu Picchu has captivated imaginations for a century, but Turn Right at Machu Picchu is much more than just an exploration of the famous Peruvian site. Adams sets out to retrace and reexamine the “discovery” of controversial explorer Hiram Bingham III. Despite his own lack of travel experience, he tries to recreate the expedition through dangerous and intriguing territory.
In Arabian Nights: A Caravan of Moroccan Dreams
Morocco’s rich history and culture take center stage in In Arabian Nights, one of multiple travelogues by Shah. As he takes readers along with him on his travels to stunning locations, he also emphasizes the traditions and stories told by the variety of people he meets along the way.